The Street Store closing in on 1000 outlets worldwide

The world is facing one of the biggest health pandemics of our generation and we need innovation and creativity to find solutions to the issues we are facing right now. M&C SAATCHI ABEL's Street Store has popped-up in countries all over the world from Pakistan to Paraguay, France to Australia clothing an estimated 500,000 people. They are fast closing in on its 1000th store.



Guest: Neo Mashigo, Chief Creative Officer at M&C Saatchi Group



