We’re in the middle of the lockdown and money is at the centre of many discussions and debates. We don’t know how long things will last and the future is uncertain. Many people have either taken a pay cut, while some have unfortunately lost their jobs as a result of the lockdown due to the impact it’s had on business.
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner
Topics: Money Matters Lockdown: Drawing on the positives
Topic: From the Continent: Africa's coping mechanisms during lockdown
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
This week, Tess rounds up some of the best travel shows available on various platforms like YouTube, Netflix, Showmax and DSTV.
Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug
Topics: The Travel Bug – The best travel shows to inspire you during the lockdown
Lockdown hasn't shut down the world of fitness. In fact, people are finding different ways to remain steadfast in their training and fitness routines, despite being under lockdown. Over the last four weeks, Liezel has been trying out different local and international apps to help you with your indoor exercise.
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – New fitness app to checkout during lockdown
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host
Topic: From the Continent: Nigeria Brings Out the Drones in Coronavirus Fight
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
In the first three months of the year, Video-on-demand service Netflix saw its subscriber base increase by a staggering 15,8 million, more than double the 7 million it forecast for the period back in January. This increase in subscribers is solely due to the pandemic which forced billions of people around the world to be cooped up indoors. But cyber criminals see this as a chance to dupe an unsuspecting victim. Mimecast Brand Exploit Protect has found more than 700 suspicious domains impersonating Netflix alone. Attached are screenshots of examples of fake websites impersonating popular streaming services.
Guest: Brian Pinnock, Mimecast cybersecurity expert
Topics: Streaming services spoofed: More than 700 suspicious domains impersonating Netflix found
Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Botswana’s top health officials sacked in the middle of the lockdown.
Namibia is Africa’s freest country for journalists.
COVD 19 stops remittances that families in Africa rely on.
Topic: From the Continent: Nigeria Brings Out the Drones in Coronavirus Fight
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Criminals are taking every opportunity to target unsuspecting victims during these unprecedented times of a global pandemic. Across the banking industry, the number of fraud cases where the account holder transferred funds to an unintended recipient grew 69% within the last year. With more people working from home during the lockdown, banking industry experts are almost certain this could grow. This type of fraud, commonly known as Authorised Push Payment fraud, is due to third parties intercepting emails or invoices and altering banking details to divert funds into a fraudster’s account.
Guest: Kevin Hogan, Fraud Risk Manager, Investec Private Bank
Topics: The rise of a pandemic, sees the rise of banking fraud
Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Madagascar's remedy for C-19
UN warns of war crimes in Libya
Zim deadly malaria outbreak