The world is facing one of the biggest health pandemics of our generation and we need innovation and creativity to find solutions to the issues we are facing right now. M&C SAATCHI ABEL's Street Store has popped-up in countries all over the world from Pakistan to Paraguay, France to Australia clothing an estimated 500,000 people. They are fast closing in on its 1000th store.
Guest: Neo Mashigo, Chief Creative Officer at M&C Saatchi Group
Topics: The Street Store closing in on 1000 outlets worldwide
Topics:From the Continent: Learn to Sign in Kiswahili in this Tanzanian Cafe
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
We know that COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that affects the lungs but the heart then needs to work harder to pump blood to the body when the lungs aren’t functioning as they should. This could then increase the risk of developing heart failure or suffering a heart attack when you have a pre-existing heart problem.
Guest: Dr Anna-Marie Grebe, Medical Consultant to Pharma Dynamics
Topics: Cardiovascular disease and Covid-19
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: WHO looking into Africa
Topics:From the Continent: Curing Malaria-infected Mosquitoes Could Save Thousands of African Lives
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Laughing is said to lower your blood pressure and reduce stress. Scientists say laughing increases the circulation of antibodies in the bloodstream and makes us more resistant to infection. South Africans have a reputation for finding humor in almost any situation. Memes appear at lightning speed as soon as something funny happens. These are stressful times. Anxiety is running high because you don't know what's next.
Guest: Kim Stephens
Topics: Finding humor during a pandemic
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Tanzania lab chief sacked after pawpaw tests positive for COVID19.
Cote d'Ivoire prime minister evacuated to France for medical treatment.
Microbe found that it blocks malaria parasites.
Doctor David Rosenstein speaks to Abongile Nzelenzele about the misconceptions around introverts. Do all introverts like lockdown? Apparently not.
Guest: David Rosenstein, Vincent Palloti Hospital
Topics: Check in with your introvert friends, they get lonely too
Topics: From the Continent: Some African Scenery for Your Next Conference Call
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
In this unprecedented time of Covid-19, the spotlight has arguably never before been so firmly trained on those who are helping make the world a better place every day. For the past 10 years, Relate Bracelets has been working to do exactly that, committing resources to, and creating jobs for, the most vulnerable in South African society.
Topics: Why NPOs matter now more than ever
Guest: Neil Robinson, CEO of Relate