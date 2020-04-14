Fighting Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:07
City responds to Strandfontein homeless complex allegations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Brazil
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Professor Tim Noakes clarifies allegations of "dangerous" inaccuracies made against him relating to Covdi-19 radio interview
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Priofessor Timm Noakes
Today at 10:33
UIF Commissioner with latest updates on queries raised with him last week
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Teboho Maruping - Uif Commissioner at Department Of Labour
Today at 11:22
UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Latest Local
[WATCH] Health Minister and technical experts outline SA's Covid-19 trajectory Epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim who is advising government on the crisis says SA cannot stop the pandemic's spread. 14 April 2020 7:48 AM
DIs-Chem responds to claims it is not paying rent under lockdown The group says it is not operating at full capacity and is definitely paying rent proportional to turnover. 14 April 2020 7:24 AM
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases now at 2272, and death toll rises to 27 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the number of Covid-19 cases rose by 99 and tests conducted number 83 663. 13 April 2020 8:15 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Health Minister and technical experts outline SA's Covid-19 trajectory Epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim who is advising government on the crisis says SA cannot stop the pandemic's spread. 14 April 2020 7:48 AM
[VIDEO] 'CoCT acting on land invasion, NOT evicting people during lockdown' The Social Justice Coalition has posted footage of law enforcement officials removing people from Makhaza in Khayelitsha. 12 April 2020 10:49 AM
'Community leaders, organisations should be used to disseminate Covid-19 info' Africa Melane gets input on the community response to the lockdown extension in Khayelitsha and Gugulethu. 10 April 2020 3:28 PM
View all Politics
DIs-Chem responds to claims it is not paying rent under lockdown The group says it is not operating at full capacity and is definitely paying rent proportional to turnover. 14 April 2020 7:24 AM
'Ramaphosa decision the right one, but he must get banks to provide more help' Analyst Senusha Naidu says the president needs to get the private sector to provide more relief during the extended lockdown. 10 April 2020 12:48 PM
Lockdown extension: Food security and sustaining WC economy vital, says Premier We need to think about changes to regulations that allow businesses to operate while still minimising Covid risk - Alan Winde. 10 April 2020 10:14 AM
View all Business
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Fighting Covid-19

Fighting Covid-19

With no lockdown, South Africa was estimated to reach its peak coronavirus infections in July. A five-week lockdown, that has paralysed the economy, is buying the government two more months to prepare for a flooding of hospitals at the end of winter.  This is according to a presentation made to Parliament's portfolio committee on health last week by the acting director general of the department of health, Anban Pillay.

Guest: Dr Jo Barnes, Epidemiologist in the Department of global health at Stellenbosch University

Topics: Fighting Covid-19



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

Turning Uganda's Waste into Lifesaving Equipment

14 April 2020 6:11 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Turning Uganda's Waste into Lifesaving Equipment

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Botswana MPs who broke quarantine are over to ore secure isolation

14 April 2020 5:32 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Looking for innovation in Africa’s fight against COVID 19.

Chad threatens to got along in the regional fight against Boko Haram.

Botswana MPs who broke quarantine are over to ore secure isolation

Covid-19 in Australia

14 April 2020 5:05 AM

Over in the east, Australians are also required to remain in lockdown in a bid to mitigate the spread of the virus. Are measures in place there beating the spread of the virus?

Topic: Covid-19 in Australia

Guest: Katie McDonald, Australia Correspondent
Curve is flattening in Australia but that brings new issues
Official restrictions to stay in place
NRL (National Rugby League) wanting to start playing as early as May…copping criticism

Chinese authorities in southern city are evicting Africans from hotels and apartments

9 April 2020 5:49 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: EU deadlocked on aid to southern European members. What does this mean for EU COVID 19 aid package to Africa?

UN urges Malawi to bring killers of alleged blood suckers to book.

Chinese authorities in southern city are evicting Africans from hotels and apartments

What happens when you are in lockdown with your abuser?

9 April 2020 5:40 AM

According to Beyond Zero’s Pam Qavile, technical lead for adolescent girls and young women’s (AGYW) programme, domestic violence, and child abuse are expected to increase during these stressful times as victims and perpetrators by law cannot leave where they are staying and may have nowhere else to go.  Together with the support of the Department for Social Development, Beyond Zero will make support structures available especially during the Covid-19 lockdown to give women and young girls support in their time of need.

Topic: What happens when you are in lockdown with your abuser?

Guest: Pam Qavile, Technical lead for adolescent girls and young women’s (AGYW) programme at Beyond Zero

Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: FAQs about COVID-19

9 April 2020 5:06 AM

Coronavirus is the obvious focus at the moment from a health and safety perspective. There’s plenty of fake news out there, about how you can contract the virus, to what measures you can take to prevent infection.

Topic:Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: FAQs about COVID-19

Guest: Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner

Ugandan students has developed hands-free hand washer

8 April 2020 6:07 AM

Topic: From the Continent:  Ugandan students has developed hands-free hand washer

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Covid-19 Cybercrime Evolves: Mimecast finds 59,700 spoofed coronavirus related websites in two weeks

8 April 2020 5:39 AM

Mimecast Brand Exploit Protect has found nearly 60 000 coronavirus websites that were established over two weeks – the majority of which are believed to be malicious, with over 300 websites selling home test kits, while some are even suggesting a cure. The majority of these sites are being used to spread fake news, with some even set up a fake donation page to steal people’s credentials. And with many people working from home during the lockdown, and using company equipment, it creates an opportunity for cybercriminals to exploit.

Topic: COVID-19 Cybercrime Evolves: Mimecast finds 59,700 spoofed coronavirus related websites in two weeks

Guest: Heino Gevers, Security specialist at Mimecast

Hissene Habre, former Chad President, serving life, gets two months off because his jail is being used for quarantine.

8 April 2020 5:27 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Hissene Habre, former Chad President, serving life, gets two months off because his jail is being used for quarantine.

Morocco to jail people not wearing masks.

165 world leaders call for R160-billion emergency fund to stop COVID19 coming back

Scrapping school holidays only one option being considered to save academic year

Local

Calls to quit in quarantine: Cold turkey the best way to quit smoking, says TAG

Lifestyle

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases now at 2272, and death toll rises to 27

Local

[WATCH] Health Minister and technical experts outline SA's Covid-19 trajectory

Local Politics

Lockdown: Sandu calls for inquiry into allegations of brutality by SANDF

14 April 2020 7:48 AM

DA urges govt to share detailed info on COVID-19 modelling

14 April 2020 7:44 AM

FS Health MEC pleased with COVID-19 screening progress in province

14 April 2020 7:24 AM

