Lesotho records its first case of COVID 19. The last African countr6 to do so.

Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator, in partnership with the National Youth Development Agency, is running a campaign to reach more than three million youth for their input on the Covid-19 crisis. Young people would also like to know who is recovering from the virus and NOT just who is dying. They wanted to know that medical resources to support recoveries are available for all.



Guest: Tammy Chetty, Chief Operating Officer at Harambee Academy



Topics: Young people making sense of Covid-19

