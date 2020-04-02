Coronavirus in the USA

Over the past two days, we’ve seen hundreds of elderly standing in long line to collect old age grants at various pay points across the country. On Monday, two pensioners died while waiting in one of those lines in KZN. Surely there should be a way for our elderly to avoid having to wait in a queue for several hours to collect money? Abongile speaking to Henry de Grass, the acting regional manager for SASSA in the Western Cape about how payouts work, and what lessons they learnt regarding this month’s payout.



Topic: SASSA payouts: How to avoid the queue



Guest: Henry de Grass, SASSA Acting regional Executive Manager in the Western Cape

