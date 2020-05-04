The government’s social grant budget will now include increases announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa as part of the measures to alleviate the socio-economic impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. These include child-support grants which will increase by R300. Other grants, including the disability and the old-age grants, will see an increase of R250 until October. Last month, we saw long queues at grant payout points, posing a serious health risk to many, particularly the elderly and those with underlying conditions.
Topics: SASSA payouts today: All you need to know
Guest: Henry De Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration at South African
Social Security Agency
Topics: From the Continent: Some African Scenery for Your Next Conference Call
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
In this unprecedented time of Covid-19, the spotlight has arguably never before been so firmly trained on those who are helping make the world a better place every day. For the past 10 years, Relate Bracelets has been working to do exactly that, committing resources to, and creating jobs for, the most vulnerable in South African society.
Topics: Why NPOs matter now more than ever
Guest: Neil Robinson, CEO of Relate
According to Premier Alan Winde, the Western Cape government has adopted a much more rigorous approach toward actively locating cases, tracking and tracing contacts and conducting targeted screening and testing in identified clusters. This active case finding approach strategy means the Western Cape has a far higher success rate in identifying and fighting the virus. Winde’s since called on other provinces to adopt the same approach, in order to identify the more positive cases.
Topics: Making sense of the Western Cape being the epicenter of Covid-19 in SA
Guest: Dr. Jo Barnes, Epidemiologist in the department of global health at Stellenbosch University
Topic: From the Continent: Sierra Leone Minister's Lockdown Picture Goes Viral
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
We are carrying on with the conversation around positive stories in the time of lockdown, to counter all the negativity that surrounds us. Financially it’s been very hard on almost everyone.
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner
Topics: Money Matters – Drawing on the positives of a financial lockdown
Every destination in the world now has travel restrictions in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, new research has revealed. The study, of all 217 countries and territories was carried out by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, which said this represents the 'most severe restrictions on international travel in history'. Tess talks to you about the impact this is having on the industry. But we also talk about what travel-related things you can do from the comfort of your own homes.
Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug
Topics: The Travel Bug – All 217 countries and territories around the world have travel restrictions
The boundaries and rule book on fitness, went out the window a while ago. Liezel now has the blueprint for all the incredibly fun & creative ways that people can keep fit and entertained (often together) while at home. Here's a dose of where to catch effective body-moving fun virtually, the latest online fitness challenges, and more...
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Unusual Lockdown Workouts
Topic: From the Continent: The Ghanaian Pallbearers Who've Taken Over the Internet
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
The South African car market saw a significant decline in the number of new and used cars financed in the first three months of the year. And with South Africa already in a recession at the end of 2019, pre-pandemic forecasts were that the car market would decline by between 3 and 5%. According to the TransUnion South Africa Q1 2020 Vehicle Pricing Index new vehicle sales for 2020 could fall even further.
Guest: Kriben Reddy, Vice president of auto information solutions for TransUnion Africa
Topics: South African Car Market in the doldrums as COVID-19 Pandemic Bites