The world post Covid-19

The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
'Whether it's level 4 or level 2, the Covid-19 trajectory will be very similar' Vaccinology expert Professor Shabir Madhi says the lockdown levels are immaterial if South Africans don't change their behaviour. 11 May 2020 6:46 PM
Citizens are losing patience with govt because of mixed messages, says analyst The South African public appears to be losing patience with the government over its dithering response to the coronavirus. 11 May 2020 5:24 PM
Covid-19: Health Dept considering 'differentiated approach' across districts The Department of Health's Dr. Yogan Pillay says a differentiated approach is needed in municipalities or districts with Covid-19... 11 May 2020 4:20 PM
SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back SACP W Cpe dep secretary Sonwabile Ngxiza and DA W Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela disagree on provincial approach to the virus. 11 May 2020 1:50 PM
Should the government allow online alcohol sales? Petition gathers momentum… Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch has started an online petition – Mzansi is signing it. 11 May 2020 12:46 PM
Ipid says Covid-19 is hampering investigations into heavy-handed policing Ipid's Sontaga Seisa says cases, where SAPS officers have been responsible for assault and murder, must end up before the NPA. 11 May 2020 11:52 AM
PJ Powers on lockdown and money The woman who made us sing and dance and laugh and feel with Jabulani, talks lockdown and money tonight. 11 May 2020 8:32 PM
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think. 11 May 2020 8:04 PM
How can we get inclusive growth in a post-Covid world? Inequality will grow much faster as a result of the economic damage being inflicted by the virus and the lockdown. 11 May 2020 7:08 PM
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers' Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don’t use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said. 7 May 2020 3:09 PM
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine). 7 May 2020 1:49 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
The world post Covid-19

The world post Covid-19

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, about 10.4 million job seekers were unemployed. The high rate of unemployment, levels of poverty, and inequality have been highlighted even more since the country was placed on lockdown in order to curb the spread of the virus.  The Black Business Council says it is concerned that the measures taken to curb the spread will worsen the national picture of unemployment, poverty, and inequality.

Topics: The world post Covid-19

Guest:  Kganki Matabane, Chief Executive at Black Business Council (BBC)



Property Mogul Champions Africa as the Next Bastion of

11 May 2020 6:11 AM

Topics: From the Continent: Property Mogul Champions Africa as the Next Bastion of Economic Development

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Small businesses in lockdown

11 May 2020 5:07 AM

Under level four, strict health protocols and social distancing must be adhered to. Clothing retailers are now allowed to sell baby and winter clothing. Restaurants are allowed to do food deliveries between 09h00 and 19h00. If you are able to, you are encouraged to work from home. This rule remains in place. Some relief has been given to small businesses to help them stay afloat but people are still struggling. The landscape of the small business world has changed dramatically.

Topics: Small businesses in lockdown

Guest: John Dludlu, CEO Small Business Institute

From the Continent: Africa's Creative streak during the pandemic

8 May 2020 6:10 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Africa's Creative streak during the pandemic

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

The Travel Bug – No more SAA flights, what's the latest on that?

8 May 2020 5:40 AM

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Topics: The Travel Bug – No more SAA flights, what's the latest on that?

Money Matters – Lockdown: drawing on the positives

8 May 2020 5:33 AM

We are carrying on with the conversation around positive stories in the time of lockdown, to counter all the negativity that surrounds us. We all have had so much extra time over the past few weeks and there’s more to come if one looks at the situation. How can we use this time productively?

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: drawing on the positives

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  Running with a face mask on

8 May 2020 5:11 AM

"Struggling to figure out how you're going to get enough oxygen with a face mask on, during your 5km radius-bound outdoor exercise? Here's how to stay safe in body & breath."

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  Running with a face mask on

A Silver Lining for African Airlines

7 May 2020 6:12 AM

From the continent: A Silver Lining for African Airlines

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

First responders in the City of Cape Town

7 May 2020 5:39 AM

A lot of people including musicians have come out in support of first responders from across the world. They either stand outside and clap at a certain time of the day or play a musical instrument.

Guest: JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape

Topics: First responders in the City of Cape Town

In Nigeria, you can be sentenced to death on zoom

7 May 2020 5:25 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Africa News Update: In Nigeria, you can be sentenced to death on zoom

Running out of food in Africa during the lockdown 

Raila Odinga says its world war 3 without guns

[PICTURES] SAB starts dumping millions of bottles of beer

Business Local

21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence)

Local Lifestyle

SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back

Politics

EWN Highlights

Wear face coverings, UK says, as confusion surrounds lockdown easing

11 May 2020 8:28 PM

Motshekga meets MECs, teacher unions, SGBs to discuss school reopening plans

11 May 2020 7:20 PM

Madagascar virus potion scorned because it's from Africa: president

11 May 2020 7:10 PM

