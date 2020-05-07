First responders in the City of Cape Town

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting - A rise in financial therapy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Sea Point arson attack victim speaks
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Peter Wagenaar - ... at Atlantic Seaboard Arson Victim
Today at 07:20
Discovery members confused on why their gym discounts set to drop despite promise
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dinesh Govender - CEO of Vitality
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Caxton pulls plug on presses
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anton Botes - Caxton GM
Today at 08:45
Small Business Shout-out: Tinsley Woodcrafters
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:20
Re-Imagining Tourism in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:33
#Saveyourfaves-Strolla Restaurant and Bar
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Lock Down anger management and Psychological coping strategies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr G - Psychologist
Today at 13:50
Junior Biologists Course goes online at Two Oceans Aquarium
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Katja Langui
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 72 with 3,771 confirmed cases The province has recorded 1,122 recoveries from Covid-19. 6 May 2020 6:52 PM
Qatar Airways seeking guarantees from SA after repatriation flight stopped South Africans left hanging after their plane had to turn back on the runway at Doha Int. Airport, are finally on a flight home. 6 May 2020 6:42 PM
Second Khayelitsha animal clinic robbed at gunpoint - Can you help? 'They came in with guns blazing'. The Mdzananda Animal Clinic is in desperate need of support after an armed robbery. 6 May 2020 5:20 PM
View all Local
City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations Remember that national govt has shut the door in Cape Town's face repeatedly since 2015, says Coct's Kadri Nassiep. 6 May 2020 7:39 PM
'What led to the unbanning of cigarette sales? And, what led to the U-turn?' The President wouldn’t’ve have unbanned cigarette sales without solid reasons and consultation, says Sinenhlanhla Mnguni. 6 May 2020 9:45 AM
'We are able to overcome hardship and emerge out of very difficult times' Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander and political prisoner Ashley Forbes talks about some lessons for this time of Covid-19. 6 May 2020 9:08 AM
View all Politics
Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report. 6 May 2020 8:00 PM
City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations Remember that national govt has shut the door in Cape Town's face repeatedly since 2015, says Coct's Kadri Nassiep. 6 May 2020 7:39 PM
India and Thailand lift alcohol ban, but SA, Panama and Sri Lanka still dry In South Africa, smokers and drinkers must go cold turkey or break Covid-19 lockdown rules. We compare other countries worldwide. 6 May 2020 7:26 PM
View all Business
Desperate for a ciggie? While Govt makes up its mind(s) – smoke these instead! Ramaphosa said "yes". Dlamini-Zuma said "no". To avoid going crazy, perhaps give one (or all) of these 11 smokable herbs a try… 6 May 2020 1:00 PM
Beach protest sending out 'privileged message', says surf reporter Surf reporter Steve Pike explains where he stands on the controversial #BackInTheWater protests. 5 May 2020 6:25 PM
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options... "The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson. 5 May 2020 11:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
'Continued lockdown may cause 29 times more deaths than it aims to prevent' Continuing with the lockdown will cause more loss of life than Covid-19 itself, says Nick Hudson (Pandemic Data and Analytics). 6 May 2020 4:07 PM
Duduzane Zuma makes serious claims against DD Mabuza in 'Zooming with Zumas' "Whatever Duduzane Zuma says, he has proven a number of times to be a pathological liar," says political analyst Lukhona Mnguni. 6 May 2020 3:00 PM
Desperate for a ciggie? While Govt makes up its mind(s) – smoke these instead! Ramaphosa said "yes". Dlamini-Zuma said "no". To avoid going crazy, perhaps give one (or all) of these 11 smokable herbs a try… 6 May 2020 1:00 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
First responders in the City of Cape Town

First responders in the City of Cape Town

A lot of people including musicians have come out in support of first responders from across the world. They either stand outside and clap at a certain time of the day or play a musical instrument.

Guest: JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape

Topics: First responders in the City of Cape Town



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

A Silver Lining for African Airlines

7 May 2020 6:12 AM

From the continent: A Silver Lining for African Airlines

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Nigeria, you can be sentenced to death on zoom

7 May 2020 5:25 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Africa News Update: In Nigeria, you can be sentenced to death on zoom

Running out of food in Africa during the lockdown 

Raila Odinga says its world war 3 without guns

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba: What is Crohn's disease

7 May 2020 5:05 AM

The Western Cape remains the province with the highest number of positive cases and

deaths.

Guest: Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner

Topics: Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba: What is Crohn's disease

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Learn to Sign in Kiswahili in this Tanzanian Cafe

6 May 2020 6:10 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Learn to Sign in Kiswahili in this Tanzanian Cafe

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cardiovascular disease and Covid-19

6 May 2020 5:41 AM

We know that COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that affects the lungs but the heart then needs to work harder to pump blood to the body when the lungs aren’t functioning as they should. This could then increase the risk of developing heart failure or suffering a heart attack when you have a pre-existing heart problem.

Guest: Dr Anna-Marie Grebe, Medical Consultant to Pharma Dynamics

Topics: Cardiovascular disease and Covid-19

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WHO looking into Africa

6 May 2020 5:31 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: WHO looking into Africa   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Street Store closing in on 1000 outlets worldwide

6 May 2020 5:07 AM

The world is facing one of the biggest health pandemics of our generation and we need innovation and creativity to find solutions to the issues we are facing right now. M&C SAATCHI ABEL's Street Store has popped-up in countries all over the world from Pakistan to Paraguay, France to Australia clothing an estimated 500,000 people. They are fast closing in on its 1000th store.

Guest: Neo Mashigo, Chief Creative Officer at M&C Saatchi Group

Topics: The Street Store closing in on 1000 outlets worldwide

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Curing Malaria-infected Mosquitoes Could Save Thousands of African Lives

5 May 2020 6:05 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Curing Malaria-infected Mosquitoes Could Save Thousands of African Lives

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finding humor during a pandemic

5 May 2020 5:57 AM

Laughing is said to lower your blood pressure and reduce stress. Scientists say laughing increases the circulation of antibodies in the bloodstream and makes us more resistant to infection. South Africans have a reputation for finding humor in almost any situation. Memes appear at lightning speed as soon as something funny happens. These are stressful times. Anxiety is running high because you don't know what's next.

Guest: Kim Stephens

Topics: Finding humor during a pandemic

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Continued lockdown may cause 29 times more deaths than it aims to prevent'

Business Opinion

[WATCH] K-word rant during fender bender goes viral

Local

Duduzane Zuma makes serious claims against DD Mabuza in 'Zooming with Zumas'

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Less chances of load shedding during winter, says Eskom’s De Ruyter

7 May 2020 6:48 AM

Govt amends transport regulations for level 4 lockdown

7 May 2020 6:42 AM

Coronavirus 'takes flavour out of Ramadan' in North Africa

7 May 2020 6:14 AM

