25-year-old Italian aid worker kidnapped in 2018 released in Somalia and back with family in Milan.

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ipid reopens probe into Ravensmead man who died soon after alleged cop assault The police watchdog will reopen its investigation into the death of Petrus Miggels, the man who died on the first day of the lockd... 12 May 2020 5:42 PM
[LISTEN] Home grown: Local scientists grow Coronavirus in lab in first for SA The SARS-Cov-2 culture is a collaborative effort between the UWV and Stellenbosch University. Ismail Lagardien finds out more... 12 May 2020 5:22 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 110 The Western Cape has recorded four new deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 110. 12 May 2020 4:27 PM
View all Local
W Cape restrictions to differ from area to area dependent on transmission levels National Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says areas with low transmission levels will not have the same levels of restrictions. 12 May 2020 8:57 AM
SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back SACP W Cpe dep secretary Sonwabile Ngxiza and DA W Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela disagree on provincial approach to the virus. 11 May 2020 1:50 PM
Should the government allow online alcohol sales? Petition gathers momentum… Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch has started an online petition – Mzansi is signing it. 11 May 2020 12:46 PM
View all Politics
What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive? A South African journalist and author explains the term solopreneur and how their services can mean a win-win situation. 12 May 2020 8:14 PM
The sharpest and the dumbest campaigns of the week Andy Rice, marketing expert, tells us why some mass media campaigns flew and why some failed. 12 May 2020 7:43 PM
Wanted urgently: money & business rescue experts as SA businesses face collapse The lockdown is causing a financial bloodbath as many businesses collapse and workers are out of jobs. 12 May 2020 7:11 PM
View all Business
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
You may have to cash in your retirement savings – but read this first Feel tempted to cash in your pension? Refilwe Moloto asks Andrew Davison (Old Mutual) for pointers. 11 May 2020 2:44 PM
21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence) Got caught going for an illegal run? That’ll be R500. Popped across the street to say howzit? Another R500. Sell ciggies? R1000. 11 May 2020 9:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all World
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
25-year-old Italian aid worker kidnapped in 2018 released in Somalia and back with family in Milan.

25-year-old Italian aid worker kidnapped in 2018 released in Somalia and back with family in Milan.

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: The Africa Report: 25-year-old Italian aid worker kidnapped in 2018 released in Somalia and back with family in Milan.
Ethiopian troops admit to shooting down the plane carrying aid to coronavirus workers in Somalia.
Sudan stops tribal fighting that’s killed 30 in South Darfur



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

Keeping Track of Money Donated to Fight the Spread of Coronavirus in Africa

12 May 2020 6:10 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Keeping Track of Money Donated to Fight the Spread of Coronavirus in Africa


Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Job creation during Covid-19

12 May 2020 5:37 AM

Local businessman, Sibu Dyums, has always been an innovator. Being robbed and paralyzed back in 2008 has not stopped him from living and working independently while in a wheelchair. He currently runs a small business in Samora Machel where he cleans bins. The Covid-19 pandemic has helped him shift his focus to creating a fully functioning business hub in Samora Machel.

 

Guest: Sibu Dyums, Local Businessman

Topics: Job creation during Covid-19

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property Mogul Champions Africa as the Next Bastion of

11 May 2020 6:11 AM

Topics: From the Continent: Property Mogul Champions Africa as the Next Bastion of Economic Development

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The world post Covid-19

11 May 2020 5:33 AM

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, about 10.4 million job seekers were unemployed. The high rate of unemployment, levels of poverty, and inequality have been highlighted even more since the country was placed on lockdown in order to curb the spread of the virus.  The Black Business Council says it is concerned that the measures taken to curb the spread will worsen the national picture of unemployment, poverty, and inequality.

Topics: The world post Covid-19

Guest:  Kganki Matabane, Chief Executive at Black Business Council (BBC)

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small businesses in lockdown

11 May 2020 5:07 AM

Under level four, strict health protocols and social distancing must be adhered to. Clothing retailers are now allowed to sell baby and winter clothing. Restaurants are allowed to do food deliveries between 09h00 and 19h00. If you are able to, you are encouraged to work from home. This rule remains in place. Some relief has been given to small businesses to help them stay afloat but people are still struggling. The landscape of the small business world has changed dramatically.

Topics: Small businesses in lockdown

Guest: John Dludlu, CEO Small Business Institute

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the Continent: Africa's Creative streak during the pandemic

8 May 2020 6:10 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Africa's Creative streak during the pandemic

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Travel Bug – No more SAA flights, what's the latest on that?

8 May 2020 5:40 AM

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Topics: The Travel Bug – No more SAA flights, what's the latest on that?

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Money Matters – Lockdown: drawing on the positives

8 May 2020 5:33 AM

We are carrying on with the conversation around positive stories in the time of lockdown, to counter all the negativity that surrounds us. We all have had so much extra time over the past few weeks and there’s more to come if one looks at the situation. How can we use this time productively?

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: drawing on the positives

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  Running with a face mask on

8 May 2020 5:11 AM

"Struggling to figure out how you're going to get enough oxygen with a face mask on, during your 5km radius-bound outdoor exercise? Here's how to stay safe in body & breath."

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  Running with a face mask on

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SAB gets permission to move beer, saving millions of bottles from destruction

Business Local

'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree'

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

Homemade masks for school pupils are OK - as long as they're black, says WCED

Local

EWN Highlights

Wuhan to test entire population after new virus cluster: state media

12 May 2020 7:44 PM

Denosa calls for special allowance for nurses, other front line workers

12 May 2020 7:41 PM

2 major face mask suppliers referred to Competition Tribunal over pricing

12 May 2020 6:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA