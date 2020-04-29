Guest: Jean Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Cote d’Ivoire presidential candidate jailed for 20 years and fined $7 million.
Malawi’s High Court makes a block on COVID 19 lockdown indefinite.
Donald Trump promises to send ventilators to Nigeria.
Topic: From the Continent: Ghana goes against the grain in Covid-19
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Property sales were put on hold as the deeds office was not deemed an essential service when the lockdown came into effect last month. The Deeds Office is a government department responsible for the registration, management and maintenance of the property registry of South Africa. With the easing of the restrictions, the real estate sector will begin to operate within certain parameters again.
Guest: Bryan Biehler, Director at Huizemark
Topics: Deeds Office opening (Level 4) & new normal in the property market
The phased or risk-adjusted approach to lift the current national lockdown is welcome news for the agricultural sector, especially those industries mostly affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. The wine industry will therefore be able to produce and make wine but probably will need to store or export the produce, as the sale of alcohol remains prohibited. There have been some issues though, such as the unhappiness in the red meat industry when auctions for example in the Free State were stopped and prohibited.
Guest: Dawie Maree, Head of Information at FNB Agriculture
Topic: Lockdown Level 4: A boost for the agriculture sector
Topic: From the Continent: Kenyan School Feeding Program Becomes a Food Truck
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Schools have been closed for almost two months, with learners in some instances utilizing technology where possible to continue earning at home. The education ministry is set to have a press conference later this week, to hopefully announce plans about the return of the 2020 academic year. Even if normal schooling resumes, teachers will need to cram in weeks of work into a short period to make up for the time lost.
Guest: Basil Manuel, Executive Director at NAPTOSA
Topics: Teachers and lockdown: How will this impact their work in the classroom?
Guest: Jean Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Yet again there is suspicion about Cuba’s ‘soldiers in white’.
40% rise in Africa’s COVID 19 infections in the past week.
NGO ask Europeann Court of Auditors to probe EU Trust Fund for Africa
Reputation Matters have launched a free ebook outlining 40 tips and tricks to manage your reputation and communication during the lockdown. Their specialist team have compiled this practical guide based on their extensive knowledge and experience that they have gained over the last 15 years
Guest: Regine le Roux, Co-founder of Reputation Matters
Topic: Free service to save your business
Topic: From the Continent: Lockdown and conservation efforts in Africa
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
It’s been five long weeks of remaining indoors as a means to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Over that time, there's been growing condemnation from ordinary South Africans and politicians about the impact this lockdown will have on the nation. And with the local government elections coming up next year - it could play a major role in voter behaviour, as people see their municipality, province and national government implement the lockdown.
Guest: Amanda Gouws, Professor and political analyst at Stellenbosch University
Topics: How do South Africans view government and its handling of the Coronavirus pandemic