In this segment, we look at all things related to travel, from Visa-free countries for South Africans to the best advice for a cheap overseas trip. As you’d know, Global travel is at a standstill, but there are many travel-related things you can catch up on while under quarantine, in self-isolation, and under lockdown. Tess Faber, a principal travel consultant and director and founder of Travel Bug tells you about a cool African safari you can go on, in the comfort of your own home
Topic: The Travel Bug – traveling locally during the lockdown
Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug
Have you almost exhausted the quality face-to-face time, crayons & painting, board-games, homework, television, tea parties, and WiFi benefits, trying to keep your kids busy during a lockdown? Liezel has a fun & healthy addition to your lockdown roster: Fitness Tips for teens, tots, and tweens.
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Exercise with the kids during lockdown
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host
Topic: From the Continent: Tunisia’s Central Bank honours a woman who pioneered
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Mauritius stagers shopping days by surname to maintain social distance.
Nigeria hands four months of welfare payments to locked-down recipients.
Amnesty International says US drone strikes are killing civilians in Somalia.
Many people feel that they can protect themselves against COVID-19 by wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) such as gloves and masks as a precaution. The Head of the Western Cape Health Department has issued an appeal to the general public of the province to not wear gloves and masks, due to the risks these items pose in spreading the coronavirus if not used properly.
Topic: Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: Gloves and Masks
Guest: Dr. Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner
The USA leads the way with more than 188 000 infections, with New York being the epicentre of the virus in North America. Donald Trump’s plan to have things ‘back to normal’ by Easter will not be happening after the lockdown regulations were extended until the end of April, as medical experts predict that at least 100 000 people will succumb to the disease in America.
Coronavirus in the USA
Guest: Adrian Brune, Journalist, USA
Topic: From the Continent: Getting the Message about COVID-19 to All Africans
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Many large families have to live in one-bedroom homes or informal dwellings, without proper water and sanitation and electricity. This is the reality that many, if not the majority of our nation face as COVID-19 exposes just how unequal our society really is. Abongile speaks to Professor Sandra Liebenberg, The HF Oppenheimer Chair in Human Rights Law at Stellenbosch University about the lessons we should learn from here and how we can possibly correct the imbalance in our society
Topic: COVID-19 is exposing the inequalities within our society
Guest: Professor Sandra Liebenberg, HF Oppenheimer Chair in Human Rights Law at Stellenbosch University
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: International Red Cross warns of a breakdown in African healthcare systems.
Ethiopia postpones the August election.
Libyan ceasefire breached by Khalifa Haftar’s rebels
COVID-19: South Africa Stranded in Bali
