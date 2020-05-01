Money Matters – Drawing on the positives of a financial lockdown

We are carrying on with the conversation around positive stories in the time of lockdown, to counter all the negativity that surrounds us. Financially it’s been very hard on almost everyone.
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner
Topic: From the Continent: Sierra Leone Minister's Lockdown Picture Goes Viral
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Every destination in the world now has travel restrictions in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, new research has revealed. The study, of all 217 countries and territories was carried out by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, which said this represents the 'most severe restrictions on international travel in history'. Tess talks to you about the impact this is having on the industry. But we also talk about what travel-related things you can do from the comfort of your own homes.
Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug
The boundaries and rule book on fitness, went out the window a while ago. Liezel now has the blueprint for all the incredibly fun & creative ways that people can keep fit and entertained (often together) while at home. Here's a dose of where to catch effective body-moving fun virtually, the latest online fitness challenges, and more...
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host
Topic: From the Continent: The Ghanaian Pallbearers Who've Taken Over the Internet
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
The South African car market saw a significant decline in the number of new and used cars financed in the first three months of the year. And with South Africa already in a recession at the end of 2019, pre-pandemic forecasts were that the car market would decline by between 3 and 5%. According to the TransUnion South Africa Q1 2020 Vehicle Pricing Index new vehicle sales for 2020 could fall even further.
Guest: Kriben Reddy, Vice president of auto information solutions for TransUnion Africa
Guest: Jean Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Ugandan MPs ordered to payback the money given to hem to help fight COVID 10 in their constituencies.
Nigerian humanists held for being annoying. Fears he’ll be charged with blasphemy.
Zimbabwean’s deportation from Britain blocked because he is HIV positive.
Today the Doctor tells you why it's important to know if you have hypertension or diabetes, how you can check your blood pressure and sugar levels at home, but most importantly how to bring it under control with and without medication.
Guest: Dr. Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner
Topic: From the Continent: Ghana goes against the grain in Covid-19
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Property sales were put on hold as the deeds office was not deemed an essential service when the lockdown came into effect last month. The Deeds Office is a government department responsible for the registration, management and maintenance of the property registry of South Africa. With the easing of the restrictions, the real estate sector will begin to operate within certain parameters again.
Guest: Bryan Biehler, Director at Huizemark
