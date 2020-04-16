Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba – Debunking the Covid-19 Myths

Farming and food production is one of the sectors regarded as essential and continues to operate as normal during the lockdown period. Farmworkers have for centuries been exploited and made to work under tough conditions, often for measly pay. Independent agricultural economist Dr Kobus Laubscher, says COVID-19 is highlighting the importance of certain individuals in our society, and the roles they play within.



Guest: Dr Kobus Laubscher, Independent agricultural economist



Topics: Covid-19 highlights the important role farmworkers play in society

