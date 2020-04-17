Money Matters – Lockdown turning our finances on its head

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:21
The Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Green
Today at 08:45
Paul Reeves hits target by "cycling" for Red Cross Children's Hospital
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paul Reeves
Today at 09:33
Naked Scientist answers and and all of your science questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
European finance ministers produce a 500-billion Euro rescue plan for member countries.Does it include debt aid to poorer countries in the EU?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Steven Beardlsey - Deutsche Welle in Berlin
Today at 10:33
Providing food security during and after Covid-19 lock Down
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Marius Oosthuizen - Lecturer And Program Manager For The Future Of Business In South Africa Project at Gibs
Today at 11:05
Futurism-We talk about the currency of care
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Running out of alcohol? Anxiety can be managed during lockdown ban
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 14:10
Health and Wellness - mental health
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane - at Primedia Broadcasting
Chanel September
Craig Falck - Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] 'We're being bombarded on all sides' - WC premier gives Covid-19 update The number of confirmed cases of corona virus in the Western Cape currently stands at 702. 16 April 2020 5:51 PM
9, 000 fewer alcohol-related trauma unit admissions since start of lockdown Experts say more than half of those cases will come back if the government lifts its ban on the sale and purchase of alcohol. 16 April 2020 5:32 PM
Blog dedicated to everyday stories of compassion and generosity during lockdown Archive of Kindness is a platform created to record the kind deeds that are holding South Africa together during this extraordinar... 16 April 2020 4:51 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] National Command Council briefs SA on lockdown extension The lockdown cannot be ended abruptly and reopening the economy will be phased in says Minister Nkosazana Zuma. 16 April 2020 12:44 PM
SANDF captain expresses disappointment about abusive 'acts of a few soldiers' Captain Theunissen explains how soldiers are trained for combat and difficulty to change tack for such an unprecedented mission. 16 April 2020 10:21 AM
Sassa clears up confusion as to why May grants will be paid from Monday 4th Henry de Grass explains grants will be staggered from now on but this payment falls on a Sunday and so will be delayed to Monday. 16 April 2020 9:12 AM
View all Politics
On getting the economy firing again after lockdown – ideas from industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Alberts (Restaurant Association of South Africa) and Bongiwe Kunene (Banking Association SA). 16 April 2020 6:35 PM
'I've been extremely ethical' - Eskom corruption probe clears COO Jan Oberholzer Eskom's chief operating officer says he's on the receiving end of backlash because he stands up against mismanagement at the power... 16 April 2020 1:22 PM
Construction industry making plans to rebuild post-lockdown President of the Master Builders Association John Matthews, says national construction bodies have put a task team in place. 16 April 2020 1:07 PM
View all Business
How Johann Rupert’s R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Bierman of Business Partners Limited, the company administering Rupert’s fund. 15 April 2020 8:16 PM
Small business owner? Jack Ma (Alibaba) wants to give you money. Enter now... Does your business solve society’s problems? Enter this R28 million competition, says Jason Pau of the Jack Ma Foundation. 15 April 2020 7:12 PM
Pippa Hudson shares ways you can help during the Covid-19 lockdown CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has compiled a list of options for Capetonians who are keen on making a positive impact during the lock... 15 April 2020 6:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
View all Entertainment
Criticism levelled against WHO unfair, says global health journo The World Health Organisation's initial response to the Covid-19 outbreak has been increasingly scrutinised as cases surpass 2 mil... 16 April 2020 6:02 PM
[WATCH] 99-year-old WWII vet raises millions for NHS with laps around his garden Captain Tom Moore has become a local and global hero as he succeeds in his goal to help raise funds during Covid-19 lockdown. 16 April 2020 10:41 AM
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Money Matters – Lockdown turning our finances on its head

Money Matters – Lockdown turning our finances on its head

We’re in the middle of the lockdown and money is at the centre of many discussions and debates. We don’t know how long things will last and the future is uncertain. This week, the reserve bank dropped the interest rates by a further 1%, bringing the prime lending rate to its lowest level in many years. 

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown turning our finances on its head



More episodes from Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

A Business Model that Has Changed Ethiopia’s Landscape

17 April 2020 6:03 AM

Topic: From the Continent: A Business Model that Has Changed Ethiopia’s Landscape

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Travel Bug – Changing your flight ticket and traveling virtually

17 April 2020 5:32 AM

Global travel is at a standstill, but there are many travel-related things you can catch up on while under quarantine, in self-isolation and under lockdown.  Some people still have flights for holidays later this year that they’ve planned long ago. She’ll tell you what you need to do to change that.

 Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Topics: The Travel Bug – Changing your flight ticket and traveling virtually

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Exercise with your pets

17 April 2020 5:07 AM

We’re now heading into week four of the national lockdown – and many are experiencing cabin fever being stuck inside.  And it’s not only humans that are cooped up indoors – our pets are also having to endure the lockdown for five weeks like us. 

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Exercise with your pets

Guest:  Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zimbabwean Startup Launches “Knowledge Engine”

16 April 2020 6:05 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Zimbabwean Startup Launches “Knowledge Engine”

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pro-bono advice for SA businesses in trouble due to lockdown

16 April 2020 5:39 AM

Financial and strategic advisory company, Fluence Capital, is offering pro-bono support and guidance for South Africans facing the potential loss of their business due to the COVID-19 shutdown. 

Topic: Pro-bono advice for SA businesses in trouble due to lockdown

Guest:  Sandra Beswick, Fluence Capital director

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Brazil’s biggest cocaine smuggler arrested in Maputo

16 April 2020 5:29 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: From the Continent: Governor of Nairobi slammed for saying he’ll put a bottle of brandy in every food parcel for the city’s poor.

Brazil’s biggest cocaine smuggler arrested in Maputo.

10 die in Nigeria dispute over the fishing pond.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba – Debunking the Covid-19 Myths

16 April 2020 5:07 AM

Coronavirus is the obvious focus at the moment from a health and safety perspective.  There’s plenty of fake news/myths out there, about how you can contract the virus, to what measures you can take to prevent infection

Guest: Dr. Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner

Topics: Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba – Debunking the Covid-19 Myths

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

These Nigerian Influencers have caught Hollywood's eye

15 April 2020 6:03 AM

Topic: From the Continent: These Nigerian Influencers have caught Hollywood's eye

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 highlights the important role farm workers play in society

15 April 2020 5:44 AM

Farming and food production is one of the sectors regarded as essential and continues to operate as normal during the lockdown period.  Farmworkers have for centuries been exploited and made to work under tough conditions, often for measly pay. Independent agricultural economist Dr Kobus Laubscher, says COVID-19 is highlighting the importance of certain individuals in our society, and the roles they play within.

Guest: Dr Kobus Laubscher, Independent agricultural economist

Topics: Covid-19 highlights the important role farmworkers play in society

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 death toll rises to 48 with 2605 infections

Local

Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around

Business Opinion Lifestyle

US pledges R50m to South Africa's Covid-19 fight. China donates protective gear

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa to give clarity on sale of alcohol during lockdown

17 April 2020 7:25 AM

55 people arrested for looting CT businesses

17 April 2020 7:15 AM

Concerns raised over workers' safety as mine operations set to resume

17 April 2020 6:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA