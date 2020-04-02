Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: Gloves and Masks

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:07
SARS presents preliminary results of revenue collection for 2019/20
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Edward Kieswitter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Today at 07:20
Lockdown labour regulations explained
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Verlie Oosthuizen - Employment and Social Media Law expert and Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
UIF Commissioner on coronavirus relief for business
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Teboho Maruping, UIF Commissioner
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies : India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 08:45
Covid-19 recoveree turns Covid-19 crisis into opportunity
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kim Whitaker
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
'The jury's still out on use of anti-malarials to treat Covid-19' Dr John Woodland cautions against the prospect of rushing into using chlororquine and hydroxychloroquine 'just to buy time'. 1 April 2020 6:23 PM
Joint custody in the time of coronavirus - what the law says Thousands of parents affected by the government's strict lockdown rules say here's an urgent need for clarity in the law. 1 April 2020 5:30 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
View all Local
PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase. 1 April 2020 1:11 PM
[VIDEO] 'Police sjambokked Hillbrow residents on the street with no warning' AmaBhungane investigative journalist Micah Reddy reports that police said their orders 'came from the top'. 1 April 2020 12:01 PM
View all Politics
A tipping point for video conferencing A business tool for older generations, a staple for younger ones 1 April 2020 7:15 PM
What is an 'economic depression'? Are we heading for one? Lessons from history… The Great Depression started 91 years ago and changed everything. Bruce Whitfield speaks to economic historian Keith Breckenridge. 1 April 2020 7:09 PM
Sars collects R1.4tr in taxes – up 5.3% on a year before, despite the recession Despite the achievement, the country still lost R100 billion in uncollected taxes, says Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 1 April 2020 6:57 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels The 90s boy band (not such boys anymore) got together from their separate homes and fans were moved to tears. 31 March 2020 10:36 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns. 1 April 2020 11:20 AM
Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. 1 April 2020 7:33 AM
Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back... 31 March 2020 8:50 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: Gloves and Masks

Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: Gloves and Masks

Many people feel that they can protect themselves against COVID-19 by wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) such as gloves and masks as a precaution.  The Head of the Western Cape Health Department has issued an appeal to the general public of the province to not wear gloves and masks, due to the risks these items pose in spreading the coronavirus if not used properly.

Topic: Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: Gloves and Masks

Guest: Dr. Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

Tunisia’s Central Bank honours a woman who pioneered

2 April 2020 6:04 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Tunisia’s Central Bank honours a woman who pioneered

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mauritius stagers shopping days by surname to maintain social distance

2 April 2020 5:29 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Mauritius stagers shopping days by surname to maintain social distance.
Nigeria hands four months of welfare payments to locked-down recipients.
Amnesty International says US drone strikes are killing civilians in Somalia.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coronavirus in the USA

2 April 2020 4:56 AM

The USA leads the way with more than 188 000 infections, with New York being the epicentre of the virus in North America. Donald Trump’s plan to have things ‘back to normal’ by Easter will not be happening after the lockdown regulations were extended until the end of April, as medical experts predict that at least 100 000 people will succumb to the disease in America.

Coronavirus in the USA

Guest: Adrian Brune, Journalist, USA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Getting the Message about COVID-19 to All Africans

1 April 2020 6:06 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Getting the Message about COVID-19 to All Africans
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COVID-19 is exposing the inequalities within our society

1 April 2020 5:42 AM

Many large families have to live in one-bedroom homes or informal dwellings, without proper water and sanitation and electricity.  This is the reality that many, if not the majority of our nation face as COVID-19 exposes just how unequal our society really is. Abongile speaks to Professor Sandra Liebenberg, The HF Oppenheimer Chair in Human Rights Law at Stellenbosch University about the lessons we should learn from here and how we can possibly correct the imbalance in our society


Topic: COVID-19 is exposing the inequalities within our society
Guest: Professor Sandra Liebenberg, HF Oppenheimer Chair in Human Rights Law at Stellenbosch University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Libyan ceasefire breached by Khalifa Haftar’s rebels

1 April 2020 5:28 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: International Red Cross warns of a breakdown in African healthcare systems.
Ethiopia postpones the August election.
Libyan ceasefire breached by Khalifa Haftar’s rebels

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19: South African Stranded in Bali

1 April 2020 5:26 AM

COVID-19: South Africa Stranded in Bali
Jason, South African 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SASSA payouts: How to avoid the queue

1 April 2020 5:07 AM

Over the past two days, we’ve seen hundreds of elderly standing in long line to collect old age grants at various pay points across the country. On Monday, two pensioners died while waiting in one of those lines in KZN.  Surely there should be a way for our elderly to avoid having to wait in a queue for several hours to collect money? Abongile speaking to Henry de Grass, the acting regional manager for SASSA in the Western Cape about how payouts work, and what lessons they learnt regarding this month’s payout.

Topic: SASSA payouts: How to avoid the queue

Guest: Henry de Grass,  SASSA Acting regional Executive Manager in the Western Cape

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO says ‘no’, but the narrative is changing

31 March 2020 11:22 AM

"Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's the truth behind the latest Covid-19 stats?

Local

No traffic and everyone’s at home… Some short-term insurers offer lower premiums

Business Lifestyle

Absa launches extensive Covid-19 payment relief programme

Business

EWN Highlights

China and Australia target Pacific with coronavirus aid

2 April 2020 6:09 AM

Migrant dies in riot in Mexican detention center amid coronavirus fears

2 April 2020 6:07 AM

Athletes banned from group training as Italy extends lockdown

2 April 2020 5:35 AM

