Need for Mentorship program grows during the lockdown

SAYes Mentoring, a Cape Town-based non-profit that has facilitated mentoring for under-served young people in child and youth care centres for more than ten years is one such NGO that’s had to make the switch. Executive Director and Co-founder of SAYes, Michelle Potter says there’s been an uptake in young people signing up, but now they need mentors to facilitate the programs.
Topic: Need for Mentorship program grows during lockdown
Guest: Michelle Potter, Executive Director and Co-founder of SAYes Mentoring
Topic: From the Continent: These Nigerian Influencers have caught Hollywood's eye
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Farming and food production is one of the sectors regarded as essential and continues to operate as normal during the lockdown period. Farmworkers have for centuries been exploited and made to work under tough conditions, often for measly pay. Independent agricultural economist Dr Kobus Laubscher, says COVID-19 is highlighting the importance of certain individuals in our society, and the roles they play within.
Guest: Dr Kobus Laubscher, Independent agricultural economist
Topics: Covid-19 highlights the important role farmworkers play in society
From the Continent: Nigeria lockdown measures
Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topic: From the Continent: Turning Uganda's Waste into Lifesaving Equipment
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
With no lockdown, South Africa was estimated to reach its peak coronavirus infections in July. A five-week lockdown, that has paralysed the economy, is buying the government two more months to prepare for a flooding of hospitals at the end of winter. This is according to a presentation made to Parliament's portfolio committee on health last week by the acting director general of the department of health, Anban Pillay.
Guest: Dr Jo Barnes, Epidemiologist in the Department of global health at Stellenbosch University
Topics: Fighting Covid-19
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Looking for innovation in Africa’s fight against COVID 19.
Chad threatens to got along in the regional fight against Boko Haram.
Botswana MPs who broke quarantine are over to ore secure isolation
Over in the east, Australians are also required to remain in lockdown in a bid to mitigate the spread of the virus. Are measures in place there beating the spread of the virus?
Topic: Covid-19 in Australia
Guest: Katie McDonald, Australia Correspondent
Curve is flattening in Australia but that brings new issues
Official restrictions to stay in place
NRL (National Rugby League) wanting to start playing as early as May…copping criticism
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: EU deadlocked on aid to southern European members. What does this mean for EU COVID 19 aid package to Africa?
UN urges Malawi to bring killers of alleged blood suckers to book.
Chinese authorities in southern city are evicting Africans from hotels and apartments
According to Beyond Zero’s Pam Qavile, technical lead for adolescent girls and young women’s (AGYW) programme, domestic violence, and child abuse are expected to increase during these stressful times as victims and perpetrators by law cannot leave where they are staying and may have nowhere else to go. Together with the support of the Department for Social Development, Beyond Zero will make support structures available especially during the Covid-19 lockdown to give women and young girls support in their time of need.
Topic: What happens when you are in lockdown with your abuser?
Guest: Pam Qavile, Technical lead for adolescent girls and young women’s (AGYW) programme at Beyond Zero