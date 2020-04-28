Free service to save your business

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:07
Saving SAA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ray Mahlaka
Today at 08:21
South Africans researchers and innovators take on Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Ashley Pretorius - Managing director and chief scientific officer at Aminotek
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Car maintenance in COvid lockdown
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokeserson at Automobile Association
Today at 10:33
What are your rights as a consumer with the National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Latest news from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 21:15
Lockdown effects on Indy bookstores. - Gavin Joachim, Mervyn Sloman
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mervyn Sloman
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 32 with 1,531 confirmed cases The number of deaths in the province has risen from 28 to 32, with 68 people in hospital. 26 April 2020 3:13 PM
Mayor defends health measures at Strandfontein homeless site after criticism Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the facility is functioning 'exceptionally well' and complaints are just for sake of criticising. 26 April 2020 1:28 PM
When your business re-opens, be responsible pleads Premier WC Premier Alan Winde on moving down to Level 4 lockdown and the province's plans to accommodate more Covid-19 patients. 26 April 2020 10:48 AM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa cracks a joke about his viral mask blunder President Cyril Ramaphosa laughed about his face mask mishap with journalists on Friday. 24 April 2020 2:49 PM
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement. 24 April 2020 1:36 PM
View all Politics
Still no booze, but food deliveries allowed: Level 4 regulations at a glance SA moves from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May to unlock the economy. Ministers have provided details of the risk-adjusted strategy. 25 April 2020 2:11 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers give details on re-opening the economy The Ministers of Cogta, Trade and Industry provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries. 25 April 2020 11:19 AM
There's a lot as business that we can do to help each other - CCID The CT Central City Improvement District's Rob Kane discusses the outlook for businesses in the wake of Covid-19. 25 April 2020 10:14 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
Oranjezicht market traders to operate on Saturdays – strictly fresh foods only The Oranjezicht City Farm market will open on Saturdays, starting this weekend, for essential grocery shopping only. 24 April 2020 1:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control. 25 April 2020 4:14 PM
View all World
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Free service to save your business

Free service to save your business

Reputation Matters have launched a free ebook outlining 40 tips and tricks to manage your reputation and communication during the lockdown. Their specialist team have compiled this practical guide based on their extensive knowledge and experience that they have gained over the last 15 years

Guest: Regine le Roux, Co-founder of Reputation Matters

Topic: Free service to save your business



More episodes from Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Kenyan School Feeding Program Becomes a Food Truck

28 April 2020 6:05 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Kenyan School Feeding Program Becomes a Food Truck

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Teachers and lockdown: How will this impact their work in the classroom?

28 April 2020 5:44 AM

Schools have been closed for almost two months, with learners in some instances utilizing technology where possible to continue earning at home.  The education ministry is set to have a press conference later this week, to hopefully announce plans about the return of the 2020 academic year.  Even if normal schooling resumes, teachers will need to cram in weeks of work into a short period to make up for the time lost.

Guest: Basil Manuel, Executive Director at NAPTOSA

Topics: Teachers and lockdown: How will this impact their work in the classroom?

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Yet again there is suspicion about Cuba’s ‘soldiers in white’

28 April 2020 5:29 AM

Guest: Jean Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Yet again there is suspicion about Cuba’s ‘soldiers in white’.

40% rise in Africa’s COVID 19 infections in the past week.

NGO ask Europeann Court of Auditors to probe EU Trust Fund for Africa

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown and conservation efforts in Africa

27 April 2020 6:05 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Lockdown and conservation efforts in Africa

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How do South Africans view government and its handling of the Coronavirus pandemic

27 April 2020 5:44 AM

It’s been five long weeks of remaining indoors as a means to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Over that time, there's been growing condemnation from ordinary South Africans and politicians about the impact this lockdown will have on the nation. And with the local government elections coming up next year - it could play a major role in voter behaviour, as people see their municipality, province and national government implement the lockdown.

Guest: Amanda Gouws, Professor and political analyst at Stellenbosch University

Topics: How do South Africans view government and its handling of the Coronavirus pandemic

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small business can weather the storm of Covid-19

27 April 2020 5:10 AM

Factors like the South African Reserve Bank rates downward revision, the lower fuel prices and cutting costs in your business (which the COVID-19 lockdown has taught us we can live without) will help SMEs to boost cash flow, protect employment and respond decisively to market trends.

Guest: Andiswa Bata, FNB Business Regional Head

Topic: Small business can weather the storm of Covid-19

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the Continent: Africa's coping mechanisms during lockdown

24 April 2020 6:05 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Africa's coping mechanisms during lockdown

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Money Matters Lockdown: Drawing on the positives

24 April 2020 6:03 AM

We’re in the middle of the lockdown and money is at the centre of many discussions and debates. We don’t know how long things will last and the future is uncertain. Many people have either taken a pay cut, while some have unfortunately lost their jobs as a result of the lockdown due to the impact it’s had on business.

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters Lockdown: Drawing on the positives

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The best travel shows to inspire you during the lockdow

24 April 2020 5:34 AM

This week, Tess rounds up some of the best travel shows available on various platforms like YouTube, Netflix, Showmax and DSTV.

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Topics: The Travel Bug – The best travel shows to inspire you during the lockdown

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4,793, with 90 deaths

Local

Shawarma Express saves its employees’ jobs with nimble 'survival technique'

Business

1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday)

Local Opinion Politics

[PICS] 7 Orcas – including 2 babies – spotted hunting in Cape Town’s False Bay

Local

EWN Highlights

COVID-19 quick insights from 27 April

28 April 2020 7:27 AM

3 CT police stations closed due to COVID-19 infections

28 April 2020 7:00 AM

Ramaphosa: SA will still face challenges after turning tide on COVID-19

28 April 2020 6:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA