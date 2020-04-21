Topic: From the Continent: Namibia's Next Generation of scientists
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
It’s a stressful time, particularly for this year’s matric class who are hoping to get into a tertiary institution next year. The current Matric class is facing unprecedented challenges brought about the pandemic and lockdown related limitations. Education expert Wonga Ntshinga of the Independent Institute of Education address ways in which learners can adjust and respond to ensure they still make a success of the year and lessen the anxiety.
Guest: Wonga Ntshinga, Senior Head of Programme in the Faculty of ICT at The Independent Institute of Education
Topics: How matrics can manage their workload during the lockdown
Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Ghana partially lifts COVID 19 lockdown because of its severe impact on the poor.
Africans face-off with China about racism in Guangzhou.
Mozambique deports Brazilian drug kingpin arrested in Maputo.
There are always opportunities in a crisis. Businesses that adapt to the office exodus and implement technology to keep employees productive and engaged, will reap the rewards when the lockdown is lifted. That’s according to Adrian Zanetti, director at Hey Jude, an innovative human-powered digital assistant. As people adjust to this new way of living and working, where they may have to balance being an employee, parent and teacher all in one day, tools that help maintain some normality are crucial.
Topic: Employee engagement during the time of COVID-19
Guest: Adrian Zanetti, Director at Hey Jude
Topic: From the Continent: The first petroleum firm to turn to Solar in Zimbabwe
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
According to Bellavista School Principal Alison Scott, one of the key stumbling blocks hindering the development of reading skills in many children is the absence of reading instruction or material in their home language. Consequently, most children find themselves learning to read in a language they have not yet properly mastered, which detracts significantly from their proficiency.
Guest: Alison Scott, Bellavista School Principal
Topics: Learn to read in 12 different languages
COVID-19 has placed tremendous financial pressures on every industry in South Africa, one of the main ones being retirement communities due to the high costs involved in protecting the more vulnerable elderly. Protecting the elderly against COVID-19 infection is a pressing concern for everyone operating senior living communities. The greater susceptibility of seniors to the virus, as well as the many unknowns still surrounding its transmission, make prevention and proper management critical. Exactly what does this involve, and what do operators of such facilities need to know about keeping their residents safe?
Topic: How the Covid-19 pandemic affects the elderly
Guest: Barry Kaganson, CEO of Auria Senior Living
Topic: From the Continent: A Business Model that Has Changed Ethiopia’s Landscape
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
We’re in the middle of the lockdown and money is at the centre of many discussions and debates. We don’t know how long things will last and the future is uncertain. This week, the reserve bank dropped the interest rates by a further 1%, bringing the prime lending rate to its lowest level in many years.
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner
Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown turning our finances on its head
Global travel is at a standstill, but there are many travel-related things you can catch up on while under quarantine, in self-isolation and under lockdown. Some people still have flights for holidays later this year that they’ve planned long ago. She’ll tell you what you need to do to change that.
Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug
Topics: The Travel Bug – Changing your flight ticket and traveling virtually