Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Botswana’s top health officials sacked in the middle of the lockdown.
Namibia is Africa’s freest country for journalists.
COVD 19 stops remittances that families in Africa rely on.
Topic: From the Continent: Nigeria Brings Out the Drones in Coronavirus Fight
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
In the first three months of the year, Video-on-demand service Netflix saw its subscriber base increase by a staggering 15,8 million, more than double the 7 million it forecast for the period back in January. This increase in subscribers is solely due to the pandemic which forced billions of people around the world to be cooped up indoors. But cyber criminals see this as a chance to dupe an unsuspecting victim. Mimecast Brand Exploit Protect has found more than 700 suspicious domains impersonating Netflix alone. Attached are screenshots of examples of fake websites impersonating popular streaming services.
Guest: Brian Pinnock, Mimecast cybersecurity expert
Topics: Streaming services spoofed: More than 700 suspicious domains impersonating Netflix found
Criminals are taking every opportunity to target unsuspecting victims during these unprecedented times of a global pandemic. Across the banking industry, the number of fraud cases where the account holder transferred funds to an unintended recipient grew 69% within the last year. With more people working from home during the lockdown, banking industry experts are almost certain this could grow. This type of fraud, commonly known as Authorised Push Payment fraud, is due to third parties intercepting emails or invoices and altering banking details to divert funds into a fraudster’s account.
Guest: Kevin Hogan, Fraud Risk Manager, Investec Private Bank
Topics: The rise of a pandemic, sees the rise of banking fraud
Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Madagascar's remedy for C-19
UN warns of war crimes in Libya
Zim deadly malaria outbreak
Insurance/risk cover changes throughout everyone’s life, for example your needs when you are working and having kids are different to when your children have left home and you are heading towards retirement. Thasnim Dawood, Senior Assistant Ombudsman at The Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance says now is the time to evaluate one’s risk cover especially during this time when the world is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.
Topic: Insurance in the time of Covid-19
Guest: Thasnim Dawood, Senior Assistant Ombudsman at The Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance
Topic: From the Continent: Namibia's Next Generation of scientists
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
It’s a stressful time, particularly for this year’s matric class who are hoping to get into a tertiary institution next year. The current Matric class is facing unprecedented challenges brought about the pandemic and lockdown related limitations. Education expert Wonga Ntshinga of the Independent Institute of Education address ways in which learners can adjust and respond to ensure they still make a success of the year and lessen the anxiety.
Guest: Wonga Ntshinga, Senior Head of Programme in the Faculty of ICT at The Independent Institute of Education
Topics: How matrics can manage their workload during the lockdown
Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Ghana partially lifts COVID 19 lockdown because of its severe impact on the poor.
Africans face-off with China about racism in Guangzhou.
Mozambique deports Brazilian drug kingpin arrested in Maputo.