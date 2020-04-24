From the Continent: Africa's coping mechanisms during lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Covid-19 wrap - a look at the economy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Duma Gqubule - Founder at Centre for Economic Development and Transformation
Today at 08:21
Chef's Corner
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Peter Tempelhoff - Chef and Restauranteur at FYN
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist Continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist Continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises as it becomes new epicentre in SA The province has recorded 1,153 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Wednesday 22 April. The number of deaths has risen fr... 23 April 2020 8:02 PM
Sassa CEO explains how the new Covid-19 unemployment grant will be rolled out Sassa chief executive Busisiwe Memela describes how the social security agency plans to identify and pay eligible beneficiaries. 23 April 2020 7:42 PM
'There's no way R350 Covid-19 grant can turn into the potential of a livelihood' NGO coordinator Mervyn Abrahams says the special coronavirus grant of R350 a month will not be enough to help the unemployed get b... 23 April 2020 6:28 PM
View all Local
What is Ramaphosa's post-lockdown plan? Draft paper suggests five-phase approach A leaked, draft paper prepared by the Presidency hints at what may lie ahead for South Africa when the lockdown is gradually eased... 23 April 2020 2:16 PM
People not following law when the law is clear - Defence Ministry spokesperson The context is not being given showing what lead to these heavy-handed incidents, says Simphiwe Dlamini. 23 April 2020 9:01 AM
'President has stronger hand to implement reforms to boost post-pandemic growth' Lifting the lockdown will be more potent than any fiscal or monetary stimulus, says Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim. 22 April 2020 6:41 PM
View all Politics
Video game sales spike as gamers seek connection during C-19 pandemic With the world on lockdown, gamers have been finding alternative ways of connecting...and it's good news for the gaming industry. 23 April 2020 11:18 AM
Nutraceutical company BioDelta turns to affordable mask and sanitiser production CEO Leon Giese says they noticed prices for masks and sanitiser in stores had soared and so they decided to step in and assist. 23 April 2020 11:17 AM
WC businesses urged to use online 'support finder' tool for Covid-relief options The Western Cape's Economic Development and Tourism Department has created a useful online tool to help direct businesses that nee... 23 April 2020 11:15 AM
View all Business
Western Cape govt rubbishes yet another fake, viral WhatsApp message on Covid-19 The Western Cape Health Department has released a statement dismissing another widely-shared Covid-19 WhatsApp message as fake new... 23 April 2020 5:24 PM
Gatesville Mosque virtual Ramadaan broadcast will help those staying home There will be no prayers in mosques at all and people are advised to stay at home, says Sataar Parker of the Gatesville Mosque. 23 April 2020 10:03 AM
You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis. 22 April 2020 8:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
View all Sport
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] WHO praises South Africa's fight against Covid-19 Listen to what Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan had to say. 23 April 2020 12:39 PM
South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home... 22 April 2020 2:55 PM
SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesda... 21 April 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton Bruce Whitfield interviews PSG CEO Piet Mouton about his letter President Cyril Ramaphosa, pleading with him to lift the lockdown. 23 April 2020 6:24 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
'The lockdown must end!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 21 April 2020 7:03 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
From the Continent: Africa's coping mechanisms during lockdown

From the Continent: Africa's coping mechanisms during lockdown

Topic: From the Continent: Africa's coping mechanisms during lockdown

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

Money Matters Lockdown: Drawing on the positives

24 April 2020 6:03 AM

We’re in the middle of the lockdown and money is at the centre of many discussions and debates. We don’t know how long things will last and the future is uncertain. Many people have either taken a pay cut, while some have unfortunately lost their jobs as a result of the lockdown due to the impact it’s had on business.

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters Lockdown: Drawing on the positives

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The best travel shows to inspire you during the lockdow

24 April 2020 5:34 AM

This week, Tess rounds up some of the best travel shows available on various platforms like YouTube, Netflix, Showmax and DSTV.

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Topics: The Travel Bug – The best travel shows to inspire you during the lockdown

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New fitness app to checkout during lockdown

24 April 2020 5:05 AM

Lockdown hasn't shut down the world of fitness. In fact, people are finding different ways to remain steadfast in their training and fitness routines, despite being under lockdown.  Over the last four weeks, Liezel has been trying out different local and international apps to help you with your indoor exercise.

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – New fitness app to checkout during lockdown

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nigeria Brings Out the Drones in Coronavirus Fight

23 April 2020 6:12 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Nigeria Brings Out the Drones in Coronavirus Fight

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Streaming services spoofed: More than 700 suspicious domains impersonating Netflix found

23 April 2020 6:07 AM

In the first three months of the year, Video-on-demand service Netflix saw its subscriber base increase by a staggering 15,8 million, more than double the 7 million it forecast for the period back in January.  This increase in subscribers is solely due to the pandemic which forced billions of people around the world to be cooped up indoors.  But cyber criminals see this as a chance to dupe an unsuspecting victim.  Mimecast Brand Exploit Protect has found more than 700 suspicious domains impersonating Netflix alone. Attached are screenshots of examples of fake websites impersonating popular streaming services.

Guest: Brian Pinnock, Mimecast cybersecurity expert

Topics: Streaming services spoofed: More than 700 suspicious domains impersonating Netflix found

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Botswana’s top health officials sacked in the middle of the lockdown

23 April 2020 5:28 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Botswana’s top health officials sacked in the middle of the lockdown.

Namibia is Africa’s freest country for journalists.

COVD 19 stops remittances that families in Africa rely on.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nigeria Brings Out the Drones in Coronavirus Fight

22 April 2020 6:05 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Nigeria Brings Out the Drones in Coronavirus Fight

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The rise of a pandemic, sees the rise of banking fraud

22 April 2020 5:51 AM

Criminals are taking every opportunity to target unsuspecting victims during these unprecedented times of a global pandemic.  Across the banking industry, the number of fraud cases where the account holder transferred funds to an unintended recipient grew 69% within the last year. With more people working from home during the lockdown, banking industry experts are almost certain this could grow.  This type of fraud, commonly known as Authorised Push Payment fraud, is due to third parties intercepting emails or invoices and altering banking details to divert funds into a fraudster’s account.

Guest: Kevin Hogan, Fraud Risk Manager, Investec Private Bank

Topics: The rise of a pandemic, sees the rise of banking fraud

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Madagascar's remedy for C-19

22 April 2020 5:47 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Madagascar's remedy for C-19

UN warns of war crimes in Libya

Zim deadly malaria outbreak

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[Watch the entire speech] President Cyril Ramaphosa's lockdown address

Local Business Politics

We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton

Business Opinion Politics

[THIS JUST IN] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 3953, with 75 deaths

Local

Parly finance committees welcome Treasury's tax relief packages

24 April 2020 6:59 AM

Payday brings home impact of lockdown on cash-strapped South Africans

24 April 2020 6:47 AM

Sunlight destroys coronavirus quickly, say US scientists

24 April 2020 6:21 AM

