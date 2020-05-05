Tanzania lab chief sacked after pawpaw tests positive for COVID19

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Place Order
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tim Strang - Co-founder at V & S Innovation
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Sassa's expensive bungle
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Henry De Grass - General Manager of Grants Administration at South African Social Security Agency
Today at 07:20
This is what is now allowed in the property realm under level 4 restrictions
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michelle Dickens - Managing Director at Tenant Profile Network
Today at 08:07
Fedsas on health of SGB's under lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paul Colditz - CEO at Federation Of Governing Bodies Of Sa Schools
Today at 08:21
Pending: Family arrested after 2 year old goes onto beachm dad gives chase
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 08:45
Small Business Shout-out: Peku Peku
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
What should companies do to prepare for opening post Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morne Mostert
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of Advertising
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 15:40
Covid-19 and the use of tracing mobile applications
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bryan Turner - Tech writer for GadgetZA. Data analyst at @WorldWideWorx
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH COLIN CULLIS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 17:46
J'Something, Msaki & K.O collaborate on new song of hope for SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ntokozo Mdluli (stage name K.O) - South African hip hop artist, rapper, songwriter
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South Africa's Covid-19 epidemic is almost only getting started - NICD expert Vaccine and immunology expert Dr Melinda Suchard says the number of Covid-19 infections in the country is only going to get higher... 4 May 2020 6:09 PM
There's no compelling reason why people can't buy alcohol, says policy expert Marjana Martinic, an international expert on alcohol policy, says South Africans should be allowed to buy booze and drink it at ho... 4 May 2020 5:40 PM
Charly’s Bakery sets up crowdfunding campaign with sweet rewards for all donors By donating towards the crowdfunding project, you qualify for a range of unique rewards and vouchers created by Charly’s Bakery. 4 May 2020 4:48 PM
Presidency: Malicious attacks on Minister Dlamini-Zuma unwarranted and baseless Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says there is no basis to the allegations against Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana D... 4 May 2020 11:11 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore The league says targeting the minister is a calculated move to create the impression she's undermining President Ramaphosa. 3 May 2020 1:53 PM
Infrastructure spending a ‘must do’ for South Africa and urgent South Africa must urgently start mobilising the Infrastructure Fund. 4 May 2020 7:11 PM
Minister Patel 'trivialises business sector's crisis' Cooked food and e-commerce: The Minister of Trade and Industry is under fire for his decisions during the Covid-19 lockdown. 4 May 2020 6:58 PM
ABSA PMI at weakest since 2009, and the worst is yet to come A huge collapse in the PMI. Is the worst yet to come? 4 May 2020 6:36 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 01 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 1 May 2020 5:54 PM
V&A Waterfront prepares for some stores to gradually reopen under level 4 The V&A Waterfront says as many as 70 stores will reopen over the weekend as economic activity gradually resumes under level 4 res... 1 May 2020 4:43 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
Tanzania lab chief sacked after pawpaw tests positive for COVID19

Tanzania lab chief sacked after pawpaw tests positive for COVID19

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Tanzania lab chief sacked after pawpaw tests positive for COVID19.

Cote d'Ivoire prime minister evacuated to France for medical treatment.

Microbe found that it blocks malaria parasites.



Curing Malaria-infected Mosquitoes Could Save Thousands of African Lives

5 May 2020 6:05 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Curing Malaria-infected Mosquitoes Could Save Thousands of African Lives

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Finding humor during a pandemic

5 May 2020 5:57 AM

Laughing is said to lower your blood pressure and reduce stress. Scientists say laughing increases the circulation of antibodies in the bloodstream and makes us more resistant to infection. South Africans have a reputation for finding humor in almost any situation. Memes appear at lightning speed as soon as something funny happens. These are stressful times. Anxiety is running high because you don't know what's next.

Guest: Kim Stephens

Topics: Finding humor during a pandemic

Check in with your introvert friends, they get lonely too

5 May 2020 5:07 AM

Doctor David Rosenstein speaks to Abongile Nzelenzele about the misconceptions around introverts. Do all introverts like lockdown? Apparently not.

Guest: David Rosenstein, Vincent Palloti Hospital

Topics: Check in with your introvert friends, they get lonely too

Some African Scenery for Your Next Conference Call

4 May 2020 6:08 AM

Topics: From the Continent: Some African Scenery for Your Next Conference Call

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Why NPOs matter now more than ever

4 May 2020 6:06 AM

In this unprecedented time of Covid-19, the spotlight has arguably never before been so firmly trained on those who are helping make the world a better place every day. For the past 10 years, Relate Bracelets has been working to do exactly that, committing resources to, and creating jobs for, the most vulnerable in South African society.

Topics: Why NPOs matter now more than ever

Guest: Neil Robinson, CEO of Relate

Making sense of the Western Cape being the epicenter of Covid-19 in S

4 May 2020 5:48 AM

According to Premier Alan Winde, the Western Cape government has adopted a much more rigorous approach toward actively locating cases, tracking and tracing contacts and conducting targeted screening and testing in identified clusters. This active case finding approach strategy means the Western Cape has a far higher success rate in identifying and fighting the virus. Winde’s since called on other provinces to adopt the same approach, in order to identify the more positive cases.

Topics: Making sense of the Western Cape being the epicenter of Covid-19 in SA

Guest: Dr. Jo Barnes, Epidemiologist in the department of global health at Stellenbosch University

SASSA payouts today: All you need to know

4 May 2020 5:11 AM

The government’s social grant budget will now include increases announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa as part of the measures to alleviate the socio-economic impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.  These include child-support grants which will increase by R300. Other grants, including the disability and the old-age grants, will see an increase of R250 until October.  Last month, we saw long queues at grant payout points, posing a serious health risk to many, particularly the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

Topics: SASSA payouts today: All you need to know

Guest: Henry De Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration at South African

Social Security Agency

Sierra Leone Minister's Lockdown Picture Goes Viral

1 May 2020 6:21 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Sierra Leone Minister's Lockdown Picture Goes Viral

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Money Matters – Drawing on the positives of a financial lockdown

1 May 2020 5:40 AM

We are carrying on with the conversation around positive stories in the time of lockdown, to counter all the negativity that surrounds us.  Financially it’s been very hard on almost everyone. 

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters – Drawing on the positives of a financial lockdown

Understanding the relatively high Western Cape coronavirus numbers

Local

WC to propose Level 4 regulation amendments to further open up economy

Business Local

Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change?

Local

WHO says has no proof from US on 'speculative' Wuhan lab claims

5 May 2020 6:22 AM

Employers who don’t comply with safety measures risk being shut down

5 May 2020 6:21 AM

CARTOON: A Little Shock of Horrors

5 May 2020 5:36 AM

