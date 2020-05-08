Money Matters – Lockdown: drawing on the positives

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Interview: Trailblazer: Marcel Botha
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marcel Botha - Founder & CEO at 10XBeta
Today at 08:21
Chef's Corner
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adele Stiehler–van der Westhuizen - Managing Director at Prue Leith Culinary Institute
Today at 08:45
Small Business Shout-out: Linen Corporation
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Naked Scietinst with Dr Chris Smith
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
#Saveurfaves- Cowl Cape
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Crommelin - Owner of Cowl Cape
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips-Futurism
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:50
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Batya Green-Bricker - Marketing Director at Exclusive Books
Been desperately waiting to move house during lockdown? You have until 7 June The regulations were published in the Government Gazette on Thursday night allowing house moving under certain conditions. 8 May 2020 6:47 AM
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 8232 with 161 deaths 12 774 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours bringing total tests to 292 153. 7 May 2020 9:18 PM
[LISTEN] How was Parliamentary Zoom meeting hacked by porn? John Maytham asks MyBroadband.co.za journalist Jan Vermeulen about the security issues affecting video conferencing site Zoom. 7 May 2020 6:34 PM
Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism' "Many comments on Atlantic Seaboard Action Group were off-colour, aggressive, with an obsession to rid area of homeless people." 7 May 2020 12:00 PM
City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations Remember that national govt has shut the door in Cape Town's face repeatedly since 2015, says Coct's Kadri Nassiep. 6 May 2020 7:39 PM
Qatar Airways seeking guarantees from SA after repatriation flight stopped South Africans left hanging after their plane had to turn back on the runway at Doha Int. Airport, are finally on a flight home. 6 May 2020 6:42 PM
How Covid-19 should impact they way you manage risk in your business The way businesses approach risk management is becoming critical, says Saloshni Pillay, Head of Global Markets Sales & Structuring... 8 May 2020 7:00 AM
Parents want to know why they should pay full school fees for cyber-classrooms Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school? 7 May 2020 7:48 PM
'This is the most difficult video message we have ever pulled together' ''Covid-19 is having a more severe and sudden financial impact on our business than 9/11 and the 2009 financial crisis combined." 7 May 2020 7:28 PM
'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers' Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don’t use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said. 7 May 2020 3:09 PM
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine). 7 May 2020 1:49 PM
Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar Save Your Faves vouchers is helping Cape Town's many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown 7 May 2020 1:24 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Money Matters – Lockdown: drawing on the positives

Money Matters – Lockdown: drawing on the positives

We are carrying on with the conversation around positive stories in the time of lockdown, to counter all the negativity that surrounds us. We all have had so much extra time over the past few weeks and there’s more to come if one looks at the situation. How can we use this time productively?

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: drawing on the positives



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

From the Continent: Africa's Creative streak during the pandemic

8 May 2020 6:10 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Africa's Creative streak during the pandemic

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

The Travel Bug – No more SAA flights, what's the latest on that?

8 May 2020 5:40 AM

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Topics: The Travel Bug – No more SAA flights, what's the latest on that?

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  Running with a face mask on

8 May 2020 5:11 AM

"Struggling to figure out how you're going to get enough oxygen with a face mask on, during your 5km radius-bound outdoor exercise? Here's how to stay safe in body & breath."

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  Running with a face mask on

A Silver Lining for African Airlines

7 May 2020 6:12 AM

From the continent: A Silver Lining for African Airlines

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

First responders in the City of Cape Town

7 May 2020 5:39 AM

A lot of people including musicians have come out in support of first responders from across the world. They either stand outside and clap at a certain time of the day or play a musical instrument.

Guest: JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape

Topics: First responders in the City of Cape Town

In Nigeria, you can be sentenced to death on zoom

7 May 2020 5:25 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Africa News Update: In Nigeria, you can be sentenced to death on zoom

Running out of food in Africa during the lockdown 

Raila Odinga says its world war 3 without guns

Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba: What is Crohn's disease

7 May 2020 5:05 AM

The Western Cape remains the province with the highest number of positive cases and

deaths.

Guest: Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner

Topics: Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba: What is Crohn's disease

Learn to Sign in Kiswahili in this Tanzanian Cafe

6 May 2020 6:10 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Learn to Sign in Kiswahili in this Tanzanian Cafe

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Cardiovascular disease and Covid-19

6 May 2020 5:41 AM

We know that COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that affects the lungs but the heart then needs to work harder to pump blood to the body when the lungs aren’t functioning as they should. This could then increase the risk of developing heart failure or suffering a heart attack when you have a pre-existing heart problem.

Guest: Dr Anna-Marie Grebe, Medical Consultant to Pharma Dynamics

Topics: Cardiovascular disease and Covid-19

Been desperately waiting to move house during lockdown? You have until 7 June

Local Politics

'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers'

Opinion Local Business Lifestyle

Sea Point arson attack victim speaks: 'CCTV footage shows guy throw petrol bomb'

Local

Business for SA sees no reason to prolong lockdown

8 May 2020 7:29 AM

46% of those seeking help are financially stressed during lockdown: Sadag

8 May 2020 7:12 AM

UN chief says coronavirus has sparked 'tsunami of hate and xenophobia'

8 May 2020 6:28 AM

