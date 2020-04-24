New fitness app to checkout during lockdown

In the first three months of the year, Video-on-demand service Netflix saw its subscriber base increase by a staggering 15,8 million, more than double the 7 million it forecast for the period back in January. This increase in subscribers is solely due to the pandemic which forced billions of people around the world to be cooped up indoors. But cyber criminals see this as a chance to dupe an unsuspecting victim. Mimecast Brand Exploit Protect has found more than 700 suspicious domains impersonating Netflix alone. Attached are screenshots of examples of fake websites impersonating popular streaming services.



Guest: Brian Pinnock, Mimecast cybersecurity expert



Topics: Streaming services spoofed: More than 700 suspicious domains impersonating Netflix found

