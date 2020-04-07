Topic: NPO Waves for Change goes online to provide critical community service for kids
Guest: Robyn Cohen, National Director at Waves For Change
Topic: From the Continent: Robocop in Tunisia
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Topic: Small Business assistance during COVID-19 pandemic
Guest: Mike Anderson, Founder And Ceo at National Small Business Chamber
COVID 19 tasting centre in Cote d’Ivoire ransacked.
WHO boss furious at Franch doctor’s suggestion that Africans should be guinea pigs for vaccine tests.
EU financial aid package for Africa to be published this week: French Ambassador
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topic: From the Continent: The social media challenge that has taken Africa by storm
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Numerous South African non-profit organisations (NPOs) are providing essential services during the coronavirus pandemic. But Many of the over 200 000 local NPOs are, however, already on a precarious financial footing, and their financial future is even more uncertain given the pandemic.
Topic: How NPO’s can survive the COVID-19 pandemic
Guest: Nazeema Mohamed, Independent Labour Specialist
How will the mindset of humanity change after a period of lockdown? Will we continue using technology like Skype and Zoom instead of face to face meetings? Will you go back to greeting with a handshake and a hug?
Topic: Humanity beyond Covid-19
Guest: Rudi Buys, Head of the Humanities Faculty at the CornerStone Institute
SA and Australia have a strong sporting link, like Super Rugby, and the T20 cricket World Cup later this year. How will this impact that?
Topic: Covid-19 in Australia
Guest: Katie McDonald,
Topic: From the Continent: Kenya Goes Online to Decongest its Prisons
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Many people simply have no income right now, and many others fear a loss of income in the immediate future as businesses react to the national lockdown. The immediate problem is paying accounts and this has led to widespread requests for payment holidays on debts / rent / etc. Many financial institutions have responded, but is this a good idea and are there better alternatives?
Topic: Money Matters – Debt repayment holiday options and alternatives
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner