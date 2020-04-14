Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Looking for innovation in Africa’s fight against COVID 19.
Chad threatens to got along in the regional fight against Boko Haram.
Botswana MPs who broke quarantine are over to ore secure isolation
Topic: From the Continent: Turning Uganda's Waste into Lifesaving Equipment
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
With no lockdown, South Africa was estimated to reach its peak coronavirus infections in July. A five-week lockdown, that has paralysed the economy, is buying the government two more months to prepare for a flooding of hospitals at the end of winter. This is according to a presentation made to Parliament's portfolio committee on health last week by the acting director general of the department of health, Anban Pillay.
Guest: Dr Jo Barnes, Epidemiologist in the Department of global health at Stellenbosch University
Topics: Fighting Covid-19
Over in the east, Australians are also required to remain in lockdown in a bid to mitigate the spread of the virus. Are measures in place there beating the spread of the virus?
Topic: Covid-19 in Australia
Guest: Katie McDonald, Australia Correspondent
Curve is flattening in Australia but that brings new issues
Official restrictions to stay in place
NRL (National Rugby League) wanting to start playing as early as May…copping criticism
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: EU deadlocked on aid to southern European members. What does this mean for EU COVID 19 aid package to Africa?
UN urges Malawi to bring killers of alleged blood suckers to book.
Chinese authorities in southern city are evicting Africans from hotels and apartments
According to Beyond Zero’s Pam Qavile, technical lead for adolescent girls and young women’s (AGYW) programme, domestic violence, and child abuse are expected to increase during these stressful times as victims and perpetrators by law cannot leave where they are staying and may have nowhere else to go. Together with the support of the Department for Social Development, Beyond Zero will make support structures available especially during the Covid-19 lockdown to give women and young girls support in their time of need.
Topic: What happens when you are in lockdown with your abuser?
Guest: Pam Qavile, Technical lead for adolescent girls and young women’s (AGYW) programme at Beyond Zero
Coronavirus is the obvious focus at the moment from a health and safety perspective. There’s plenty of fake news out there, about how you can contract the virus, to what measures you can take to prevent infection.
Topic:Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: FAQs about COVID-19
Guest: Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner
Topic: From the Continent: Ugandan students has developed hands-free hand washer
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Mimecast Brand Exploit Protect has found nearly 60 000 coronavirus websites that were established over two weeks – the majority of which are believed to be malicious, with over 300 websites selling home test kits, while some are even suggesting a cure. The majority of these sites are being used to spread fake news, with some even set up a fake donation page to steal people’s credentials. And with many people working from home during the lockdown, and using company equipment, it creates an opportunity for cybercriminals to exploit.
Topic: COVID-19 Cybercrime Evolves: Mimecast finds 59,700 spoofed coronavirus related websites in two weeks
Guest: Heino Gevers, Security specialist at Mimecast
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Hissene Habre, former Chad President, serving life, gets two months off because his jail is being used for quarantine.
Morocco to jail people not wearing masks.
165 world leaders call for R160-billion emergency fund to stop COVID19 coming back