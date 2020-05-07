A lot of people including musicians have come out in support of first responders from across the world. They either stand outside and clap at a certain time of the day or play a musical instrument.
Guest: JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape
Topics: First responders in the City of Cape Town
From the continent: A Silver Lining for African Airlines
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Africa News Update: In Nigeria, you can be sentenced to death on zoom
Running out of food in Africa during the lockdown
Raila Odinga says its world war 3 without guns
The Western Cape remains the province with the highest number of positive cases and
deaths.
Guest: Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner
Topics: Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba: What is Crohn's disease
Topics:From the Continent: Learn to Sign in Kiswahili in this Tanzanian Cafe
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
We know that COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that affects the lungs but the heart then needs to work harder to pump blood to the body when the lungs aren’t functioning as they should. This could then increase the risk of developing heart failure or suffering a heart attack when you have a pre-existing heart problem.
Guest: Dr Anna-Marie Grebe, Medical Consultant to Pharma Dynamics
Topics: Cardiovascular disease and Covid-19
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: WHO looking into Africa
The world is facing one of the biggest health pandemics of our generation and we need innovation and creativity to find solutions to the issues we are facing right now. M&C SAATCHI ABEL's Street Store has popped-up in countries all over the world from Pakistan to Paraguay, France to Australia clothing an estimated 500,000 people. They are fast closing in on its 1000th store.
Guest: Neo Mashigo, Chief Creative Officer at M&C Saatchi Group
Topics: The Street Store closing in on 1000 outlets worldwide
Topics:From the Continent: Curing Malaria-infected Mosquitoes Could Save Thousands of African Lives
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Laughing is said to lower your blood pressure and reduce stress. Scientists say laughing increases the circulation of antibodies in the bloodstream and makes us more resistant to infection. South Africans have a reputation for finding humor in almost any situation. Memes appear at lightning speed as soon as something funny happens. These are stressful times. Anxiety is running high because you don't know what's next.
Guest: Kim Stephens
Topics: Finding humor during a pandemic