Ugandan MPs ordered to payback the money given to hem to help fight COVID 10 in their constituencies.

Today at 05:20
South African Car Market in the doldrums as COVID-19 Pandemic Bites
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Kriben Reddy - Head of Auto for Transunion
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Work online with talented SA musicians
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Schalk van der Merwe - Creator at BandwithPro
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
School re-opening announcement expected today
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Mary Metcalfe - Professor of education at Wits University and former Education MEC
Today at 07:20
Food parcels not being received
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sharna Fernandez - Western Cape MEC for Social Development
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Edcon: what next?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Advocate Sello Alcock
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire and Lock Down Diary
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Latest Local
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe. 29 April 2020 8:32 PM
R50m to transform CTICC into 800-bed Covid-19 hospital The Western Cape has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the province. 29 April 2020 4:29 PM
Do I still have to pay my gym membership (and other consumer-related questions)? You can send your consumer-related questions and queries to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler via consumer@knowler.co.za 29 April 2020 3:31 PM
View all Local
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing 16% of all tests done have been done in the Western Cape which has 10% of the total population, says Dr Yogan Pillay. 28 April 2020 8:00 AM
1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday) "It’s a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights." 27 April 2020 1:30 PM
View all Politics
Edcon to file for business rescue Edcon says it has lost R2 billion since lockdown began and will reopen under Level 4 restrictions on Friday under business rescue. 29 April 2020 12:51 PM
Buy a La Parada voucher and get 50% extra value when you can dine out again La Parada restaurants in Cape Town are among the many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown. 29 April 2020 12:21 PM
Some Thyme turns into lockdown home delivery fresh produce service for Cape Town The hotels and restaurant food supply company had to think fast when lockdown hit. Now it delivers fresh produce to homes. 29 April 2020 11:43 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown Your teenager's life has been utterly changed by the coronavirus lockdown. An expert shares tools on how to help navigate them thr... 29 April 2020 4:20 PM
Why pineapple prices have spiked during lockdown RSA Group CEO Jaco Oosthuizen says the reason is twofold - one due to natural growing issues and two due to alternative demand. 29 April 2020 7:37 AM
What's the difference between isolation and quarantine? W Cape Health explains Spokesperson Mark van der Heever explains the difference and outlines testing and screening measures in the province. 29 April 2020 7:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course. 29 April 2020 10:56 AM
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all World
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
View all Africa
What SA’s car industry – the largest manufacturing sector – needs from Level 4 It accounts for about a third of SA’s entire manufacturing output (2016). Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Martyn Davies (Deloitte). 29 April 2020 6:57 PM
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced. 28 April 2020 4:37 PM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Ugandan MPs ordered to payback the money given to hem to help fight COVID 10 in their constituencies.

Ugandan MPs ordered to payback the money given to hem to help fight COVID 10 in their constituencies.

Guest: Jean Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Ugandan MPs ordered to payback the money given to hem to help fight COVID 10 in their constituencies.

Nigerian humanists held for being annoying. Fears he’ll be charged with blasphemy.

Zimbabwean’s deportation from Britain blocked because he is HIV positive.



Why Covid-19 could be worse if you have comorbidities

30 April 2020 5:06 AM

Today the Doctor tells you why it's important to know if you have hypertension or diabetes, how you can check your blood pressure and sugar levels at home, but most importantly how to bring it under control with and without medication.

Guest: Dr. Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner

Topic: Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba – Why Covid-19 could be worse if you have comorbidities

Ghana goes against the grain in Covid-19

29 April 2020 6:03 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Ghana goes against the grain in Covid-19

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Deeds Office opening (Level 4) & new normal in the property market

29 April 2020 5:49 AM

Property sales were put on hold as the deeds office was not deemed an essential service when the lockdown came into effect last month.  The Deeds Office is a government department responsible for the registration, management and maintenance of the property registry of South Africa.  With the easing of the restrictions, the real estate sector will begin to operate within certain parameters again.

Guest: Bryan Biehler, Director at Huizemark

Topics: Deeds Office opening (Level 4) & new normal in the property market

Malawi’s High Court makes a block on COVID 19 lockdown indefinite

29 April 2020 5:27 AM

Guest: Jean Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Cote d’Ivoire presidential candidate jailed for 20 years and fined $7 million.

Malawi’s High Court makes a block on COVID 19 lockdown indefinite.

Donald Trump promises to send ventilators to Nigeria.

Lockdown Level 4: A boost for the agriculture sector

29 April 2020 5:13 AM

The phased or risk-adjusted approach to lift the current national lockdown is welcome news for the agricultural sector, especially those industries mostly affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.  The wine industry will therefore be able to produce and make wine but probably will need to store or export the produce, as the sale of alcohol remains prohibited.  There have been some issues though, such as the unhappiness in the red meat industry when auctions for example in the Free State were stopped and prohibited.

Guest: Dawie Maree, Head of Information at FNB Agriculture

Topic: Lockdown Level 4: A boost for the agriculture sector

Kenyan School Feeding Program Becomes a Food Truck

28 April 2020 6:05 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Kenyan School Feeding Program Becomes a Food Truck

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Teachers and lockdown: How will this impact their work in the classroom?

28 April 2020 5:44 AM

Schools have been closed for almost two months, with learners in some instances utilizing technology where possible to continue earning at home.  The education ministry is set to have a press conference later this week, to hopefully announce plans about the return of the 2020 academic year.  Even if normal schooling resumes, teachers will need to cram in weeks of work into a short period to make up for the time lost.

Guest: Basil Manuel, Executive Director at NAPTOSA

Topics: Teachers and lockdown: How will this impact their work in the classroom?

Yet again there is suspicion about Cuba’s ‘soldiers in white’

28 April 2020 5:29 AM

Guest: Jean Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Yet again there is suspicion about Cuba’s ‘soldiers in white’.

40% rise in Africa’s COVID 19 infections in the past week.

NGO ask Europeann Court of Auditors to probe EU Trust Fund for Africa

Free service to save your business

28 April 2020 5:05 AM

Reputation Matters have launched a free ebook outlining 40 tips and tricks to manage your reputation and communication during the lockdown. Their specialist team have compiled this practical guide based on their extensive knowledge and experience that they have gained over the last 15 years

Guest: Regine le Roux, Co-founder of Reputation Matters

Topic: Free service to save your business

