Employee engagement during the time of COVID-19

Today at 17:46
Research survey shows that the Lockdown fosters distress and social division
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carin Runciman - Associate Professor, Centre for Social Change
Today at 20:10
Sanusha on political fall-out
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu
Sanusha Naidu
Today at 20:48
Socio-economic relief for small business
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Craker - CEO at IQ Business
Today at 21:15
Nostalgia
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kharnita Mohamed - Anthropologist at The Centre for African and Gender Studies
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on lockdown, economic relief When will lockdown end? How will we survive? Questions an increasingly hungry nation hopes Tuesday evening's speech will address. 21 April 2020 5:13 PM
Volunteers feeding 700 kids in Masiphumelele every day. Here's how you can help The Masiphumelele Creative Hub has hit pause on its after-school programmes to focus on providing meals to hungry children in the... 21 April 2020 5:04 PM
Meet the 'lockdown heroes' making a difference during the Covid-19 crisis From feeding underprivileged youth to helping students stuck in isolation these two SA citizens are truly lockdown heroes. 21 April 2020 3:46 PM
View all Local
Mbalula facing charges for allegedly flouting lockdown rules earlier this month The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is laying charges against Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula for contravening lockdown re... 21 April 2020 1:58 PM
[VIDEOS] Supermarket trucks looted in Cape Town The president acknowledged Covid-19 lockdown has exposed the faultline in South African society as people 21 April 2020 9:12 AM
'If Tito Mboweni wants to do a deal with the IMF, there is no policy constraint' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews ANC Head of Economic Transformation Enoch Godongwana and Dr Adrian Saville (Gibs). 20 April 2020 6:33 PM
View all Politics
StatsSA Covid-19 Business Survey: 54% won't survive 3 months without help Statistician-General of Stats SA Risenga Maluleka outlines the results of the survey in which 707 businesses participated. 21 April 2020 1:22 PM
Mungo turns heirloom weaving into making masks and scrubs #CapeTalkShoutOut Every day CapeTalk and Skynet Worldwide Express will spotlight an SMME doing great work during lockdown. 21 April 2020 10:47 AM
'You are seeing clash between medical professionals and economists globally' SA needs to embark on the plans to gradually reopen the economy in South Africa, says Econometrix chief economist Dr Azar Jammine 21 April 2020 10:43 AM
View all Business
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
Want to give pineapple beer a shot? Here are expert tips on home brewing South Africans are turning to home brewing to beat the ban on booze. An alcohol expert says it's important to follow basic safety... 20 April 2020 6:48 PM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
View all Sport
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
View all Entertainment
What are the pros and cons of redeploying nurses? Government has published new regulations giving government powers to redeploy health workers to combat the Covid-19 crisis. 21 April 2020 1:33 PM
Oil price collapses 40% in hours to a 22-year low of $10.77 per barrel The world is awash with oil, but nobody is buying. It feels like the world is ending. 20 April 2020 4:07 PM
Anger at suggestion UK health workers re-use gowns amid PPE shortage Correspondent Gavin Grey has the latest Covid-19-related news from the UK. 19 April 2020 11:52 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Employee engagement during the time of COVID-19

Employee engagement during the time of COVID-19

There are always opportunities in a crisis. Businesses that adapt to the office exodus and implement technology to keep employees productive and engaged, will reap the rewards when the lockdown is lifted.  That’s according to Adrian Zanetti, director at Hey Jude, an innovative human-powered digital assistant. As people adjust to this new way of living and working, where they may have to balance being an employee, parent and teacher all in one day, tools that help maintain some normality are crucial. 

Topic: Employee engagement during the time of COVID-19

Guest: Adrian Zanetti, Director at Hey Jude



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

Namibia's Next Generation of scientists

21 April 2020 6:05 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Namibia's Next Generation of scientists

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How matrics can manage their workload during the lockdown

21 April 2020 5:38 AM

It’s a stressful time, particularly for this year’s matric class who are hoping to get into a tertiary institution next year.  The current Matric class is facing unprecedented challenges brought about the pandemic and lockdown related limitations. Education expert Wonga Ntshinga of the Independent Institute of Education address ways in which learners can adjust and respond to ensure they still make a success of the year and lessen the anxiety.

Guest: Wonga Ntshinga, Senior Head of Programme in the Faculty of ICT at The Independent Institute of Education

Topics: How matrics can manage their workload during the lockdown

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ghana partially lifts COVID 19 lockdown because of its severe impact on the poor

21 April 2020 5:32 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Ghana partially lifts COVID 19 lockdown because of its severe impact on the poor.

Africans face-off with China about racism in Guangzhou.

Mozambique deports Brazilian drug kingpin arrested in Maputo.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The first petroleum firm to turn to Solar in Zimbabwe

20 April 2020 6:11 AM

Topic: From the Continent: The first petroleum firm to turn to Solar in Zimbabwe

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Learn to read in 12 different languages

20 April 2020 5:41 AM

According to Bellavista School Principal Alison Scott, one of the key stumbling blocks hindering the development of reading skills in many children is the absence of reading instruction or material in their home language. Consequently, most children find themselves learning to read in a language they have not yet properly mastered, which detracts significantly from their proficiency. 

Guest: Alison Scott, Bellavista School Principal 

Topics: Learn to read in 12 different languages

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the Covid-19 pandemic affects the elderly

20 April 2020 5:14 AM

COVID-19 has placed tremendous financial pressures on every industry in South Africa, one of the main ones being retirement communities due to the high costs involved in protecting the more vulnerable elderly. Protecting the elderly against COVID-19 infection is a pressing concern for everyone operating senior living communities. The greater susceptibility of seniors to the virus, as well as the many unknowns still surrounding its transmission, make prevention and proper management critical. Exactly what does this involve, and what do operators of such facilities need to know about keeping their residents safe?

Topic: How the Covid-19 pandemic affects the elderly

Guest:  Barry Kaganson, CEO of Auria Senior Living

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A Business Model that Has Changed Ethiopia’s Landscape

17 April 2020 6:03 AM

Topic: From the Continent: A Business Model that Has Changed Ethiopia’s Landscape

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Money Matters – Lockdown turning our finances on its head

17 April 2020 5:41 AM

We’re in the middle of the lockdown and money is at the centre of many discussions and debates. We don’t know how long things will last and the future is uncertain. This week, the reserve bank dropped the interest rates by a further 1%, bringing the prime lending rate to its lowest level in many years. 

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown turning our finances on its head

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Travel Bug – Changing your flight ticket and traveling virtually

17 April 2020 5:32 AM

Global travel is at a standstill, but there are many travel-related things you can catch up on while under quarantine, in self-isolation and under lockdown.  Some people still have flights for holidays later this year that they’ve planned long ago. She’ll tell you what you need to do to change that.

 Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Topics: The Travel Bug – Changing your flight ticket and traveling virtually

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town: Here's what you need to pay on your rates bills under lockdown

Local Politics

Oil price collapses 40% in hours to a 22-year low of $10.77 per barrel

Business World

[PHOTOS] SANParks images of Kruger lions taking advantage of absent tourists

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SAHRC: City of Joburg agrees to halt housing demolitions in Lawley
21 April 2020 5:01 PM

21 April 2020 5:01 PM

Lesotho's police minister charged with buying booze during lockdown
21 April 2020 3:45 PM

21 April 2020 3:45 PM

COVID-19: SA anticipates answers to battered economy, but will it be enough?
21 April 2020 3:01 PM

21 April 2020 3:01 PM

