Small businesses in lockdown

Under level four, strict health protocols and social distancing must be adhered to. Clothing retailers are now allowed to sell baby and winter clothing. Restaurants are allowed to do food deliveries between 09h00 and 19h00. If you are able to, you are encouraged to work from home. This rule remains in place. Some relief has been given to small businesses to help them stay afloat but people are still struggling. The landscape of the small business world has changed dramatically.



Topics: Small businesses in lockdown



Guest: John Dludlu, CEO Small Business Institute