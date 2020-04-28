Topic: From the Continent: Kenyan School Feeding Program Becomes a Food Truck
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Schools have been closed for almost two months, with learners in some instances utilizing technology where possible to continue earning at home. The education ministry is set to have a press conference later this week, to hopefully announce plans about the return of the 2020 academic year. Even if normal schooling resumes, teachers will need to cram in weeks of work into a short period to make up for the time lost.
Guest: Basil Manuel, Executive Director at NAPTOSA
Topics: Teachers and lockdown: How will this impact their work in the classroom?
Guest: Jean Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Yet again there is suspicion about Cuba’s ‘soldiers in white’.
40% rise in Africa’s COVID 19 infections in the past week.
NGO ask Europeann Court of Auditors to probe EU Trust Fund for Africa
Guest: Regine le Roux, Co-founder of Reputation Matters
Topic: Free service to save your business
Topic: From the Continent: Lockdown and conservation efforts in Africa
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
It’s been five long weeks of remaining indoors as a means to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Over that time, there's been growing condemnation from ordinary South Africans and politicians about the impact this lockdown will have on the nation. And with the local government elections coming up next year - it could play a major role in voter behaviour, as people see their municipality, province and national government implement the lockdown.
Guest: Amanda Gouws, Professor and political analyst at Stellenbosch University
Topics: How do South Africans view government and its handling of the Coronavirus pandemic
Factors like the South African Reserve Bank rates downward revision, the lower fuel prices and cutting costs in your business (which the COVID-19 lockdown has taught us we can live without) will help SMEs to boost cash flow, protect employment and respond decisively to market trends.
Guest: Andiswa Bata, FNB Business Regional Head
Topic: Small business can weather the storm of Covid-19
Topic: From the Continent: Africa's coping mechanisms during lockdown
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
We’re in the middle of the lockdown and money is at the centre of many discussions and debates. We don’t know how long things will last and the future is uncertain. Many people have either taken a pay cut, while some have unfortunately lost their jobs as a result of the lockdown due to the impact it’s had on business.
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner
Topics: Money Matters Lockdown: Drawing on the positives
This week, Tess rounds up some of the best travel shows available on various platforms like YouTube, Netflix, Showmax and DSTV.
Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug
Topics: The Travel Bug – The best travel shows to inspire you during the lockdown