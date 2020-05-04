Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Moeshfieka Botha - Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt Advisors
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Covid-19 threat to SA media
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Herman Wasserman - Professor at the Centre for Film and Media Studies at University of Cape Town
Today at 07:20
Lockdown impact on Early Childhood Development
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Eric Atmore - Director of the Centre for ECD and Professor of Education Policy Studies at Stellenbosch University
Today at 07:25
Interview: Mayor Dan Plato on lockdown 4 and plight of homeless
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dan Plato - Executive Mayor at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Mariner's Wharf crippled by covid-19 lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stanley Dorman
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Live crossing to the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
#Saveyourfaves-Grumpy and Runt
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-How real is retirement
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
Edu feature with UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Some African Scenery for Your Next Conference Call

Some African Scenery for Your Next Conference Call

Topics: From the Continent: Some African Scenery for Your Next Conference Call

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

Why NPOs matter now more than ever

4 May 2020 6:06 AM

In this unprecedented time of Covid-19, the spotlight has arguably never before been so firmly trained on those who are helping make the world a better place every day. For the past 10 years, Relate Bracelets has been working to do exactly that, committing resources to, and creating jobs for, the most vulnerable in South African society.

Topics: Why NPOs matter now more than ever

Guest: Neil Robinson, CEO of Relate

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Making sense of the Western Cape being the epicenter of Covid-19 in S

4 May 2020 5:48 AM

According to Premier Alan Winde, the Western Cape government has adopted a much more rigorous approach toward actively locating cases, tracking and tracing contacts and conducting targeted screening and testing in identified clusters. This active case finding approach strategy means the Western Cape has a far higher success rate in identifying and fighting the virus. Winde’s since called on other provinces to adopt the same approach, in order to identify the more positive cases.

Topics: Making sense of the Western Cape being the epicenter of Covid-19 in SA

Guest: Dr. Jo Barnes, Epidemiologist in the department of global health at Stellenbosch University

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SASSA payouts today: All you need to know

4 May 2020 5:11 AM

The government’s social grant budget will now include increases announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa as part of the measures to alleviate the socio-economic impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.  These include child-support grants which will increase by R300. Other grants, including the disability and the old-age grants, will see an increase of R250 until October.  Last month, we saw long queues at grant payout points, posing a serious health risk to many, particularly the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

Topics: SASSA payouts today: All you need to know

Guest: Henry De Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration at South African

Social Security Agency

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sierra Leone Minister's Lockdown Picture Goes Viral

1 May 2020 6:21 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Sierra Leone Minister's Lockdown Picture Goes Viral

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Money Matters – Drawing on the positives of a financial lockdown

1 May 2020 5:40 AM

We are carrying on with the conversation around positive stories in the time of lockdown, to counter all the negativity that surrounds us.  Financially it’s been very hard on almost everyone. 

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters – Drawing on the positives of a financial lockdown

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

All 217 countries and territories around the world have travel restrictions

1 May 2020 5:32 AM

Every destination in the world now has travel restrictions in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, new research has revealed.  The study, of all 217 countries and territories was carried out by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, which said this represents the 'most severe restrictions on international travel in history'. Tess talks to you about the impact this is having on the industry. But we also talk about what travel-related things you can do from the comfort of your own homes.

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Topics: The Travel Bug – All 217 countries and territories around the world have travel restrictions

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Unusual Lockdown Workouts

1 May 2020 5:05 AM

The boundaries and rule book on fitness, went out the window a while ago. Liezel now has the blueprint for all the incredibly fun & creative ways that people can keep fit and entertained (often together) while at home. Here's a dose of where to catch effective body-moving fun virtually, the latest online fitness challenges, and more...

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Unusual Lockdown Workouts

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Ghanaian Pallbearers Who've Taken Over the Internet

30 April 2020 6:18 AM

Topic: From the Continent: The Ghanaian Pallbearers Who've Taken Over the Internet

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African Car Market in the doldrums as COVID-19 Pandemic Bites

30 April 2020 5:45 AM

The South African car market saw a significant decline in the number of new and used cars financed in the first three months of the year.  And with South Africa already in a recession at the end of 2019, pre-pandemic forecasts were that the car market would decline by between 3 and 5%.  According to the TransUnion South Africa Q1 2020 Vehicle Pricing Index new vehicle sales for 2020 could fall even further.

Guest: Kriben Reddy, Vice president of auto information solutions for TransUnion Africa

Topics: South African Car Market in the doldrums as COVID-19 Pandemic Bites

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

