Nigeria Brings Out the Drones in Coronavirus Fight

Insurance/risk cover changes throughout everyone’s life, for example your needs when you are working and having kids are different to when your children have left home and you are heading towards retirement. Thasnim Dawood, Senior Assistant Ombudsman at The Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance says now is the time to evaluate one’s risk cover especially during this time when the world is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.



Topic: Insurance in the time of Covid-19



Guest: Thasnim Dawood, Senior Assistant Ombudsman at The Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance

