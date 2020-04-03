Exercise with the kids during lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
Will Dirco repatriate South Africans stuck in other countries?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Naledi Pandor - Minister at International Relations and Cooperation
Today at 07:20
Why the Czech Republic advocated the general wearing of masks
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Emil Pavlik
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Casper De Vries - Comedy Legend
Today at 08:21
Chef's Corner
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tammy Fry - Founder of Meat Free Mondays in SA and Australia and Director at Fry Group
Latest Local
'Thousands of ordinary South Africans have contributed to the Solidarity Fund' It's an enormous humanitarian effort. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson at the Solidarity Fund. 2 April 2020 6:34 PM
Mobile testing units for WC won't be ready for two weeks - Premier On Monday it was announced that the government would roll out 10,000 field workers to carry out screening and testing. 2 April 2020 6:08 PM
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society. 2 April 2020 5:40 PM
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society. 2 April 2020 5:40 PM
'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis. 2 April 2020 1:22 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
German nationals heading home as SAA agrees to repatriate foreign citizens South African Airways (SAA) has agreed to provide repatriation charter flights to various international destinations. 2 April 2020 1:52 PM
It's high time the minibus taxi industry is subsidised, says Santaco WC chair The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco)'s Western Cape chairperson Nazeem Abduraman says the industry must be subsidised. 2 April 2020 11:34 AM
Employers urged to apply to UIF Covid-19 benefit fund for employees UIF will transfer the funds to the company and they are able to pay employees digitally explains UIF Commissioner Maruping. 2 April 2020 10:57 AM
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can' Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak. 2 April 2020 8:04 PM
Covid-19: Struggling to pay - or collect - the rent? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews property lawyer Julian Scher about rental payment problems caused by Covid-19. 2 April 2020 7:37 PM
Black dog syndrome: #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer explores the phenomenon Black Dog Syndrome is a phenomenon in which black dogs are passed over for adoption in favour of lighter-coloured dogs. 2 April 2020 7:09 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Black dog syndrome: #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer explores the phenomenon Black Dog Syndrome is a phenomenon in which black dogs are passed over for adoption in favour of lighter-coloured dogs. 2 April 2020 7:09 PM
CapeTalk host reads memoir live from living room during lockdown Every night during the 21-day lockdown, Sara-Jayne King reads a chapter of her memoir Killing Karoline, live on Facebook. 2 April 2020 2:11 PM
The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations Enchanting idea has a map-based website with radio stations across the world, including CapeTalk, connecting the world's cultures. 2 April 2020 12:42 PM
Exercise with the kids during lockdown

Exercise with the kids during lockdown

Have you almost exhausted the quality face-to-face time, crayons & painting, board-games, homework, television, tea parties, and WiFi benefits, trying to keep your kids busy during a lockdown?  Liezel has a fun & healthy addition to your lockdown roster: Fitness Tips for teens, tots, and tweens.

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Exercise with the kids during lockdown

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host



More episodes from Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

The Travel Bug – traveling locally during the lockdown

3 April 2020 5:31 AM

In this segment, we look at all things related to travel, from Visa-free countries for South Africans to the best advice for a cheap overseas trip.  As you’d know, Global travel is at a standstill, but there are many travel-related things you can catch up on while under quarantine, in self-isolation, and under lockdown. Tess Faber, a principal travel consultant and director and founder of Travel Bug  tells you about a cool African safari you can go on, in the comfort of your own home

Topic: The Travel Bug – traveling locally during the lockdown

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Tunisia’s Central Bank honours a woman who pioneered

2 April 2020 6:04 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Tunisia’s Central Bank honours a woman who pioneered

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Mauritius stagers shopping days by surname to maintain social distance

2 April 2020 5:29 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Mauritius stagers shopping days by surname to maintain social distance.
Nigeria hands four months of welfare payments to locked-down recipients.
Amnesty International says US drone strikes are killing civilians in Somalia.

Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: Gloves and Masks

2 April 2020 5:09 AM

Many people feel that they can protect themselves against COVID-19 by wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) such as gloves and masks as a precaution.  The Head of the Western Cape Health Department has issued an appeal to the general public of the province to not wear gloves and masks, due to the risks these items pose in spreading the coronavirus if not used properly.

Topic: Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: Gloves and Masks

Guest: Dr. Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner

Coronavirus in the USA

2 April 2020 4:56 AM

The USA leads the way with more than 188 000 infections, with New York being the epicentre of the virus in North America. Donald Trump’s plan to have things ‘back to normal’ by Easter will not be happening after the lockdown regulations were extended until the end of April, as medical experts predict that at least 100 000 people will succumb to the disease in America.

Coronavirus in the USA

Guest: Adrian Brune, Journalist, USA

Getting the Message about COVID-19 to All Africans

1 April 2020 6:06 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Getting the Message about COVID-19 to All Africans
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

COVID-19 is exposing the inequalities within our society

1 April 2020 5:42 AM

Many large families have to live in one-bedroom homes or informal dwellings, without proper water and sanitation and electricity.  This is the reality that many, if not the majority of our nation face as COVID-19 exposes just how unequal our society really is. Abongile speaks to Professor Sandra Liebenberg, The HF Oppenheimer Chair in Human Rights Law at Stellenbosch University about the lessons we should learn from here and how we can possibly correct the imbalance in our society


Topic: COVID-19 is exposing the inequalities within our society
Guest: Professor Sandra Liebenberg, HF Oppenheimer Chair in Human Rights Law at Stellenbosch University

Libyan ceasefire breached by Khalifa Haftar’s rebels

1 April 2020 5:28 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: International Red Cross warns of a breakdown in African healthcare systems.
Ethiopia postpones the August election.
Libyan ceasefire breached by Khalifa Haftar’s rebels

Covid-19: South African Stranded in Bali

1 April 2020 5:26 AM

COVID-19: South Africa Stranded in Bali
Jason, South African 

Trending

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise sharply to 1462

Local

'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Covid-19: Struggling to pay - or collect - the rent?

Business Lifestyle Opinion

EWN Highlights

North Korea insists it is free of coronavirus

3 April 2020 5:28 AM

Do social distancing better, White House doctor tells Americans. Trump objects

3 April 2020 5:24 AM

UN launches famine and virus aid plan in Zimbabwe

3 April 2020 5:23 AM

