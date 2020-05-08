Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug
Topics: The Travel Bug – No more SAA flights, what's the latest on that?
Topic: From the Continent: Africa's Creative streak during the pandemic
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
We are carrying on with the conversation around positive stories in the time of lockdown, to counter all the negativity that surrounds us. We all have had so much extra time over the past few weeks and there’s more to come if one looks at the situation. How can we use this time productively?
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner
Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: drawing on the positives
"Struggling to figure out how you're going to get enough oxygen with a face mask on, during your 5km radius-bound outdoor exercise? Here's how to stay safe in body & breath."
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Running with a face mask on
From the continent: A Silver Lining for African Airlines
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
A lot of people including musicians have come out in support of first responders from across the world. They either stand outside and clap at a certain time of the day or play a musical instrument.
Guest: JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape
Topics: First responders in the City of Cape Town
Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Africa News Update: In Nigeria, you can be sentenced to death on zoom
Running out of food in Africa during the lockdown
Raila Odinga says its world war 3 without guns
The Western Cape remains the province with the highest number of positive cases and
deaths.
Guest: Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner
Topics: Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba: What is Crohn's disease
Topics:From the Continent: Learn to Sign in Kiswahili in this Tanzanian Cafe
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
We know that COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that affects the lungs but the heart then needs to work harder to pump blood to the body when the lungs aren’t functioning as they should. This could then increase the risk of developing heart failure or suffering a heart attack when you have a pre-existing heart problem.
Guest: Dr Anna-Marie Grebe, Medical Consultant to Pharma Dynamics
Topics: Cardiovascular disease and Covid-19