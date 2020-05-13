From the Continent: Virtual House Hunting in Nigeria

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:20
Radisson Blu Hotel hosts foreigners stuck in Cape Town
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Clinton Thom
Today at 13:40
Cars with Ciro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 15:10
Groote Schuur Hospital in desperate need of 50 000 cloth masks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Zameer Brey - chair of Groote Schuur Hospital Board
Today at 15:20
Lockdown in South Africa can no longer be justified
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Gear
Today at 15:40
Small town Covid-19: Ceres
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James de Villiers
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Who should be going back to school first?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull - Education Economist at Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:20
UJ’s new study reveals policy recommendations in a Post-Covid world
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Broadbent - director of the Institute for the Future of Knowledge and professor of philosophy at the University
Today at 16:55
Working from home: more or less productive?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nevania Naidoo - Employer Wellness at Workforce Healthcare Executive Director
Today at 17:05
Be Aware and Beware of The Rise of the Securocrats
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Merten - Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
We found high UV doses at high-altitude hiking trails in Reunion and Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Caradee Wright
Today at 17:46
Alan Committee: No Contact Comedy show!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Kids and coronovirus - what do we really know? A recent study suggests children are at a greater risk of being seriously ill with COVID-19 than previously thought. 13 May 2020 12:31 PM
'20 years clean from heroin, but the tobacco ban is really messing with my head' Two decades free from a heroin addiction that nearly killed her, Melinda Ferguson says she's not coping with the cigarette ban. 13 May 2020 11:12 AM
Cape Town could see 90,000 job losses in tourism sector Cape Town Tourism has compiled a report highlighting the devastating impact of Covid-19 lockdown on the local industry. 13 May 2020 11:08 AM
View all Local
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree' All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars". 12 May 2020 1:51 PM
W Cape restrictions to differ from area to area dependent on transmission levels National Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says areas with low transmission levels will not have the same levels of restrictions. 12 May 2020 8:57 AM
SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back SACP W Cpe dep secretary Sonwabile Ngxiza and DA W Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela disagree on provincial approach to the virus. 11 May 2020 1:50 PM
View all Politics
Western Cape wants national govt to drop its nonsensical e-commerce restrictions Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier says the national government's restriction on e-commerce activities does not make sense. 13 May 2020 12:09 PM
Union slams 'irresponsible employers' saying stores are 'dens of infection' Saccawu spokesperson Mike Sikani, says most retail employers have placed profits over lives with sub-standard PPEs for staff. 13 May 2020 10:17 AM
What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive? A South African journalist and author explains the term solopreneur and how their services can mean a win-win situation. 12 May 2020 8:14 PM
View all Business
Government unbans somewhat bizarre list of goods under Level-4 lockdown You may buy shoes – but only closed-toe pairs. Shorts sleeve T-shirts are illegal, but not if “displayed as underwear for warmth". 13 May 2020 10:27 AM
[EXPLAINER] Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme for small businesses is now open Bongiwe Kunene (MD, Banking Association SA) carefully and clearly explains the terms of the loan and who may apply. 13 May 2020 9:08 AM
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree' All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars". 12 May 2020 1:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives' Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it’s as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute). 13 May 2020 12:46 PM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all World
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
From the Continent: Virtual House Hunting in Nigeria

From the Continent: Virtual House Hunting in Nigeria

Topics:From the Continent: Virtual House Hunting in Nigeria

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

It's time to humanise Covid-19 in SA

13 May 2020 5:36 AM

Group editor-in-chief at EWN, Mahlatse Mahlase, asks the question, "Is it not time to show the country the victims of the disease? To give them a face?"

Guest: Mahlatse Mahlase, Chair at South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF)

Topics: It's time to humanise Covid-19 in SA

Madagascar’s deejay President is angry that the AU has rejected his miracle COVID 19 cure

13 May 2020 5:29 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Madagascar’s deejay President is angry that the AU has rejected his miracle COVID 19 cure.
Yoweri Museveni signals a delay in next year’s Ugandan Presidential election.
Isobel dos Santos says the state rigged charges against her she wants her assets unfrozen. 

Young people making sense of Covid-19

13 May 2020 5:11 AM

Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator, in partnership with the National Youth Development Agency, is running a campaign to reach more than three million youth for their input on the Covid-19 crisis. Young people would also like to know who is recovering from the virus and NOT just who is dying. They wanted to know that medical resources to support recoveries are available for all.

Guest: Tammy Chetty, Chief Operating Officer at Harambee Academy

Topics: Young people making sense of Covid-19

Keeping Track of Money Donated to Fight the Spread of Coronavirus in Africa

12 May 2020 6:10 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Keeping Track of Money Donated to Fight the Spread of Coronavirus in Africa


Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Job creation during Covid-19

12 May 2020 5:37 AM

Local businessman, Sibu Dyums, has always been an innovator. Being robbed and paralyzed back in 2008 has not stopped him from living and working independently while in a wheelchair. He currently runs a small business in Samora Machel where he cleans bins. The Covid-19 pandemic has helped him shift his focus to creating a fully functioning business hub in Samora Machel.

 

Guest: Sibu Dyums, Local Businessman

Topics: Job creation during Covid-19

25-year-old Italian aid worker kidnapped in 2018 released in Somalia and back with family in Milan.

12 May 2020 5:28 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: The Africa Report: 25-year-old Italian aid worker kidnapped in 2018 released in Somalia and back with family in Milan.
Ethiopian troops admit to shooting down the plane carrying aid to coronavirus workers in Somalia.
Sudan stops tribal fighting that’s killed 30 in South Darfur

Property Mogul Champions Africa as the Next Bastion of

11 May 2020 6:11 AM

Topics: From the Continent: Property Mogul Champions Africa as the Next Bastion of Economic Development

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

The world post Covid-19

11 May 2020 5:33 AM

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, about 10.4 million job seekers were unemployed. The high rate of unemployment, levels of poverty, and inequality have been highlighted even more since the country was placed on lockdown in order to curb the spread of the virus.  The Black Business Council says it is concerned that the measures taken to curb the spread will worsen the national picture of unemployment, poverty, and inequality.

Topics: The world post Covid-19

Guest:  Kganki Matabane, Chief Executive at Black Business Council (BBC)

Small businesses in lockdown

11 May 2020 5:07 AM

Under level four, strict health protocols and social distancing must be adhered to. Clothing retailers are now allowed to sell baby and winter clothing. Restaurants are allowed to do food deliveries between 09h00 and 19h00. If you are able to, you are encouraged to work from home. This rule remains in place. Some relief has been given to small businesses to help them stay afloat but people are still struggling. The landscape of the small business world has changed dramatically.

Topics: Small businesses in lockdown

Guest: John Dludlu, CEO Small Business Institute

Trending

Government unbans somewhat bizarre list of goods under Level-4 lockdown

Business Opinion Lifestyle

[EXPLAINER] Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme for small businesses is now open

Business Lifestyle

SAB gets permission to move beer, saving millions of bottles from destruction

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Schools not COVID-19 ready for teachers, pupils to return - unions

13 May 2020 12:17 PM

Lesotho Thabane will resign by 22 May - spokesperson

13 May 2020 11:42 AM

DA: Ending lockdown is about saving lives & the economy

13 May 2020 11:31 AM

