Numerous South African non-profit organisations (NPOs) are providing essential services during the coronavirus pandemic. But Many of the over 200 000 local NPOs are, however, already on a precarious financial footing, and their financial future is even more uncertain given the pandemic.
Topic: How NPO’s can survive the COVID-19 pandemic
Guest: Nazeema Mohamed, Independent Labour Specialist
Topic: From the Continent: The social media challenge that has taken Africa by storm
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
How will the mindset of humanity change after a period of lockdown? Will we continue using technology like Skype and Zoom instead of face to face meetings? Will you go back to greeting with a handshake and a hug?
Topic: Humanity beyond Covid-19
Guest: Rudi Buys, Head of the Humanities Faculty at the CornerStone Institute
SA and Australia have a strong sporting link, like Super Rugby, and the T20 cricket World Cup later this year. How will this impact that?
Topic: Covid-19 in Australia
Guest: Katie McDonald,
Topic: From the Continent: Kenya Goes Online to Decongest its Prisons
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Many people simply have no income right now, and many others fear a loss of income in the immediate future as businesses react to the national lockdown. The immediate problem is paying accounts and this has led to widespread requests for payment holidays on debts / rent / etc. Many financial institutions have responded, but is this a good idea and are there better alternatives?
Topic: Money Matters – Debt repayment holiday options and alternatives
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner
In this segment, we look at all things related to travel, from Visa-free countries for South Africans to the best advice for a cheap overseas trip. As you’d know, Global travel is at a standstill, but there are many travel-related things you can catch up on while under quarantine, in self-isolation, and under lockdown. Tess Faber, a principal travel consultant and director and founder of Travel Bug tells you about a cool African safari you can go on, in the comfort of your own home
Topic: The Travel Bug – traveling locally during the lockdown
Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug
Have you almost exhausted the quality face-to-face time, crayons & painting, board-games, homework, television, tea parties, and WiFi benefits, trying to keep your kids busy during a lockdown? Liezel has a fun & healthy addition to your lockdown roster: Fitness Tips for teens, tots, and tweens.
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Exercise with the kids during lockdown
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host
Topic: From the Continent: Tunisia’s Central Bank honours a woman who pioneered
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Mauritius stagers shopping days by surname to maintain social distance.
Nigeria hands four months of welfare payments to locked-down recipients.
Amnesty International says US drone strikes are killing civilians in Somalia.