Ugandan students has developed hands-free hand washer

Mimecast Brand Exploit Protect has found nearly 60 000 coronavirus websites that were established over two weeks – the majority of which are believed to be malicious, with over 300 websites selling home test kits, while some are even suggesting a cure. The majority of these sites are being used to spread fake news, with some even set up a fake donation page to steal people’s credentials. And with many people working from home during the lockdown, and using company equipment, it creates an opportunity for cybercriminals to exploit.



Topic: COVID-19 Cybercrime Evolves: Mimecast finds 59,700 spoofed coronavirus related websites in two weeks



Guest: Heino Gevers, Security specialist at Mimecast

