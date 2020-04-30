Schools have been closed for almost two months, with learners in some instances utilizing technology where possible to continue earning at home. The education ministry is set to have a press conference later this week, to hopefully announce plans about the return of the 2020 academic year. Even if normal schooling resumes, teachers will need to cram in weeks of work into a short period to make up for the time lost.
Guest: Basil Manuel, Executive Director at NAPTOSA
Topics: Teachers and lockdown: How will this impact their work in the classroom?
Topic: From the Continent: The Ghanaian Pallbearers Who've Taken Over the Internet
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
The South African car market saw a significant decline in the number of new and used cars financed in the first three months of the year. And with South Africa already in a recession at the end of 2019, pre-pandemic forecasts were that the car market would decline by between 3 and 5%. According to the TransUnion South Africa Q1 2020 Vehicle Pricing Index new vehicle sales for 2020 could fall even further.
Guest: Kriben Reddy, Vice president of auto information solutions for TransUnion Africa
Topics: South African Car Market in the doldrums as COVID-19 Pandemic Bites
Guest: Jean Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Ugandan MPs ordered to payback the money given to hem to help fight COVID 10 in their constituencies.
Nigerian humanists held for being annoying. Fears he’ll be charged with blasphemy.
Zimbabwean’s deportation from Britain blocked because he is HIV positive.
Today the Doctor tells you why it's important to know if you have hypertension or diabetes, how you can check your blood pressure and sugar levels at home, but most importantly how to bring it under control with and without medication.
Guest: Dr. Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner
Topic: Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba – Why Covid-19 could be worse if you have comorbidities
Topic: From the Continent: Ghana goes against the grain in Covid-19
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Property sales were put on hold as the deeds office was not deemed an essential service when the lockdown came into effect last month. The Deeds Office is a government department responsible for the registration, management and maintenance of the property registry of South Africa. With the easing of the restrictions, the real estate sector will begin to operate within certain parameters again.
Guest: Bryan Biehler, Director at Huizemark
Topics: Deeds Office opening (Level 4) & new normal in the property market
Guest: Jean Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Cote d’Ivoire presidential candidate jailed for 20 years and fined $7 million.
Malawi’s High Court makes a block on COVID 19 lockdown indefinite.
Donald Trump promises to send ventilators to Nigeria.
The phased or risk-adjusted approach to lift the current national lockdown is welcome news for the agricultural sector, especially those industries mostly affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. The wine industry will therefore be able to produce and make wine but probably will need to store or export the produce, as the sale of alcohol remains prohibited. There have been some issues though, such as the unhappiness in the red meat industry when auctions for example in the Free State were stopped and prohibited.
Guest: Dawie Maree, Head of Information at FNB Agriculture
Topic: Lockdown Level 4: A boost for the agriculture sector
Topic: From the Continent: Kenyan School Feeding Program Becomes a Food Truck
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com