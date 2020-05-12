Topics:From the Continent: Keeping Track of Money Donated to Fight the Spread of Coronavirus in Africa
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Local businessman, Sibu Dyums, has always been an innovator. Being robbed and paralyzed back in 2008 has not stopped him from living and working independently while in a wheelchair. He currently runs a small business in Samora Machel where he cleans bins. The Covid-19 pandemic has helped him shift his focus to creating a fully functioning business hub in Samora Machel.
Guest: Sibu Dyums, Local Businessman
Topics: Job creation during Covid-19
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: The Africa Report: 25-year-old Italian aid worker kidnapped in 2018 released in Somalia and back with family in Milan.
Ethiopian troops admit to shooting down the plane carrying aid to coronavirus workers in Somalia.
Sudan stops tribal fighting that’s killed 30 in South Darfur
Topics: From the Continent: Property Mogul Champions Africa as the Next Bastion of Economic Development
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Before the Covid-19 pandemic, about 10.4 million job seekers were unemployed. The high rate of unemployment, levels of poverty, and inequality have been highlighted even more since the country was placed on lockdown in order to curb the spread of the virus. The Black Business Council says it is concerned that the measures taken to curb the spread will worsen the national picture of unemployment, poverty, and inequality.
Topics: The world post Covid-19
Guest: Kganki Matabane, Chief Executive at Black Business Council (BBC)
Under level four, strict health protocols and social distancing must be adhered to. Clothing retailers are now allowed to sell baby and winter clothing. Restaurants are allowed to do food deliveries between 09h00 and 19h00. If you are able to, you are encouraged to work from home. This rule remains in place. Some relief has been given to small businesses to help them stay afloat but people are still struggling. The landscape of the small business world has changed dramatically.
Topics: Small businesses in lockdown
Guest: John Dludlu, CEO Small Business Institute
Topic: From the Continent: Africa's Creative streak during the pandemic
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug
Topics: The Travel Bug – No more SAA flights, what's the latest on that?
We are carrying on with the conversation around positive stories in the time of lockdown, to counter all the negativity that surrounds us. We all have had so much extra time over the past few weeks and there’s more to come if one looks at the situation. How can we use this time productively?
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner
Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: drawing on the positives
"Struggling to figure out how you're going to get enough oxygen with a face mask on, during your 5km radius-bound outdoor exercise? Here's how to stay safe in body & breath."
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Running with a face mask on