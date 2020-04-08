Rights and obligations of big business and consumers have come into question, with competition authorities moving swiftly to attempt to clarify and sanction. Regulations have now been issued which prescribe severe consequences for firms found guilty of charging excessive pricing during this period of national disaster.
Topic: Excessive pricing regulation in a time of a pandemic - What does it all mean in simple terms?
Guest: Shawn van der Meulen, Competition Law Specialist at Webber Wentzel
Topic: From the Continent: Ugandan students has developed hands-free hand washer
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Mimecast Brand Exploit Protect has found nearly 60 000 coronavirus websites that were established over two weeks – the majority of which are believed to be malicious, with over 300 websites selling home test kits, while some are even suggesting a cure. The majority of these sites are being used to spread fake news, with some even set up a fake donation page to steal people’s credentials. And with many people working from home during the lockdown, and using company equipment, it creates an opportunity for cybercriminals to exploit.
Topic: COVID-19 Cybercrime Evolves: Mimecast finds 59,700 spoofed coronavirus related websites in two weeks
Guest: Heino Gevers, Security specialist at Mimecast
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Hissene Habre, former Chad President, serving life, gets two months off because his jail is being used for quarantine.
Morocco to jail people not wearing masks.
165 world leaders call for R160-billion emergency fund to stop COVID19 coming back
Topic: From the Continent: Robocop in Tunisia
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Topic: Small Business assistance during COVID-19 pandemic
Guest: Mike Anderson, Founder And Ceo at National Small Business Chamber
COVID 19 tasting centre in Cote d’Ivoire ransacked.
WHO boss furious at Franch doctor’s suggestion that Africans should be guinea pigs for vaccine tests.
EU financial aid package for Africa to be published this week: French Ambassador
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topic: NPO Waves for Change goes online to provide critical community service for kids
Guest: Robyn Cohen, National Director at Waves For Change
Topic: From the Continent: The social media challenge that has taken Africa by storm
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Numerous South African non-profit organisations (NPOs) are providing essential services during the coronavirus pandemic. But Many of the over 200 000 local NPOs are, however, already on a precarious financial footing, and their financial future is even more uncertain given the pandemic.
Topic: How NPO’s can survive the COVID-19 pandemic
Guest: Nazeema Mohamed, Independent Labour Specialist