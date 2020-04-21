How matrics can manage their workload during the lockdown

COVID-19 has placed tremendous financial pressures on every industry in South Africa, one of the main ones being retirement communities due to the high costs involved in protecting the more vulnerable elderly. Protecting the elderly against COVID-19 infection is a pressing concern for everyone operating senior living communities. The greater susceptibility of seniors to the virus, as well as the many unknowns still surrounding its transmission, make prevention and proper management critical. Exactly what does this involve, and what do operators of such facilities need to know about keeping their residents safe?



Topic: How the Covid-19 pandemic affects the elderly



Guest: Barry Kaganson, CEO of Auria Senior Living

