Lockdown Level 4: A boost for the agriculture sector

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:45
Small Business Shout-out: Some Thyme
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
What should education in SA look like post covid-19?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen
Today at 10:08
Addressing the Covid 19 funding shortage for elderly residential care facilities in the Western Cape
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Leon Geffen, Dr - General Practitioner at ...
Today at 10:27
Save Your Faves- help save your favourite small business campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Gift of the Givers rolls out their drive through Covid-19 testing center in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Naeem Kathrada - One of the organisers from Gift of the Givers
Today at 10:45
Century City feed a family Initiative
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Gary Koetser - CEO Century city convention centre and hotel
Today at 11:05
Stats SA release tourism data
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sisa Ntshona
Today at 11:22
UIF relayed queries
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Teboho Maruping
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Mitch Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mitch Illbury
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 35 with 1,778 confirmed cases The province has recorded 1,778 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 607 recoveries. The death toll has risen from 33 to 35. 28 April 2020 7:48 PM
SA authors pen letter to government in bid to save local book industry More the 2 500 people have signed the petition asking President Ramaphosa to allow deliveries of all books from 1 May. 28 April 2020 5:29 PM
[LISTEN] The truth about C-19 deaths and ventilators Professor Guy Richards at Wits University explains the who, what, when, and whys of using ventilators for Covid-19 patients. 28 April 2020 3:20 PM
View all Local
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing 16% of all tests done have been done in the Western Cape which has 10% of the total population, says Dr Yogan Pillay. 28 April 2020 8:00 AM
1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday) "It’s a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights." 27 April 2020 1:30 PM
View all Politics
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced. 28 April 2020 4:37 PM
Treasury will have to step in where Land Bank defaults on bonds, says AgriSA CEO We must to keep the value chain and the food systems going at all costs to avoid a food insecurity situation, says Omri van Zyl. 28 April 2020 1:49 PM
View all Business
Parenting a teen? Don't miss our webinar with Pippa and author Megan de Beyer Parents are invited to an online event this Wednesday with specialist parent psychologist and author of "How to Raise a Man", Mega... 28 April 2020 5:49 PM
AA: Govt must clarify lockdown rules for car repair shops when SA enters level 4 There's a lot of confusion about what vehicle repair services will be available to the general public when the country enters leve... 28 April 2020 11:10 AM
Buy a Dineplan voucher and save this small bistro and the jobs it provides Grub & Vine opened in December 2018. It's excellent, but dying. Here's how you can help save it and others like it. 27 April 2020 12:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Lockdown Level 4: A boost for the agriculture sector

Lockdown Level 4: A boost for the agriculture sector

The phased or risk-adjusted approach to lift the current national lockdown is welcome news for the agricultural sector, especially those industries mostly affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.  The wine industry will therefore be able to produce and make wine but probably will need to store or export the produce, as the sale of alcohol remains prohibited.  There have been some issues though, such as the unhappiness in the red meat industry when auctions for example in the Free State were stopped and prohibited.

Guest: Dawie Maree, Head of Information at FNB Agriculture

Topic: Lockdown Level 4: A boost for the agriculture sector



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

Ghana goes against the grain in Covid-19

29 April 2020 6:03 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Ghana goes against the grain in Covid-19

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deeds Office opening (Level 4) & new normal in the property market

29 April 2020 5:49 AM

Property sales were put on hold as the deeds office was not deemed an essential service when the lockdown came into effect last month.  The Deeds Office is a government department responsible for the registration, management and maintenance of the property registry of South Africa.  With the easing of the restrictions, the real estate sector will begin to operate within certain parameters again.

Guest: Bryan Biehler, Director at Huizemark

Topics: Deeds Office opening (Level 4) & new normal in the property market

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Malawi’s High Court makes a block on COVID 19 lockdown indefinite

29 April 2020 5:27 AM

Guest: Jean Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Cote d’Ivoire presidential candidate jailed for 20 years and fined $7 million.

Malawi’s High Court makes a block on COVID 19 lockdown indefinite.

Donald Trump promises to send ventilators to Nigeria.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kenyan School Feeding Program Becomes a Food Truck

28 April 2020 6:05 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Kenyan School Feeding Program Becomes a Food Truck

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Teachers and lockdown: How will this impact their work in the classroom?

28 April 2020 5:44 AM

Schools have been closed for almost two months, with learners in some instances utilizing technology where possible to continue earning at home.  The education ministry is set to have a press conference later this week, to hopefully announce plans about the return of the 2020 academic year.  Even if normal schooling resumes, teachers will need to cram in weeks of work into a short period to make up for the time lost.

Guest: Basil Manuel, Executive Director at NAPTOSA

Topics: Teachers and lockdown: How will this impact their work in the classroom?

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Yet again there is suspicion about Cuba’s ‘soldiers in white’

28 April 2020 5:29 AM

Guest: Jean Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Yet again there is suspicion about Cuba’s ‘soldiers in white’.

40% rise in Africa’s COVID 19 infections in the past week.

NGO ask Europeann Court of Auditors to probe EU Trust Fund for Africa

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Free service to save your business

28 April 2020 5:05 AM

Reputation Matters have launched a free ebook outlining 40 tips and tricks to manage your reputation and communication during the lockdown. Their specialist team have compiled this practical guide based on their extensive knowledge and experience that they have gained over the last 15 years

Guest: Regine le Roux, Co-founder of Reputation Matters

Topic: Free service to save your business

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown and conservation efforts in Africa

27 April 2020 6:05 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Lockdown and conservation efforts in Africa

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How do South Africans view government and its handling of the Coronavirus pandemic

27 April 2020 5:44 AM

It’s been five long weeks of remaining indoors as a means to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Over that time, there's been growing condemnation from ordinary South Africans and politicians about the impact this lockdown will have on the nation. And with the local government elections coming up next year - it could play a major role in voter behaviour, as people see their municipality, province and national government implement the lockdown.

Guest: Amanda Gouws, Professor and political analyst at Stellenbosch University

Topics: How do South Africans view government and its handling of the Coronavirus pandemic

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

What's the difference between isolation and quarantine? W Cape Health explains

Local Lifestyle

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4996 with 93 deaths

Local

Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate

Local World

EWN Highlights

Labour Minister worried about low number of UIF applications from employers

29 April 2020 8:26 AM

Sadtu wants assurances govt has plan for overcrowding when schools reopen

29 April 2020 8:17 AM

COVID-19 quick insights from 28 April

29 April 2020 8:05 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA