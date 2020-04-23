Nigeria Brings Out the Drones in Coronavirus Fight

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
CPS out to dodge court order
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of Legal for Corruption Watch
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Understanding the role of the WHO in dealing with Global health issues
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Precious Matsoso - Director General at Department of Health
Today at 10:45
CEO's paying it afford-The Clothing bank
Today with Kieno Kammies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Latest Local
Western Cape Covid-19 deaths rise to 22, cases surpass 1,000 mark The province has recorded 1,068 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Tuesday 21 April. The number of deaths has risen from... 22 April 2020 6:06 PM
Vague lockdown regulations can lead to unlawful orders, says Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says there are valid questions about the constitutionality of the regulations governing th... 22 April 2020 5:38 PM
Homeschooling? You'll want to read this... The education department in the Western Cape wants to put parents' minds at rest over homeschooling expectations. 22 April 2020 2:51 PM
'President has stronger hand to implement reforms to boost post-pandemic growth' Lifting the lockdown will be more potent than any fiscal or monetary stimulus, says Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim. 22 April 2020 6:41 PM
Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1000 fine for breaking lockdown rules Ministers have an additional burden as leaders in society to set the example, and she should have been fired says DA's Van Damme. 22 April 2020 1:32 PM
10 interventions Ramaphosa announced in his R500bn socio-economic recovery plan On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion social and economic stimulus package to help South Africa survive C... 22 April 2020 12:36 PM
Your face may be your most significant privacy concern They say a picture is worth a thousand words. If the picture is of you, it may say even more. 22 April 2020 7:23 PM
Rowdy Bags turns leather factory into making affordable and cool masks They repurposed the factory so that they could get everyone back to work, and offer something useful to our customers. 22 April 2020 12:42 PM
The UIF has billions so don't panic but the system is failing says labour lawyer Labour lawyer Michael Bagraim says Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi admitted they just do not have the capacity to process the forms.... 22 April 2020 9:18 AM
Book future 'bucket list' trips on this creative site and keep tourism alive A travel writer and content creator has come up with the idea of a virtual bucket list website to plan your holidays for the futur... 22 April 2020 12:49 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
'There is no way to legally execute a will under lockdown' The Fiduciary Institute is lobbying the government to declare the drafting and execution of wills an essential service. 20 April 2020 7:08 PM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home... 22 April 2020 2:55 PM
SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesda... 21 April 2020 6:38 PM
What are the pros and cons of redeploying nurses? Government has published new regulations giving government powers to redeploy health workers to combat the Covid-19 crisis. 21 April 2020 1:33 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
'The lockdown must end!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 21 April 2020 7:03 PM
[EXPLAINER] Why the oil price - literally - fell below $0 a barrel on Monday Market analyst Philip Saunders explains it perfectly in a series of Tweets that went viral on Tuesday. Pun, of course, intended. 21 April 2020 6:42 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
Nigeria Brings Out the Drones in Coronavirus Fight

Nigeria Brings Out the Drones in Coronavirus Fight

Topic: From the Continent: Nigeria Brings Out the Drones in Coronavirus Fight

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com



Streaming services spoofed: More than 700 suspicious domains impersonating Netflix found

23 April 2020 6:07 AM

In the first three months of the year, Video-on-demand service Netflix saw its subscriber base increase by a staggering 15,8 million, more than double the 7 million it forecast for the period back in January.  This increase in subscribers is solely due to the pandemic which forced billions of people around the world to be cooped up indoors.  But cyber criminals see this as a chance to dupe an unsuspecting victim.  Mimecast Brand Exploit Protect has found more than 700 suspicious domains impersonating Netflix alone. Attached are screenshots of examples of fake websites impersonating popular streaming services.

Guest: Brian Pinnock, Mimecast cybersecurity expert

Topics: Streaming services spoofed: More than 700 suspicious domains impersonating Netflix found

Botswana’s top health officials sacked in the middle of the lockdown

23 April 2020 5:28 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Botswana’s top health officials sacked in the middle of the lockdown.

Namibia is Africa’s freest country for journalists.

COVD 19 stops remittances that families in Africa rely on.

Nigeria Brings Out the Drones in Coronavirus Fight

22 April 2020 6:05 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Nigeria Brings Out the Drones in Coronavirus Fight

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

The rise of a pandemic, sees the rise of banking fraud

22 April 2020 5:51 AM

Criminals are taking every opportunity to target unsuspecting victims during these unprecedented times of a global pandemic.  Across the banking industry, the number of fraud cases where the account holder transferred funds to an unintended recipient grew 69% within the last year. With more people working from home during the lockdown, banking industry experts are almost certain this could grow.  This type of fraud, commonly known as Authorised Push Payment fraud, is due to third parties intercepting emails or invoices and altering banking details to divert funds into a fraudster’s account.

Guest: Kevin Hogan, Fraud Risk Manager, Investec Private Bank

Topics: The rise of a pandemic, sees the rise of banking fraud

Madagascar's remedy for C-19

22 April 2020 5:47 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Madagascar's remedy for C-19

UN warns of war crimes in Libya

Zim deadly malaria outbreak

Insurance in the time of Covid-19

22 April 2020 5:05 AM

Insurance/risk cover changes throughout everyone’s life, for example your needs when you are working and having kids are different to when your children have left home and you are heading towards retirement.  Thasnim Dawood, Senior Assistant Ombudsman at The Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance says now is the time to evaluate one’s risk cover especially during this time when the world is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

 Topic: Insurance in the time of Covid-19

Guest: Thasnim Dawood, Senior Assistant Ombudsman at The Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance

Namibia's Next Generation of scientists

21 April 2020 6:05 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Namibia's Next Generation of scientists

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

How matrics can manage their workload during the lockdown

21 April 2020 5:38 AM

It’s a stressful time, particularly for this year’s matric class who are hoping to get into a tertiary institution next year.  The current Matric class is facing unprecedented challenges brought about the pandemic and lockdown related limitations. Education expert Wonga Ntshinga of the Independent Institute of Education address ways in which learners can adjust and respond to ensure they still make a success of the year and lessen the anxiety.

Guest: Wonga Ntshinga, Senior Head of Programme in the Faculty of ICT at The Independent Institute of Education

Topics: How matrics can manage their workload during the lockdown

Ghana partially lifts COVID 19 lockdown because of its severe impact on the poor

21 April 2020 5:32 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Ghana partially lifts COVID 19 lockdown because of its severe impact on the poor.

Africans face-off with China about racism in Guangzhou.

Mozambique deports Brazilian drug kingpin arrested in Maputo.

WHO praises South Africa's efforts to curb spread of COVID-19

23 April 2020 7:03 AM

23 April 2020 7:03 AM

CARTOON: Cyril's Got Us Covid

23 April 2020 6:59 AM

COVID-19 quick insights from 22 April

23 April 2020 6:52 AM

