Small business can weather the storm of Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
How will opening of businesses be managed in the western Cape
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 09:50
Robert Mcdonald
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Robert Mcdonald - Mayoral Spokesperson at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:08
What strategy is in place for the opening of ECDs when parents go back to work
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Frank Manson
Today at 10:16
BBC Lookahead
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
#Saveyourfaves
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Jan Vermeulen - Tech talk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:05
3 reasons why you will never be financially independent!
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
Agility for businesses in times of crisis is crucial
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Mignon Reyneke - Associate Professor of Digital Marketing at Graduate School of Business (GSB UCT)
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 32 with 1,531 confirmed cases The number of deaths in the province has risen from 28 to 32, with 68 people in hospital. 26 April 2020 3:13 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers give details on re-opening the economy The Ministers of Cogta, Trade and Industry provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries. 25 April 2020 11:19 AM
There's a lot as business that we can do to help each other - CCID The CT Central City Improvement District's Rob Kane discusses the outlook for businesses in the wake of Covid-19. 25 April 2020 10:14 AM
View all Local
Mayor defends health measures at Strandfontein homeless site after criticism Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the facility is functioning 'exceptionally well' and complaints are just for sake of criticising. 26 April 2020 1:28 PM
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa cracks a joke about his viral mask blunder President Cyril Ramaphosa laughed about his face mask mishap with journalists on Friday. 24 April 2020 2:49 PM
View all Politics
When your business re-opens, be responsible pleads Premier WC Premier Alan Winde on moving down to Level 4 lockdown and the province's plans to accommodate more Covid-19 patients. 26 April 2020 10:48 AM
Still no booze, but food deliveries allowed: Level 4 regulations at a glance SA moves from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May to unlock the economy. Ministers have provided details of the risk-adjusted strategy. 25 April 2020 2:11 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers give details on re-opening the economy The Ministers of Cogta, Trade and Industry provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries. 25 April 2020 11:19 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
Oranjezicht market traders to operate on Saturdays – strictly fresh foods only The Oranjezicht City Farm market will open on Saturdays, starting this weekend, for essential grocery shopping only. 24 April 2020 1:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton Bruce Whitfield interviews PSG CEO Piet Mouton about his letter President Cyril Ramaphosa, pleading with him to lift the lockdown. 23 April 2020 6:24 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
'The lockdown must end!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 21 April 2020 7:03 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Small business can weather the storm of Covid-19

Small business can weather the storm of Covid-19

Factors like the South African Reserve Bank rates downward revision, the lower fuel prices and cutting costs in your business (which the COVID-19 lockdown has taught us we can live without) will help SMEs to boost cash flow, protect employment and respond decisively to market trends.

Guest: Andiswa Bata, FNB Business Regional Head

Topic: Small business can weather the storm of Covid-19



More episodes from Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Lockdown and conservation efforts in Africa

27 April 2020 6:05 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Lockdown and conservation efforts in Africa

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How do South Africans view government and its handling of the Coronavirus pandemic

27 April 2020 5:44 AM

It’s been five long weeks of remaining indoors as a means to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Over that time, there's been growing condemnation from ordinary South Africans and politicians about the impact this lockdown will have on the nation. And with the local government elections coming up next year - it could play a major role in voter behaviour, as people see their municipality, province and national government implement the lockdown.

Guest: Amanda Gouws, Professor and political analyst at Stellenbosch University

Topics: How do South Africans view government and its handling of the Coronavirus pandemic

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the Continent: Africa's coping mechanisms during lockdown

24 April 2020 6:05 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Africa's coping mechanisms during lockdown

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Money Matters Lockdown: Drawing on the positives

24 April 2020 6:03 AM

We’re in the middle of the lockdown and money is at the centre of many discussions and debates. We don’t know how long things will last and the future is uncertain. Many people have either taken a pay cut, while some have unfortunately lost their jobs as a result of the lockdown due to the impact it’s had on business.

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters Lockdown: Drawing on the positives

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The best travel shows to inspire you during the lockdow

24 April 2020 5:34 AM

This week, Tess rounds up some of the best travel shows available on various platforms like YouTube, Netflix, Showmax and DSTV.

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Topics: The Travel Bug – The best travel shows to inspire you during the lockdown

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New fitness app to checkout during lockdown

24 April 2020 5:05 AM

Lockdown hasn't shut down the world of fitness. In fact, people are finding different ways to remain steadfast in their training and fitness routines, despite being under lockdown.  Over the last four weeks, Liezel has been trying out different local and international apps to help you with your indoor exercise.

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – New fitness app to checkout during lockdown

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nigeria Brings Out the Drones in Coronavirus Fight

23 April 2020 6:12 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Nigeria Brings Out the Drones in Coronavirus Fight

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Streaming services spoofed: More than 700 suspicious domains impersonating Netflix found

23 April 2020 6:07 AM

In the first three months of the year, Video-on-demand service Netflix saw its subscriber base increase by a staggering 15,8 million, more than double the 7 million it forecast for the period back in January.  This increase in subscribers is solely due to the pandemic which forced billions of people around the world to be cooped up indoors.  But cyber criminals see this as a chance to dupe an unsuspecting victim.  Mimecast Brand Exploit Protect has found more than 700 suspicious domains impersonating Netflix alone. Attached are screenshots of examples of fake websites impersonating popular streaming services.

Guest: Brian Pinnock, Mimecast cybersecurity expert

Topics: Streaming services spoofed: More than 700 suspicious domains impersonating Netflix found

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Botswana’s top health officials sacked in the middle of the lockdown

23 April 2020 5:28 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Botswana’s top health officials sacked in the middle of the lockdown.

Namibia is Africa’s freest country for journalists.

COVD 19 stops remittances that families in Africa rely on.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4546, with 87 deaths

Local

Level 4 lockdown: Curfew from 8pm-5am, cloth masks mandatory

Local

Mayor defends health measures at Strandfontein homeless site after criticism

Local Politics

When your business re-opens, be responsible pleads Premier

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Over 200 Cuban health workers land in SA to help fight COVID-19

27 April 2020 8:10 AM

Taxi carrying 11 adults, 11 kids caught during lockdown roadblock

26 April 2020 7:05 PM

Lockdown survey: 26% of South Africans say they have no money for food

26 April 2020 5:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA