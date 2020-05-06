Learn to Sign in Kiswahili in this Tanzanian Cafe

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:45
Small Business Shout-out: CorkShoe
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire AND Lock Down Diary Day 41
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Provincial government update on the Western Cape economy is coping under lock down
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:08
Trump alleges that Covid-19 was developed in a lab in China
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector
Today at 10:22
Re-Imagining Tourism in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:33
Save ur Faves -Dineplan explains the campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Greg Whitfield - Co-founder of Dineplan and Voucherplan
Today at 10:45
CEOs paying it forward-The Clothing bank
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Vodacom 5G introduced in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Latest Local
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases at 7572, with 148 deaths 2746 people have recovered from Covid-19 Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday night and 268 064 tests have been conducted. 6 May 2020 7:13 AM
Western Cape conducting many postmortem Covid-19 tests, says Premier Winde Provincial health authorities are conducting postmortem tests for Covid-19, which may be a contributing factor to the high death r... 5 May 2020 7:17 PM
Beach protest sending out 'privileged message', says surf reporter Surf reporter Steve Pike explains where he stands on the controversial #BackInTheWater protests. 5 May 2020 6:25 PM
View all Local
'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed' "The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council. 5 May 2020 2:17 PM
Sassa explains 'glitch' that caused double payments or none at all Sassa grants administration general manager says those that received no payment should have the money in accounts on Tuesday. 5 May 2020 8:39 AM
Presidency: Malicious attacks on Minister Dlamini-Zuma unwarranted and baseless Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says there is no basis to the allegations against Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana D... 4 May 2020 11:11 AM
View all Politics
How dealerships and automotive manufacturers are coping during Covid-19 The motor trade is not doing any business at all. 5 May 2020 8:35 PM
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade The ban on selling goods like alcohol and cigarettes has resulted in a big boom in illicit trade in the time of Covid-19. 5 May 2020 7:51 PM
This is what the impact of Covid-19 on tax collection means A 285 billion rand shortfall in April alone. An analyst looks at the implication of SARS not meeting targets due to the Covid-19.. 5 May 2020 7:14 PM
View all Business
Beach protest sending out 'privileged message', says surf reporter Surf reporter Steve Pike explains where he stands on the controversial #BackInTheWater protests. 5 May 2020 6:25 PM
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options... "The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson. 5 May 2020 11:00 AM
Moving house and evictions not yet allowed. Hints that Level-3 may allow both Michelle Dickens (Tenant Profile Network) explains definitively what’s allowed, and when we can expect to start moving again. 5 May 2020 9:04 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed' "The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council. 5 May 2020 2:17 PM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options... "The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson. 5 May 2020 11:00 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Learn to Sign in Kiswahili in this Tanzanian Cafe

Learn to Sign in Kiswahili in this Tanzanian Cafe

Topics:From the Continent: Learn to Sign in Kiswahili in this Tanzanian Cafe

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

Cardiovascular disease and Covid-19

6 May 2020 5:41 AM

We know that COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that affects the lungs but the heart then needs to work harder to pump blood to the body when the lungs aren’t functioning as they should. This could then increase the risk of developing heart failure or suffering a heart attack when you have a pre-existing heart problem.

Guest: Dr Anna-Marie Grebe, Medical Consultant to Pharma Dynamics

Topics: Cardiovascular disease and Covid-19

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WHO looking into Africa

6 May 2020 5:31 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: WHO looking into Africa   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Street Store closing in on 1000 outlets worldwide

6 May 2020 5:07 AM

The world is facing one of the biggest health pandemics of our generation and we need innovation and creativity to find solutions to the issues we are facing right now. M&C SAATCHI ABEL's Street Store has popped-up in countries all over the world from Pakistan to Paraguay, France to Australia clothing an estimated 500,000 people. They are fast closing in on its 1000th store.

Guest: Neo Mashigo, Chief Creative Officer at M&C Saatchi Group

Topics: The Street Store closing in on 1000 outlets worldwide

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Curing Malaria-infected Mosquitoes Could Save Thousands of African Lives

5 May 2020 6:05 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Curing Malaria-infected Mosquitoes Could Save Thousands of African Lives

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finding humor during a pandemic

5 May 2020 5:57 AM

Laughing is said to lower your blood pressure and reduce stress. Scientists say laughing increases the circulation of antibodies in the bloodstream and makes us more resistant to infection. South Africans have a reputation for finding humor in almost any situation. Memes appear at lightning speed as soon as something funny happens. These are stressful times. Anxiety is running high because you don't know what's next.

Guest: Kim Stephens

Topics: Finding humor during a pandemic

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tanzania lab chief sacked after pawpaw tests positive for COVID19

5 May 2020 5:27 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Tanzania lab chief sacked after pawpaw tests positive for COVID19.

Cote d'Ivoire prime minister evacuated to France for medical treatment.

Microbe found that it blocks malaria parasites.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Check in with your introvert friends, they get lonely too

5 May 2020 5:07 AM

Doctor David Rosenstein speaks to Abongile Nzelenzele about the misconceptions around introverts. Do all introverts like lockdown? Apparently not.

Guest: David Rosenstein, Vincent Palloti Hospital

Topics: Check in with your introvert friends, they get lonely too

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Some African Scenery for Your Next Conference Call

4 May 2020 6:08 AM

Topics: From the Continent: Some African Scenery for Your Next Conference Call

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why NPOs matter now more than ever

4 May 2020 6:06 AM

In this unprecedented time of Covid-19, the spotlight has arguably never before been so firmly trained on those who are helping make the world a better place every day. For the past 10 years, Relate Bracelets has been working to do exactly that, committing resources to, and creating jobs for, the most vulnerable in South African society.

Topics: Why NPOs matter now more than ever

Guest: Neil Robinson, CEO of Relate

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Muizenberg family arrested after toddler ran off the boardwalk onto the beach

Local

'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China'

World Business Opinion Africa

[VIDEOS] Surfers arrested at Muizenberg beach for #BackInTheWater protest

Local

EWN Highlights

Joburg Housing MMC blames Mashaba for overcrowding in Stjwetla

6 May 2020 8:24 AM

Comair says business rescue process will ensure its operational survival

6 May 2020 7:24 AM

National depts must improve communication with provinces – Zikalala

6 May 2020 6:46 AM

