Today at 10:25
#saveyourfaves-Papillon at the Heritage Restaurant Knysna
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Peter van Deventer - MD Papillon Enterprises
Today at 10:33
African YPO leaders unite to lead corporate response to combat COVID-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Riel Malan
Today at 11:05
Peter Bruce- We're all being bullied - Cyril too - by a virtuous trio
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Mitch Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mitch Illbury
Today at 13:15
Level four preparedness at the V&A Waterfront
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
David Green - Ceo at V&A Waterfront
Today at 13:35
Minute of mindfulness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness: Primary Immunodeficiency Week and COVID-19
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Claudia Gray - Paediatric Allergy Specialist at Red Cross Children'S Hospital & Uct Lung Institute
Today at 14:35
Alphabet Soup competition
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
Entertainment feature: hottest movies, series & podcasts
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Money Matters – Drawing on the positives of a financial lockdown

Money Matters – Drawing on the positives of a financial lockdown

We are carrying on with the conversation around positive stories in the time of lockdown, to counter all the negativity that surrounds us.  Financially it’s been very hard on almost everyone. 

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters – Drawing on the positives of a financial lockdown



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

Sierra Leone Minister's Lockdown Picture Goes Viral

1 May 2020 6:21 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Sierra Leone Minister's Lockdown Picture Goes Viral

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

All 217 countries and territories around the world have travel restrictions

1 May 2020 5:32 AM

Every destination in the world now has travel restrictions in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, new research has revealed.  The study, of all 217 countries and territories was carried out by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, which said this represents the 'most severe restrictions on international travel in history'. Tess talks to you about the impact this is having on the industry. But we also talk about what travel-related things you can do from the comfort of your own homes.

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Topics: The Travel Bug – All 217 countries and territories around the world have travel restrictions

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Unusual Lockdown Workouts

1 May 2020 5:05 AM

The boundaries and rule book on fitness, went out the window a while ago. Liezel now has the blueprint for all the incredibly fun & creative ways that people can keep fit and entertained (often together) while at home. Here's a dose of where to catch effective body-moving fun virtually, the latest online fitness challenges, and more...

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Unusual Lockdown Workouts

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Ghanaian Pallbearers Who've Taken Over the Internet

30 April 2020 6:18 AM

Topic: From the Continent: The Ghanaian Pallbearers Who've Taken Over the Internet

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African Car Market in the doldrums as COVID-19 Pandemic Bites

30 April 2020 5:45 AM

The South African car market saw a significant decline in the number of new and used cars financed in the first three months of the year.  And with South Africa already in a recession at the end of 2019, pre-pandemic forecasts were that the car market would decline by between 3 and 5%.  According to the TransUnion South Africa Q1 2020 Vehicle Pricing Index new vehicle sales for 2020 could fall even further.

Guest: Kriben Reddy, Vice president of auto information solutions for TransUnion Africa

Topics: South African Car Market in the doldrums as COVID-19 Pandemic Bites

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ugandan MPs ordered to payback the money given to hem to help fight COVID 10 in their constituencies.

30 April 2020 5:27 AM

Guest: Jean Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Ugandan MPs ordered to payback the money given to hem to help fight COVID 10 in their constituencies.

Nigerian humanists held for being annoying. Fears he’ll be charged with blasphemy.

Zimbabwean’s deportation from Britain blocked because he is HIV positive.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why Covid-19 could be worse if you have comorbidities

30 April 2020 5:06 AM

Today the Doctor tells you why it's important to know if you have hypertension or diabetes, how you can check your blood pressure and sugar levels at home, but most importantly how to bring it under control with and without medication.

Guest: Dr. Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner

Topic: Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba – Why Covid-19 could be worse if you have comorbidities

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ghana goes against the grain in Covid-19

29 April 2020 6:03 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Ghana goes against the grain in Covid-19

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deeds Office opening (Level 4) & new normal in the property market

29 April 2020 5:49 AM

Property sales were put on hold as the deeds office was not deemed an essential service when the lockdown came into effect last month.  The Deeds Office is a government department responsible for the registration, management and maintenance of the property registry of South Africa.  With the easing of the restrictions, the real estate sector will begin to operate within certain parameters again.

Guest: Bryan Biehler, Director at Huizemark

Topics: Deeds Office opening (Level 4) & new normal in the property market

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[THIS JUST IN] SA's confirms 297 new Covid-19 cases. Deaths remain at 103

Local

[PICS & VIDEOS] Sea Point promenade buzzing on Day 1 of lockdown level 4

Local

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

Business Politics Local

EWN Highlights

GALLERY: Sea Point promenade bustles with activity as lockdown eases

1 May 2020 10:29 AM

SA smokers hope to make voices heard as petition hits 400k

1 May 2020 9:55 AM

Some fast food chain store employees 'excited' to work as lockdown eases

1 May 2020 9:49 AM

