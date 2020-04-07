Small Business assistance during Covid-19 pandemic

Many people simply have no income right now, and many others fear a loss of income in the immediate future as businesses react to the national lockdown. The immediate problem is paying accounts and this has led to widespread requests for payment holidays on debts / rent / etc. Many financial institutions have responded, but is this a good idea and are there better alternatives?



Topic: Money Matters – Debt repayment holiday options and alternatives



Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner

