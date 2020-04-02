Topic: From the Continent: Tunisia’s Central Bank honours a woman who pioneered
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Mauritius stagers shopping days by surname to maintain social distance.
Nigeria hands four months of welfare payments to locked-down recipients.
Amnesty International says US drone strikes are killing civilians in Somalia.
Many people feel that they can protect themselves against COVID-19 by wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) such as gloves and masks as a precaution. The Head of the Western Cape Health Department has issued an appeal to the general public of the province to not wear gloves and masks, due to the risks these items pose in spreading the coronavirus if not used properly.
Topic: Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: Gloves and Masks
Guest: Dr. Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner
The USA leads the way with more than 188 000 infections, with New York being the epicentre of the virus in North America. Donald Trump’s plan to have things ‘back to normal’ by Easter will not be happening after the lockdown regulations were extended until the end of April, as medical experts predict that at least 100 000 people will succumb to the disease in America.
Coronavirus in the USA
Guest: Adrian Brune, Journalist, USA
Topic: From the Continent: Getting the Message about COVID-19 to All Africans
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Many large families have to live in one-bedroom homes or informal dwellings, without proper water and sanitation and electricity. This is the reality that many, if not the majority of our nation face as COVID-19 exposes just how unequal our society really is. Abongile speaks to Professor Sandra Liebenberg, The HF Oppenheimer Chair in Human Rights Law at Stellenbosch University about the lessons we should learn from here and how we can possibly correct the imbalance in our society
Topic: COVID-19 is exposing the inequalities within our society
Guest: Professor Sandra Liebenberg, HF Oppenheimer Chair in Human Rights Law at Stellenbosch University
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: International Red Cross warns of a breakdown in African healthcare systems.
Ethiopia postpones the August election.
Libyan ceasefire breached by Khalifa Haftar’s rebels
COVID-19: South Africa Stranded in Bali
Jason, South African
Over the past two days, we’ve seen hundreds of elderly standing in long line to collect old age grants at various pay points across the country. On Monday, two pensioners died while waiting in one of those lines in KZN. Surely there should be a way for our elderly to avoid having to wait in a queue for several hours to collect money? Abongile speaking to Henry de Grass, the acting regional manager for SASSA in the Western Cape about how payouts work, and what lessons they learnt regarding this month’s payout.
Topic: SASSA payouts: How to avoid the queue
Guest: Henry de Grass, SASSA Acting regional Executive Manager in the Western Cape
"Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove.LISTEN TO PODCAST