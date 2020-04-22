Madagascar's remedy for C-19

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:20
WCED addresses concerns around home schooling support
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bronagh Hammond
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness with Richard Jamieson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Cars with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rene Marais
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
What do the current COVID-19 numbers tell us?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jody Boffa - Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal and Epidemiologist
Today at 15:40
BREATHTAKING² CAPE TOWN DOCUMENTARY WINS PRESTIGIOUS INTERNATIONAL AWARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simon Wood - Directing and Cinematography
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Political credibility and governance dimension of Cyril's latest Covid-19 announcement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 16:20
SASSA on plans for registering and distributing the relief money
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Busisiwe Memela
Today at 16:55
Face shields made locally by 'The Laser Lady'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ronel le Roux - The Laser Lady
Today at 17:05
Economist on Cyril's 21st April Covid-19 announcement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vishnu Padayachee - Distinguished Professor School of Economics and Business Sciences at the University of the Wits
Today at 17:20
Modelling Covid-19 and the trends
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis
Today at 17:46
The Book Of Echoes by Rosanna Amaka
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rosanna Amaka - Author
Today at 20:10
News focus:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dwayne Evans - Principal Communications Officer at Red Cross War Memorial Hospital for Children
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] 'Musicians are taking a huge knock financially' -PJ Powers SA music legend and multi-award winner PJ Powers joined CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies to talk making music in the time of coronavirus. 22 April 2020 12:23 PM
[LISTEN] Craving a Spur burger? You're in for a VERY long wait thanks to C19 Spur's Mark Farrelly tells Kieno Kammies the restaurant chain has been hit hard by Covid-19 and won't open its doors anytime soon. 22 April 2020 11:11 AM
Western Cape Covid-19 cases will climb to 80,000 according to latest projections Western Cape Health authorities estimate that 80,000 people will be infected in the province when the virus reaches its peak in Au... 22 April 2020 10:39 AM
10 interventions Ramaphosa announced in his R500bn socio-economic recovery plan On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion social and economic stimulus package to help South Africa survive C... 22 April 2020 12:36 PM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses SA on lockdown, Covid-19 relief President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed an increasingly hungry and anxious nation on Tuesday evening. 21 April 2020 5:13 PM
Mbalula facing charges for allegedly flouting lockdown rules earlier this month The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is laying charges against Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula for contravening lockdown re... 21 April 2020 1:58 PM
Rowdy Bags turns leather factory into making affordable and cool masks They repurposed the factory so that they could get everyone back to work, and offer something useful to our customers. 22 April 2020 12:42 PM
10 interventions Ramaphosa announced in his R500bn socio-economic recovery plan On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion social and economic stimulus package to help South Africa survive C... 22 April 2020 12:36 PM
'The lockdown must end!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 21 April 2020 7:03 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
'There is no way to legally execute a will under lockdown' The Fiduciary Institute is lobbying the government to declare the drafting and execution of wills an essential service. 20 April 2020 7:08 PM
Want to give pineapple beer a shot? Here are expert tips on home brewing South Africans are turning to home brewing to beat the ban on booze. An alcohol expert says it's important to follow basic safety... 20 April 2020 6:48 PM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesda... 21 April 2020 6:38 PM
What are the pros and cons of redeploying nurses? Government has published new regulations giving government powers to redeploy health workers to combat the Covid-19 crisis. 21 April 2020 1:33 PM
Oil price collapses 40% in hours to a 22-year low of $10.77 per barrel The world is awash with oil, but nobody is buying. It feels like the world is ending. 20 April 2020 4:07 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
'The lockdown must end!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 21 April 2020 7:03 PM
[EXPLAINER] Why the oil price - literally - fell below $0 a barrel on Monday Market analyst Philip Saunders explains it perfectly in a series of Tweets that went viral on Tuesday. Pun, of course, intended. 21 April 2020 6:42 PM
Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
Madagascar's remedy for C-19

Madagascar's remedy for C-19

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Madagascar's remedy for C-19

UN warns of war crimes in Libya

Zim deadly malaria outbreak



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

Nigeria Brings Out the Drones in Coronavirus Fight

22 April 2020 6:05 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Nigeria Brings Out the Drones in Coronavirus Fight

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST

The rise of a pandemic, sees the rise of banking fraud

22 April 2020 5:51 AM

Criminals are taking every opportunity to target unsuspecting victims during these unprecedented times of a global pandemic.  Across the banking industry, the number of fraud cases where the account holder transferred funds to an unintended recipient grew 69% within the last year. With more people working from home during the lockdown, banking industry experts are almost certain this could grow.  This type of fraud, commonly known as Authorised Push Payment fraud, is due to third parties intercepting emails or invoices and altering banking details to divert funds into a fraudster's account.

Guest: Kevin Hogan, Fraud Risk Manager, Investec Private Bank

Guest: Kevin Hogan, Fraud Risk Manager, Investec Private Bank

Topics: The rise of a pandemic, sees the rise of banking fraud

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Insurance in the time of Covid-19

22 April 2020 5:05

Insurance/risk cover changes throughout everyone’s life, for example your needs when you are working and having kids are different to when your children have left home and you are heading towards retirement.  Thasnim Dawood, Senior Assistant Ombudsman at The Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance says now is the time to evaluate one’s risk cover especially during this time when the world is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

 Topic: Insurance in the time of Covid-19

Guest: Thasnim Dawood, Senior Assistant Ombudsman at The Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Namibia's Next Generation of scientists

21 April 2020 6:05 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Namibia's Next Generation of scientists

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How matrics can manage their workload during the lockdown

21 April 2020 5:38 AM

It’s a stressful time, particularly for this year’s matric class who are hoping to get into a tertiary institution next year.  The current Matric class is facing unprecedented challenges brought about the pandemic and lockdown related limitations. Education expert Wonga Ntshinga of the Independent Institute of Education address ways in which learners can adjust and respond to ensure they still make a success of the year and lessen the anxiety.

Guest: Wonga Ntshinga, Senior Head of Programme in the Faculty of ICT at The Independent Institute of Education

Topics: How matrics can manage their workload during the lockdown

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ghana partially lifts COVID 19 lockdown because of its severe impact on the poor

21 April 2020 5:32 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Ghana partially lifts COVID 19 lockdown because of its severe impact on the poor.

Africans face-off with China about racism in Guangzhou.

Mozambique deports Brazilian drug kingpin arrested in Maputo.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Employee engagement during the time of COVID-19

21 April 2020 5:06 AM

There are always opportunities in a crisis. Businesses that adapt to the office exodus and implement technology to keep employees productive and engaged, will reap the rewards when the lockdown is lifted.  That’s according to Adrian Zanetti, director at Hey Jude, an innovative human-powered digital assistant. As people adjust to this new way of living and working, where they may have to balance being an employee, parent and teacher all in one day, tools that help maintain some normality are crucial. 

Topic: Employee engagement during the time of COVID-19

Guest: Adrian Zanetti, Director at Hey Jude

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The first petroleum firm to turn to Solar in Zimbabwe

20 April 2020 6:11 AM

Topic: From the Continent: The first petroleum firm to turn to Solar in Zimbabwe

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Learn to read in 12 different languages

20 April 2020 5:41 AM

According to Bellavista School Principal Alison Scott, one of the key stumbling blocks hindering the development of reading skills in many children is the absence of reading instruction or material in their home language. Consequently, most children find themselves learning to read in a language they have not yet properly mastered, which detracts significantly from their proficiency. 

Guest: Alison Scott, Bellavista School Principal 

Topics: Learn to read in 12 different languages

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

UIF paid out over R1bn in COVID-19-related claims so far - Nxesi

22 April 2020 12:21 PM

FNB Stadium to be turned into a treatment centre for COVID-19 patients

22 April 2020 11:33 AM

Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1,000 fine for lockdown breach

22 April 2020 11:24 AM

