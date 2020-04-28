Free service to save your business

Schools have been closed for almost two months, with learners in some instances utilizing technology where possible to continue earning at home. The education ministry is set to have a press conference later this week, to hopefully announce plans about the return of the 2020 academic year. Even if normal schooling resumes, teachers will need to cram in weeks of work into a short period to make up for the time lost.



Guest: Basil Manuel, Executive Director at NAPTOSA



Topics: Teachers and lockdown: How will this impact their work in the classroom?

