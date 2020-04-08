Excessive pricing regulation in a time of a pandemic - What does it all mean in simple terms?

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:07
Changes to lockdown regulations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Joy van der Heyde - Family Attorney and Senior Associate at Schuld Inc
Today at 08:21
Finding Common Ground
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
How do we formalise the minibus taxi industry to qualify for government subsidy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
New York Corona virus death toll update
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nadia Neophytou, EWN correspondent
Today at 10:45
Traffic readiness ahead of the Easter Weekend
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kenny Africa 3
Today at 11:05
Science and Tech
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Vicky Sampson in conversation with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Vicky Sampson - Musician at ...
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting- Business unusual at the end of lockdown
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Here's how your snorkel mask could help in the fight against Covid 19 Surgeon Heather Bourgard explains how a full face snorkeling mask can help protect doctors and nurses against coronavirus. 7 April 2020 6:43 PM
Fewer gunshot victims admitted to Groote Schuur since start of lockdown The hospital says the ban on buying alcohol has contributed significantly to the drop in admissions over the last 12 days. 7 April 2020 5:38 PM
Helping children with autism cope during the coronavirus lockdown The Covid-19 crisis has created a number of unique challenges for parents of autistic children, as Pippa Hudson finds out. 7 April 2020 3:45 PM
View all Local
Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch Former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana issued a statement explaining the lockdown lunch photo that has caused a st... 7 April 2020 5:05 PM
Ramaphosa wants a word with Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams for flouting lockdown laws In a picture posted to Instagram, the Communications Minister is seen visiting her friend Mduduzi Manana and sharing lunch at his... 7 April 2020 3:15 PM
SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief. 7 April 2020 2:01 PM
View all Politics
'Up to 100% rental relief for some retail tenants' - Property Industry Group New rental relief measures announced on Tuesday will amount to as much as 100% off for some retail tenants. 7 April 2020 2:31 PM
Cigarette and alcohol sales ban costing taxman about R135 million a day 21-day lockdown ban encourages the ongoing sale of illicit cigarettes and organised crime -Justice Project SA's Howard Dombovsky. 7 April 2020 2:05 PM
Make Money Mondays: Karen Zoid in a time of coronavirus Musician and television host at Republiek van Zoid Afrika says because of COVID-19people are all the same now. 6 April 2020 9:00 PM
View all Business
'In South Africa we have almost adopted alcohol as a family member' As people run out of alcohol during lockdown, it may highlight issue of alcohol use dependence, explains recovery director. 7 April 2020 10:33 AM
In the new world of virtual meetings and interviews, what are the ground rules? World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck gives tips on what to do during an interview on Skype or something similar. 6 April 2020 7:49 PM
Internet speeds should normalise: Repairs to 2nd undersea cable completed Post-recovery checks have been done and Wacs is back in operation. 4 April 2020 11:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief. 7 April 2020 2:01 PM
US states in eBay style bidding war for ventilators Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector unpacks the latest on how the US is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. 7 April 2020 1:10 PM
UK govt arranges charter flights to repatriate British tourists stranded in SA The UK has announced the first seven charter flights to bring Britons home, costing £856 per passenger departing from Cape Town. 6 April 2020 6:11 PM
View all World
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Excessive pricing regulation in a time of a pandemic - What does it all mean in simple terms?

Excessive pricing regulation in a time of a pandemic - What does it all mean in simple terms?

Rights and obligations of big business and consumers have come into question, with competition authorities moving swiftly to attempt to clarify and sanction.  Regulations have now been issued which prescribe severe consequences for firms found guilty of charging excessive pricing during this period of national disaster.

Topic: Excessive pricing regulation in a time of a pandemic - What does it all mean in simple terms?

Guest: Shawn van der Meulen, Competition Law Specialist at Webber Wentzel



More episodes from Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Ugandan students has developed hands-free hand washer

8 April 2020 6:07 AM

Topic: From the Continent:  Ugandan students has developed hands-free hand washer

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 Cybercrime Evolves: Mimecast finds 59,700 spoofed coronavirus related websites in two weeks

8 April 2020 5:39 AM

Mimecast Brand Exploit Protect has found nearly 60 000 coronavirus websites that were established over two weeks – the majority of which are believed to be malicious, with over 300 websites selling home test kits, while some are even suggesting a cure. The majority of these sites are being used to spread fake news, with some even set up a fake donation page to steal people’s credentials. And with many people working from home during the lockdown, and using company equipment, it creates an opportunity for cybercriminals to exploit.

Topic: COVID-19 Cybercrime Evolves: Mimecast finds 59,700 spoofed coronavirus related websites in two weeks

Guest: Heino Gevers, Security specialist at Mimecast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hissene Habre, former Chad President, serving life, gets two months off because his jail is being used for quarantine.

8 April 2020 5:27 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Hissene Habre, former Chad President, serving life, gets two months off because his jail is being used for quarantine.

Morocco to jail people not wearing masks.

165 world leaders call for R160-billion emergency fund to stop COVID19 coming back

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the Continent: Robocop in Tunisia

7 April 2020 6:04 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Robocop in Tunisia

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business assistance during Covid-19 pandemic

7 April 2020 5:36 AM

Topic: Small Business assistance during COVID-19 pandemic

Guest: Mike Anderson, Founder And Ceo at National Small Business Chamber

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WHO boss furious at Franch doctor’s suggestion that Africans should be guinea pigs for vaccine tests

7 April 2020 5:28 AM

COVID 19 tasting centre in Cote d’Ivoire ransacked.

WHO boss furious at Franch doctor’s suggestion that Africans should be guinea pigs for vaccine tests.

EU financial aid package for Africa to be published this week: French Ambassador 

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NPO Waves for Change goes online to provide critical community service for kids

7 April 2020 5:11 AM

Topic: NPO Waves for Change goes online to provide critical community service for kids

Guest: Robyn Cohen, National Director at Waves For Change

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The social media challenge that has taken Africa by storm

6 April 2020 6:07 AM

Topic: From the Continent: The social media challenge that has taken Africa by storm

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How NPO’s can survive the COVID-19 pandemic

6 April 2020 5:37 AM

Numerous South African non-profit organisations (NPOs) are providing essential services during the coronavirus pandemic. But Many of the over 200 000 local NPOs are, however, already on a precarious financial footing, and their financial future is even more uncertain given the pandemic. 

Topic: How NPO’s can survive the COVID-19 pandemic

Guest: Nazeema Mohamed, Independent Labour Specialist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

