From the Continent: Nigeria lockdown measures

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : Digital Experiences
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jon Monsoon - Marine Conservationist and Airbnb Online Experience Host at ...
Today at 07:07
Repo rate cut and other measures to soften lockdown impact
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Miyelani Mkhabela - Economic Strategist and Director at Antswisa Transaction Advisory
Today at 08:07
Local govt responds to W/Cape food protests
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sharna Fernandez
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Professor Tim Noakes replies to allegations made against him, for spreading incoorect information about Covid-19 in an interview
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Priofessor Timm Noakes
Professor Wolfgang Preiser
Today at 10:33
FNB corrects the confusion about its Cash Relief for Businesses product during Lock Down
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Mantellis donates to Red Cross and other public hospitals
Today with Kieno Kammies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What can Covid-19 teach us about delivering an effective NHI? Prof Neil Myburgh says coronavirus pandemic can offer us insight into how best to implement national health insurance. 14 April 2020 5:08 PM
Identifying Covid-19 'hotspots' crucial to determining SA's future post-lockdown What happens next in the fight against Covid-19 in South Africa? UCT's Landon Myer shares his thoughts with John Maytham. 14 April 2020 4:16 PM
The key to handling lockdown lies in letting go, says hostage survivor Monique Strydom reflects on her 2000 hostage ordeal and how it influences her attitude in lockdown today. 14 April 2020 3:36 PM
View all Local
'It's going to be bad, with 1000s needing complicated medical care at same time' Epidemiologist Prof Karim of the Ministerial Advisory Committee says Covid-19 peak it will be very difficult in South Africa. 14 April 2020 1:39 PM
Strandfontein camp 'is not a prison, people are free to leave', says City The homeless housed in the large macro-sized complex will be moved to various locations being prepared by the City, says Mayco. 14 April 2020 10:23 AM
[VIDEO] 'CoCT acting on land invasion, NOT evicting people during lockdown' The Social Justice Coalition has posted footage of law enforcement officials removing people from Makhaza in Khayelitsha. 12 April 2020 10:49 AM
View all Politics
Capitec Bank full-year profits skyrocket by 19% despite the recession The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec Bank. 14 April 2020 7:12 PM
Repo rate cut - economist says must bring stimulus as well as relief SA Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has cut the repo rate by 100 basis points. Rate now changes to 4.25% per annum. 14 April 2020 11:50 AM
DIs-Chem responds to claims it is not paying rent under lockdown The group says it is not operating at full capacity and is definitely paying rent proportional to turnover. 14 April 2020 7:24 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] The ultimate barking mad 'sports' commentary...during lockdown UK broadcaster Andrew Cotter has wowed the internet with his clever and hilarious commentary about his two labrador dogs. 14 April 2020 12:32 PM
Focus on an enabling home environment instead of 'replacing school', says expert Education expert Professor Mary Metcalfe says homeschooling is inaccessible for many South African families without the resources.... 13 April 2020 12:47 PM
Calls to quit in quarantine: Cold turkey the best way to quit smoking, says TAG Advocacy group TAG has echoed the global call for smokers to kick the habit during the Covid-19 lockdown period. Here's why. 13 April 2020 10:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
View all Entertainment
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend. 12 April 2020 11:45 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Africa
Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours' Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic. 14 April 2020 8:46 PM
South Africa's CEOs are giving away cash in a way that has never happened before It's unprecedented the way the country's well-heeled movers and shakers are showing solidarity with a nation in distress. 14 April 2020 6:57 PM
How to end the lockdown and save the economy (while keeping the curve flat) South Africa needs an economy-saving exit strategy from the Covid-19 lockdown now, says James Formby (CEO, Rand Merchant Bank). 14 April 2020 6:29 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
From the Continent: Nigeria lockdown measures

From the Continent: Nigeria lockdown measures

From the Continent: Nigeria lockdown measures

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

These Nigerian Influencers have caught Hollywood's eye

15 April 2020 6:03 AM

Topic: From the Continent: These Nigerian Influencers have caught Hollywood's eye

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Covid-19 highlights the important role farm workers play in society

15 April 2020 5:44 AM

Farming and food production is one of the sectors regarded as essential and continues to operate as normal during the lockdown period.  Farmworkers have for centuries been exploited and made to work under tough conditions, often for measly pay. Independent agricultural economist Dr Kobus Laubscher, says COVID-19 is highlighting the importance of certain individuals in our society, and the roles they play within.

Guest: Dr Kobus Laubscher, Independent agricultural economist

Topics: Covid-19 highlights the important role farmworkers play in society

Guest: Dr Kobus Laubscher, Independent agricultural economist

Topics: Covid-19 highlights the important role farmworkers play in society

Need for Mentorship program grows during the lockdown

15 April 2020 5:02 AM

SAYes Mentoring, a Cape Town-based non-profit that has facilitated mentoring for under-served young people in child and youth care centres for more than ten years is one such NGO that's had to make the switch.  Executive Director and Co-founder of SAYes, Michelle Potter says there's been an uptake in young people signing up, but now they need mentors to facilitate the programs.

Topic: Need for Mentorship program grows during lockdown

Guest: Michelle Potter, Executive Director and Co-founder of SAYes Mentoring

Topic: Need for Mentorship program grows during lockdown

Guest: Michelle Potter, Executive Director and Co-founder of SAYes Mentoring

Turning Uganda's Waste into Lifesaving Equipment

14 April 2020 6:11 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Turning Uganda's Waste into Lifesaving Equipment

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Fighting Covid-19

14 April 2020 5:37 AM

With no lockdown, South Africa was estimated to reach its peak coronavirus infections in July. A five-week lockdown, that has paralysed the economy, is buying the government two more months to prepare for a flooding of hospitals at the end of winter.  This is according to a presentation made to Parliament's portfolio committee on health last week by the acting director general of the department of health, Anban Pillay.

Guest: Dr Jo Barnes, Epidemiologist in the Department of global health at Stellenbosch University

Topics: Fighting Covid-19

Guest: Dr Jo Barnes, Epidemiologist in the Department of global health at Stellenbosch University

Topics: Fighting Covid-19

Botswana MPs who broke quarantine are over to ore secure isolation

14 April 2020 5:32 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Looking for innovation in Africa’s fight against COVID 19.

Chad threatens to got along in the regional fight against Boko Haram.

Botswana MPs who broke quarantine are over to ore secure isolation

Covid-19 in Australia

14 April 2020 5:05 AM

Over in the east, Australians are also required to remain in lockdown in a bid to mitigate the spread of the virus. Are measures in place there beating the spread of the virus?

Topic: Covid-19 in Australia

Guest: Katie McDonald, Australia Correspondent
Curve is flattening in Australia but that brings new issues
Official restrictions to stay in place
NRL (National Rugby League) wanting to start playing as early as May…copping criticism

Chinese authorities in southern city are evicting Africans from hotels and apartments

9 April 2020 5:49 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: EU deadlocked on aid to southern European members. What does this mean for EU COVID 19 aid package to Africa?

UN urges Malawi to bring killers of alleged blood suckers to book.

Chinese authorities in southern city are evicting Africans from hotels and apartments

What happens when you are in lockdown with your abuser?

9 April 2020 5:40 AM

According

Topic: What happens when you are in lockdown with your abuser?

Guest: Pam Qavile, Technical lead for adolescent girls and young women’s (AGYW) programme at Beyond Zero

Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours'

Business Lifestyle Opinion

How to end the lockdown and save the economy (while keeping the curve flat)

Business Opinion

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases now at 2415, and death toll stays at 27

Local

EWN Highlights

Malawi court to hear president's appeal against vote re-run

15 April 2020 5:37 AM

Trump halts WHO funding, with world on edge over virus lockdowns

15 April 2020 5:29 AM

Chinese economy contracts for first time in decades: AFP survey

15 April 2020 5:26 AM

