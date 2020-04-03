Money Matters – Debt repayment holiday options and alternatives

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Casper De Vries - Comedy Legend
Today at 08:21
Chef's Corner
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tammy Fry - Founder of Meat Free Mondays in SA and Australia and Director at Fry Group
Today at 09:21
SAPS on lockdown enforcement update, spaza shops and cigarette sales
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brigadier Andre Lincoln - Western Cape Provioncial Chairperson at Men For Change
Today at 09:33
Naked Science answers your science questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 09:40
Naked Scientist Continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 09:50
Naked Scientist Continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
DW-Latest news from Germany and Europe with Deutsche Welle with Rob Watts
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Watts - Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:33
Why SARS is charging 20% duty on imported medical supplies and refunds paid out to businesses during lock down
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Edward Kieswetter
Today at 11:05
In an age of COVID-19, denial is deadly!
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
Today at 11:32
Western Cape government updates on the Economy Lock Down Day 8
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Thousands of ordinary South Africans have contributed to the Solidarity Fund' It's an enormous humanitarian effort. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson at the Solidarity Fund. 2 April 2020 6:34 PM
Mobile testing units for WC won't be ready for two weeks - Premier On Monday it was announced that the government would roll out 10,000 field workers to carry out screening and testing. 2 April 2020 6:08 PM
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society. 2 April 2020 5:40 PM
'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis. 2 April 2020 1:22 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase. 1 April 2020 1:11 PM
German nationals heading home as SAA agrees to repatriate foreign citizens South African Airways (SAA) has agreed to provide repatriation charter flights to various international destinations. 2 April 2020 1:52 PM
It's high time the minibus taxi industry is subsidised, says Santaco WC chair The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco)'s Western Cape chairperson Nazeem Abduraman says the industry must be subsidised. 2 April 2020 11:34 AM
Employers urged to apply to UIF Covid-19 benefit fund for employees UIF will transfer the funds to the company and they are able to pay employees digitally explains UIF Commissioner Maruping. 2 April 2020 10:57 AM
Black dog syndrome: #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer explores the phenomenon Black Dog Syndrome is a phenomenon in which black dogs are passed over for adoption in favour of lighter-coloured dogs. 2 April 2020 7:09 PM
The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations Enchanting idea has a map-based website with radio stations across the world, including CapeTalk, connecting the world's cultures. 2 April 2020 12:42 PM
Join live cooking demos to support Cheyne's Restaurant staff during lockdown Cheyne Morrisby has adapted his business to help keep his 80 staff members afloat during the Covid-19 financial crunch. 2 April 2020 12:02 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Black dog syndrome: #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer explores the phenomenon Black Dog Syndrome is a phenomenon in which black dogs are passed over for adoption in favour of lighter-coloured dogs. 2 April 2020 7:09 PM
CapeTalk host reads memoir live from living room during lockdown Every night during the 21-day lockdown, Sara-Jayne King reads a chapter of her memoir Killing Karoline, live on Facebook. 2 April 2020 2:11 PM
The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations Enchanting idea has a map-based website with radio stations across the world, including CapeTalk, connecting the world's cultures. 2 April 2020 12:42 PM
[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns. 1 April 2020 11:20 AM
Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. 1 April 2020 7:33 AM
Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back... 31 March 2020 8:50 PM
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Money Matters – Debt repayment holiday options and alternatives

Money Matters – Debt repayment holiday options and alternatives

Many people simply have no income right now, and many others fear a loss of income in the immediate future as businesses react to the national lockdown. The immediate problem is paying accounts and this has led to widespread requests for payment holidays on debts / rent / etc. Many financial institutions have responded, but is this a good idea and are there better alternatives? 

Topic: Money Matters – Debt repayment holiday options and alternatives

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner



More episodes from Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Kenya Goes Online to Decongest its Prisons

3 April 2020 6:08 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Kenya Goes Online to Decongest its Prisons

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

The Travel Bug – traveling locally during the lockdown

3 April 2020 5:31 AM

In this segment, we look at all things related to travel, from Visa-free countries for South Africans to the best advice for a cheap overseas trip.  As you'd know, Global travel is at a standstill, but there are many travel-related things you can catch up on while under quarantine, in self-isolation, and under lockdown. Tess Faber, a principal travel consultant and director and founder of Travel Bug  tells you about a cool African safari you can go on, in the comfort of your own home

Topic: The Travel Bug – traveling locally during the lockdown

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Exercise with the kids during lockdown

3 April 2020 5:06 AM

Have you almost exhausted the quality face-to-face time, crayons & painting, board-games, homework, television, tea parties, and WiFi benefits, trying to keep your kids busy during a lockdown?  Liezel has a fun & healthy addition to your lockdown roster: Fitness Tips for teens, tots, and tweens.

Topic: Fitness Friday's with Liezel V – Exercise with the kids during lockdown

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host

Tunisia's Central Bank honours a woman who pioneered

2 April 2020 6:04 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Tunisia's Central Bank honours a woman who pioneered

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Mauritius stagers shopping days by surname to maintain social distance

2 April 2020 5:29 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Mauritius stagers shopping days by surname to maintain social distance.
Nigeria hands four months of welfare payments to locked-down recipients.
Amnesty International says US drone strikes are killing civilians in Somalia.

Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: Gloves and Masks

2 April 2020 5:09 AM

Many people feel that they can protect themselves against COVID-19 by wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) such as gloves and masks as a precaution.  The Head of the Western Cape Health Department has issued an appeal to the general public of the province to not wear gloves and

Topic: Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: Gloves and Masks

Guest: Dr. Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner

Coronavirus in the USA

2 April 2020 4:56 AM

The USA leads the way with more than 188 000 infections, with New York being the epicentre of the virus in North America. Donald Trump’s plan to have things ‘back to normal’ by Easter will not be happening after the lockdown regulations were extended until the end of April, as medical experts predict that at least 100 000 people will succumb to the disease in America.

Coronavirus in the USA

Guest: Adrian Brune, Journalist, USA

Getting the Message about COVID-19 to All Africans

1 April 2020 6:06 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Getting the Message about COVID-19 to All Africans
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

COVID-19 is exposing the inequalities within our society

1 April 2020 5:42 AM

Many large families have to live in one-bedroom homes or informal dwellings, without proper water and sanitation and electricity.  This is the reality that many, if not the majority of our nation face as COVID-19 exposes just how unequal our society really is. Abongile speaks to Professor Sandra Liebenberg, The HF Oppenheimer Chair in Human Rights Law at Stellenbosch University about the lessons we should learn from here and how we can possibly correct the imbalance in our society


Topic: COVID-19 is exposing the inequalities within our society
Guest: Professor Sandra Liebenberg, HF Oppenheimer Chair in Human Rights Law at Stellenbosch University

