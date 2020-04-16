Coronavirus is the obvious focus at the moment from a health and safety perspective. There’s plenty of fake news/myths out there, about how you can contract the virus, to what measures you can take to prevent infection
Guest: Dr. Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner
Topics: Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba – Debunking the Covid-19 Myths
Topic: From the Continent: Zimbabwean Startup Launches “Knowledge Engine”
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Financial and strategic advisory company, Fluence Capital, is offering pro-bono support and guidance for South Africans facing the potential loss of their business due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
Topic: Pro-bono advice for SA businesses in trouble due to lockdown
Guest: Sandra Beswick, Fluence Capital director
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: From the Continent: Governor of Nairobi slammed for saying he’ll put a bottle of brandy in every food parcel for the city’s poor.
Brazil’s biggest cocaine smuggler arrested in Maputo.
10 die in Nigeria dispute over the fishing pond.
Topic: From the Continent: These Nigerian Influencers have caught Hollywood's eye
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Farming and food production is one of the sectors regarded as essential and continues to operate as normal during the lockdown period. Farmworkers have for centuries been exploited and made to work under tough conditions, often for measly pay. Independent agricultural economist Dr Kobus Laubscher, says COVID-19 is highlighting the importance of certain individuals in our society, and the roles they play within.
Guest: Dr Kobus Laubscher, Independent agricultural economist
Topics: Covid-19 highlights the important role farmworkers play in society
From the Continent: Nigeria lockdown measures
Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
SAYes Mentoring, a Cape Town-based non-profit that has facilitated mentoring for under-served young people in child and youth care centres for more than ten years is one such NGO that’s had to make the switch. Executive Director and Co-founder of SAYes, Michelle Potter says there’s been an uptake in young people signing up, but now they need mentors to facilitate the programs.
Topic: Need for Mentorship program grows during lockdown
Guest: Michelle Potter, Executive Director and Co-founder of SAYes Mentoring
Topic: From the Continent: Turning Uganda's Waste into Lifesaving Equipment
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
With no lockdown, South Africa was estimated to reach its peak coronavirus infections in July. A five-week lockdown, that has paralysed the economy, is buying the government two more months to prepare for a flooding of hospitals at the end of winter. This is according to a presentation made to Parliament's portfolio committee on health last week by the acting director general of the department of health, Anban Pillay.
Guest: Dr Jo Barnes, Epidemiologist in the Department of global health at Stellenbosch University
Topics: Fighting Covid-19