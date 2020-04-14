Fighting Covid-19

According to Beyond Zero’s Pam Qavile, technical lead for adolescent girls and young women’s (AGYW) programme, domestic violence, and child abuse are expected to increase during these stressful times as victims and perpetrators by law cannot leave where they are staying and may have nowhere else to go. Together with the support of the Department for Social Development, Beyond Zero will make support structures available especially during the Covid-19 lockdown to give women and young girls support in their time of need.



Topic: What happens when you are in lockdown with your abuser?



Guest: Pam Qavile, Technical lead for adolescent girls and young women’s (AGYW) programme at Beyond Zero

arrow_forward