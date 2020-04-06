The social media challenge that has taken Africa by storm

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:37
Eat Out/Food 24
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Katy Rose
Today at 13:47
Food - Philippi lettuce farm and food support
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sameena Kariel
David Leslie - at Philippi Horticultural Area
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Frank Paco
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Frank Paco
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation and weekend round-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Covid-19 Droplets and Aerosol Transmission: How do we protect others and ourselves?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Latest Local
Govt must give continuous updates on GBV support measures, says gender activist Dr Nthabiseng Moleko says greater public awareness is needed about what is being done to combat GBV during the Covid-19 lockdown. 6 April 2020 10:14 AM
How Cape Town old age home is ensuring safety for its elderly Kensington Home for the Aged has put stringent measures in place to protect residents from Covid-19. 6 April 2020 8:14 AM
Golden Arrow, union resolve issues over Covid-19 safety concerns - Numsa Numsa's Vuyo Lufele reports back after the union accused the bus service of overloading and putting lives at risk. 5 April 2020 9:52 AM
View all Local
'No amount of provocation by community should result in law enforcement abuse' Reverend Chris Nissen says more civil society monitoring is needed to keep the volatile lockdown situation in check. 4 April 2020 3:10 PM
Gen. Viljoen 'demobilised conservative resistance to transition' - Ramaphosa FF Plus founder and former defence force chief General Constand Viljoen died on Friday at the age of 86. 4 April 2020 12:20 PM
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society. 2 April 2020 5:40 PM
View all Politics
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
South Africa’s economy to shrink by 23.5% in 2Q/2020 – Absa forecast Africa’s most developed economy is heading for a very cold economic winter, says Absa Senior Economist Peter Worthington. 3 April 2020 9:17 AM
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can' Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak. 2 April 2020 8:04 PM
View all Business
Internet speeds should normalise: Repairs to 2nd undersea cable completed Post-recovery checks have been done and Wacs is back in operation. 4 April 2020 11:49 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
View all Entertainment
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
We are in limbo - SA woman stuck in Bali South African businesswoman and mother of four, Dr Mariheca Otto, has been stuck in Bali since March. 3 April 2020 2:51 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
View all World
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
The social media challenge that has taken Africa by storm

The social media challenge that has taken Africa by storm

Topic: From the Continent: The social media challenge that has taken Africa by storm

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

How NPO’s can survive the COVID-19 pandemic

6 April 2020 5:37 AM

Numerous South African non-profit organisations (NPOs) are providing essential services during the coronavirus pandemic. But Many of the over 200 000 local NPOs are, however, already on a precarious financial footing, and their financial future is even more uncertain given the pandemic. 

Topic: How NPO’s can survive the COVID-19 pandemic

Guest: Nazeema Mohamed, Independent Labour Specialist

Humanity beyond Covid-19

6 April 2020 5:07 AM

How will the mindset of humanity change after a period of lockdown? Will we continue using technology like Skype and Zoom instead of face to face meetings? Will you go back to greeting with a handshake and a hug?

Topic: Humanity beyond Covid-19

Guest: Rudi Buys, Head of the Humanities Faculty at the CornerStone Institute

Covid-19 in Australia

6 April 2020 4:52 AM

SA and Australia have a strong sporting link, like Super Rugby, and the T20 cricket World Cup later this year. How will this impact that?

Topic: Covid-19 in Australia

Guest: Katie McDonald,

Kenya Goes Online to Decongest its Prisons

3 April 2020 6:08 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Kenya Goes Online to Decongest its Prisons

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Money Matters – Debt repayment holiday options and alternatives

3 April 2020 5:48 AM

Many people simply have no income right now, and many others fear a loss of income in the immediate future as businesses react to the national lockdown. The immediate problem is paying accounts and this has led to widespread requests for payment holidays on debts / rent / etc. Many financial institutions have responded, but is this a good idea and are there better alternatives? 

Topic: Money Matters – Debt repayment holiday options and alternatives

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner

The Travel Bug – traveling locally during the lockdown

3 April 2020 5:31 AM

In this segment, we look at all things related to travel, from Visa-free countries for South Africans to the best advice for a cheap overseas trip.  As you’d know, Global travel is at a standstill, but there are many travel-related things you can catch up on while under quarantine, in self-isolation, and under lockdown. Tess Faber, a principal travel consultant and director and founder of Travel Bug  tells you about a cool African safari you can go on, in the comfort of your own home

Topic: The Travel Bug – traveling locally during the lockdown

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Exercise with the kids during lockdown

3 April 2020 5:06 AM

Have you almost exhausted the quality face-to-face time, crayons & painting, board-games, homework, television, tea parties, and WiFi benefits, trying to keep your kids busy during a lockdown?  Liezel has a fun & healthy addition to your lockdown roster: Fitness Tips for teens, tots, and tweens.

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Exercise with the kids during lockdown

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host

Tunisia’s Central Bank honours a woman who pioneered

2 April 2020 6:04 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Tunisia’s Central Bank honours a woman who pioneered

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Mauritius stagers shopping days by surname to maintain social distance

2 April 2020 5:29 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Mauritius stagers shopping days by surname to maintain social distance.
Nigeria hands four months of welfare payments to locked-down recipients.
Amnesty International says US drone strikes are killing civilians in Somalia.

Trending

Mass screening for Covid-19 starts in WC on Monday - how exactly will it work?

Local

Companies who fall outside of emergency essential services' permits revoked

Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator

Business Opinion Politics

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1655, 11 deaths confirmed

Local

EWN Highlights

Govt walking thin line on privacy with COVID-19 location tracking - O'Regan

6 April 2020 11:48 AM

UN chief urges govts to protect women during virus lockdown

6 April 2020 11:17 AM

Lesotho healthcare workers strike over COVID-19 grievances

6 April 2020 10:57 AM

