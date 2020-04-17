We’re in the middle of the lockdown and money is at the centre of many discussions and debates. We don’t know how long things will last and the future is uncertain. This week, the reserve bank dropped the interest rates by a further 1%, bringing the prime lending rate to its lowest level in many years.
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner
Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown turning our finances on its head
Topic: From the Continent: A Business Model that Has Changed Ethiopia’s Landscape
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Global travel is at a standstill, but there are many travel-related things you can catch up on while under quarantine, in self-isolation and under lockdown. Some people still have flights for holidays later this year that they’ve planned long ago. She’ll tell you what you need to do to change that.
Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug
Topics: The Travel Bug – Changing your flight ticket and traveling virtually
We’re now heading into week four of the national lockdown – and many are experiencing cabin fever being stuck inside. And it’s not only humans that are cooped up indoors – our pets are also having to endure the lockdown for five weeks like us.
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Exercise with your pets
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host
Topic: From the Continent: Zimbabwean Startup Launches “Knowledge Engine”
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Financial and strategic advisory company, Fluence Capital, is offering pro-bono support and guidance for South Africans facing the potential loss of their business due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
Topic: Pro-bono advice for SA businesses in trouble due to lockdown
Guest: Sandra Beswick, Fluence Capital director
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: From the Continent: Governor of Nairobi slammed for saying he’ll put a bottle of brandy in every food parcel for the city’s poor.
Brazil’s biggest cocaine smuggler arrested in Maputo.
10 die in Nigeria dispute over the fishing pond.
Coronavirus is the obvious focus at the moment from a health and safety perspective. There’s plenty of fake news/myths out there, about how you can contract the virus, to what measures you can take to prevent infection
Guest: Dr. Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner
Topics: Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba – Debunking the Covid-19 Myths
Topic: From the Continent: These Nigerian Influencers have caught Hollywood's eye
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Farming and food production is one of the sectors regarded as essential and continues to operate as normal during the lockdown period. Farmworkers have for centuries been exploited and made to work under tough conditions, often for measly pay. Independent agricultural economist Dr Kobus Laubscher, says COVID-19 is highlighting the importance of certain individuals in our society, and the roles they play within.
Guest: Dr Kobus Laubscher, Independent agricultural economist
Topics: Covid-19 highlights the important role farmworkers play in society